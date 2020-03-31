Between health anxiety, financial stresses, pressure at work, and having to navigate our ever-changing social landscapes with friends, family, and love interests, I think most of us can officially say we're a little stressed out. If that's true for you, that's OK. The modern world can certainly be an anxiety-inducing one, and we're all collectively on an ongoing quest to figure out how to move through life despite sometimes-stressful environments. That said, it's important to try to inject moments of calm within your day wherever you can, even if it's by doing something as simple as reading or sharing calming quotes to help you de-stress.

Obviously, there are lots of little things you can do to help yourself stay chill throughout the day — whether that's reminding yourself to breathe, making a gratitude list, or reading an inspiring book to relax. We don't always have time to sit down with a whole book, though, so reading soothing quotes can be a quick and easy way to ground yourself in the present and take in some words of wisdom that remind you embrace a calmer state of mind.

Here are 21 calming quotes to help you relax, if you need a moment of grounding today. If you find a quote that speaks to you, you can say it out loud as a mantra, write it on a note to stick on your mirror, or even share it on Instagram to pass on the love to your friends, too.

1. "If you have good thoughts, they will shine out of your face like sunbeams and you will always look lovely."

—Roald Dahl

2. "Smile, breathe, and go slowly."

—Thích Nhất Hạnh

3. "Rule number one is don’t sweat the small stuff. Rule number two is it’s all small stuff."

—Robert Eliot

4. "Dwell on the beauty of life. Watch the stars, and see yourself running with them."

—Marcus Aurelius

5. "Keep your face to the sunshine and you cannot see a shadow."

—Helen Keller

6. "Worrying doesn’t stop the bad stuff from happening. It just stops you from enjoying the good stuff."

—Karen Salmansohn

7. "Tough times never last, but tough people do."

—Dr. Robert Schuller

8. "You don't always need a plan. Sometimes you just need to breathe, trust, let go, and see what happens."

—Mandy Hale

9. "The pessimist sees difficulty in every opportunity. The optimist sees the opportunity in every difficulty."

—Winston Churchill

10. "Try to be a rainbow in someone else's cloud."

—Maya Angelou

11. "You don’t have to control your thoughts. You just have to stop letting them control you."

—Dan Millman

12. "Optimism is a happiness magnet. If you stay positive, good things and good people will be drawn to you."

—Mary Lou Retton

13. "If you're going through hell, keep going."

—Winston Churchill

14. "Within you, there is a stillness and a sanctuary to which you can retreat at any time and be yourself."

—Hermann Hesse

15. "Reduce the speed and intensity to reduce stress. A flower blooms slowly, in calmness, and in serenity."

—Debasish Mridha

16. "Stay positive; all other choices are pointless punishments to your psyche."

—Joe Peterson

17. "No matter what you're going through, there's a light at the end of the tunnel ... just keep working toward it and you'll find the positive side of things."

—Demi Lovato

18. "Life is like riding a bicycle. To keep your balance, you must keep moving."

—Albert Einstein

19. "Feelings come and go like clouds in a windy sky."

—Thích Nhất Hạnh

20. "New day. And new thoughts. Plus new strength. As a result, new possibilities."

—Karen Salmansohn

21. "In calmness lies true pleasure."

—Victor Hugo