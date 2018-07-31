It can be difficult to hear the dialogue on Queer Eye over the constant sniffling and sobbing that acts as soundtrack to an episode of the series. But it's important to acknowledge that for every French tuck, trimmed facial hair, or guacamole recipe, there is a mix of quippy one-liners and sage advice that is totally worth reflecting upon. Some of the best Queer Eye quotes are hilariously shady and others are so humane and on-point, that an impromptu journaling session can sometimes break out. With two seasons worth of shamazing commentary under their belts, we just know that Season 3 in Kansas City will be chalk full of gems worth stitching on your decorative pillows.

On the heels of the announcement that the Fab Five will be writing their own book, there is no better time to speculate about what chestnuts of wisdom each chapter will hold. From Jonathan's musings about self care to Karamo's always inspiring and intense advice about confidence, here are all of the best words of affirmation and #realtalk the Fab Five have brought into your life. Side note: there was a concerted effort to resist devoting the entire list to Jonathan's tips for nice things you can say to your hair. So, there's some lip service afforded to each guy. Yes balance, yes symmetry.

1 "Can you believe?" — Jonathan Van Ness
Would you believe if this list started anywhere else? This is an undeniable classic.

2 "By saying, 'I wanna let you know I'm inviting you into my life, and I want you to be a part of it,' is the healthiest thing you can do." — Karamo Brown
Karamo and his soul-reading trickery is always invited into our lives.

3 "When people say, 'You can't teach an old dog new tricks,' it's not true, because you can reinvent yourself and learn new things whenever you want." — Jonathan Van Ness
Remember this when you're attempting to mimic a makeup tutorial or keep a plant alive.

4 "You being your true self isn't going to offend anybody. It's very unlikely that people are going to cause you an issue just because you are being yourself. And if they're concerned, that's on them. You're happy." — Tan France
Yes, Tan, we are happy — that you and your French tucks in pastel colors grace our Netflix accounts.

5 "You can't selectively numb feelings. So, if you try to numb the vulnerability, you also numb joy, happiness, connection." — Jonathan Van Ness
This is some Oprah SuperSoul Sunday level analysis, and we are here for it, Jonathan.

6 "Whatever role you are whether it's like moon or sun, moon being more feminine energy and sun being more masculine, I think there is gorgeous strength to be held in both." — Jonathan Van Ness
If we are the moon and the sun, then Jonathan must be our star, right?

7." I really wanna take Sean from like a pre-pubescent Justin Bieber into like a world tour-purpose Biebs, except for one that didn't get canceled and break everyone's heart." — Jonathan Van Ness
If Jonathan's take on the Justin Bieber-Hailey Baldwin engagement isn't tied into one of the Season 3 heroes journeys, there will be riots.

8 "When people build up walls, they end up keeping other people out. But they're also keeping themselves in." — Karamo Brown
Can anyone confirm or deny that Karamo is referencing Breakfast at Tiffany's here? Because if so, we love him even more.

9 "Spray, delay, walk away." — Jonathan Van Ness
Not since the Bend and Snap has a motto/movement stolen our hearts so completely. And it actually works!

10 "Style is not fashion. Fashion is not trendy after a season. I couldn't give a sh** about fashion. Style is dressing the way that you feel confident and what is appropriate for you, your age, body type." — Tan France
Tan is coming in with the hot takes. Does this mean there is a style icon living in us all??

11 "Sexy time. You're giving me Patrick Dempsey, you're giving me take-your-top-off, you're giving me hold me till the pain goes away." — Jonathan Van Ness
We were all thinking it, but Jonathan says it best.

12 "I want my partner to look at me and think I respect them enough to make an effort." — Tan France
Considering how #goals Tan and his husband are, we'll take his word on this.

13 "Leo has logo tees, logo tees, logo tees, and well… logo tees. He needs help more than most." — Tan France
Tan's judgement about an abundance of logo tees is a definite mood.

14 "Don't get stuck in a rut with your margarita." — Antoni Porowski
Without fail, anytime you're debating whether to go flavored or original with your margarita, Antoni's infamous plea will find its way into your psyche.

15 "He needs to understand that being vulnerable is not a sign of weakness. It is a sign of strength. It shows that you are in tune with yourself, which is the sexiest thing to men or women." — Karamo Brown
Karamo must have lots of strength, because we are feeling this sentiment on every level.

16 "There is a diva in there, but all she needs is a little bit of a bold lip." — Jonathan Van Ness
Again, faced with a decision in the makeup aisle and the bold color will prevail, thanks to this Jonathan statement.

17 "Neal's bathroom reminds me a lot of a skin tag. It's not hurting anything, but it doesn't look great." — Jonathan Van Ness
The skin tag to restroom analogy we never knew we needed.

18 "There's no right or wrong way to be gay. No right or wrong way to come out. It's your journey, do it the way you wanna do it." — Tan France
Tannnnnyyyyy....

19 "I heard a preacher once say, 'Sometimes when you're feeling buried, you're actually just planted.'" — Bobby Berk
Find you a Fab Five member that can refurbish an old warehouse into a church community center and fill it with quotes like this one.

20 "How you take care of yourself is how the world sees you. It's OK to have a relationship with yourself." — Jonathan Van Ness
Feel free to send this to the group chat when you're running late while beautifying.