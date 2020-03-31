Between health anxiety, financial stresses, pressure at work, and having to navigate our ever-changing social landscapes with friends, family, and love interests, I think most of us can officially say we're a little stressed out. If that's true for you, that's OK. The modern world can certainly be an anxiety-inducing one, and we're all collectively on an ongoing quest to figure out how to move through life despite sometimes-stressful environments. That said, it's important to try to inject moments of calm within your day wherever you can, even if it's by doing something as simple as reading or sharing calming quotes to help you de-stress.
Obviously, there are lots of little things you can do to help yourself stay chill throughout the day — whether that's reminding yourself to breathe, making a gratitude list, or reading an inspiring book to relax. We don't always have time to sit down with a whole book, though, so reading soothing quotes can be a quick and easy way to ground yourself in the present and take in some words of wisdom that remind you embrace a calmer state of mind.
Here are 21 calming quotes to help you relax, if you need a moment of grounding today. If you find a quote that speaks to you, you can say it out loud as a mantra, write it on a note to stick on your mirror, or even share it on Instagram to pass on the love to your friends, too.
1. "If you have good thoughts, they will shine out of your face like sunbeams and you will always look lovely."