For the first time in 50 years, the Kansas City Chiefs are headed to the Super Bowl. Anyone who bleeds red and gold has likely let you know about this momentous occasion through their Red Friday garb, their brief history lesson on Super Bowl IV, or simply through a passing “GO CHIEFS.” If you’ll be cheering on the Kansas City this Sunday, Feb. 2, there are plenty of Super Bowl 2020 Instagram captions that will appropriately capture all the emotions you’ll feel: excitement, pride, full of barbecue.

Speaking of celebration, you’ll hopefully also be celebrating IRL. Whether you’re watching solo or with a group of fellow Chiefs fans, you can deck your Super Bowl party out to the Kansas City extreme. In addition to your obligatory red and gold outfits, create a Super Bowl dessert spread that is entirely red and gold. Don’t forget to mix up a few Kansas City Chiefs-inspired Super Bowl drinks, whether they be the iconic Kansas City Ice Water or just a pack of Boulevard.

In addition to epic food and drink spreads, a historic Super Bowl deserves an Instagram caption of equal proportions. Here are 21 Instagram captions to celebrate the Kansas City Chiefs’ return to the Super Bowl.

1. “We do not have to do anything else other than being ourselves.” — Patrick Mahomes

2. “NO COAST”

Fellow landlocked friends, feel proud of your heartland status. Wear your coast-less borders with pride.

3. “LIVin’ it up”

It’s Super Bowl LIV so we much pun accordingly. Accepted alternated: LIVing the dream. LIVe laugh love. LIVin’ like a rockstar.

4. “I’m still Big Red.”

A Bring It On reference and an homage to Chiefs coach Andy Reid? That's an IG touchdown, baby.

5. “You’re chasing Pilot Pete. I’m Catching Kelce. We are not the same.”

If you aren't using your IG caption to reference tight end Travis Kelce's short-lived dating series on E! Catching Kelce, you are not using Instagram correctly.

6. “Honey Badger don’t care.”

Safety Tyrann Mathieu has earned himself the nickname Honey Badger, truly the most chaotic mammal out there. Thus, we must pay tribute in our IG captions.

7. “Feeling good as Heck.”

If you thought you weren't going to see a pun based on offensive line coach Andy Heck, you were heckin' wrong.

8. "We’re not done. We got one more to go.” — Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones

9. “I had a cheeseburger and went to bed.”— Andy Reid

10. “Kansas City natives and we all a little coo-coo.”

*cues up Super Bowl Playlist that's just 6 hours of Tech N9ne’s “Hood Go Crazy”*

11. “Go big or go Mahomes.”

I fear we have reached our quota of “Patrick is Mahomey” merch and must find different, cutesy ways to reference our beloved quarterback. So, if you must make a pun of Patrick Mahomes’ name, please do so wisely.

12 .“Travis Kelce is here so I’m living my best life.”

Even 49ers tight end George Kittle can’t cope with the greatness that is Travis Kelce.

13. “A city so great it spans two states.”

It’s a slight upgrade to the much overdone “we’re not in Kansas anymore” Wizard of Oz reference.

14. "I have kiddingly called it the 'Super Bowl,' which obviously can be improved upon.”

Kansas City Chiefs founder Lamar Hunt said this in a 1966 letter to NFL commissioner Pete Rozelle, as the Daily Beast reports.

15. “Came for the Chiefs. Stayed for the BBQ.”

Also see: the beer, the extravagant dessert spread, the close-ups of Patrick Mahomes face.

16. “Don’t call it a comeback.”

It was just a 50-year break.

17. “FUKC YES”

It’s not swearing if you’re doing an homage to Kansas City, right?

18. “Look at us. Hey, look at us. Who would've thought? Not me.”

Lifelong Chiefs fan Paul Rudd had this conversation with himself during a recent episode of Hot Ones. It is applicable to most every situation.

19 “Keep matriculating the ball down the field, boys!”

This buck wild proclamation is attributed to former Chiefs coach Hank Stram during Super Bowl IV, as reported by the Kansas City Star.

20. “I will smash your face into a car windshield, and then take your mother, Dorothy Mantooth, out for a nice seafood dinner and never call her again.”

This bit of smack talk comes courtesy of Anchorman’s Champ Kind played by David Koechner, who is a Missouri native and Chief’s fan.

21. “It's not whether you get knocked down, it's whether you get up.” — Vince Lombardi

If you're still looking for the perfect Instagram caption for your Chiefs Super Bowl post, perhaps you can just spell out Andy Reid in football emojis.