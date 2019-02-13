Valentine's Day may get all the Hallmark fanfare, but every lover of Parks and Recreation knows that the day before Valentine's Day is just as important as the Cupid-centric holiday (if not more so). It's the time of year when women can come together to appreciate one another, and what better way to do that with your own lady squad than to experience some awesome female-driven stories? These 21 TV episodes are perfect to watch on Galentine's Day with your girlfriends. It's more than fitting to watch TV on this very special holiday. After all, Galentine's Day was created by Leslie Knope of Parks & Rec. Of course, her version involved less TV and more brunch, gift-giving, and just general praising, but, this can be a new kind of Galentine's Day tradition.

Television has produced some truly unforgettable BFFs throughout the years, from Parks & Rec's Leslie Knope and Ann Perkins, to the Friends trio Monica Geller, Rachel Green, and Phoebe Buffay. These gal pals always have each other's backs through thick and thin, which makes them a symbol for everything Galentine's Day represents. So if you're looking for a way to celebrate what is arguably one of the best days of the year, round up a bunch of your closest girlfriends this Galentine's Day and watch these various TV episodes that prove to be the epitome of female empowerment.

1. Parks and Recreation — "Galentine's Day" (Season 2, Episode 16)

Naturally, it makes sense to watch the episode that jumpstarted this entire holiday into existence in the first place. In "Galentine's Day," Leslie takes all of her favorite girlfriends out to brunch and educates us on what the day is all about: ladies celebrating ladies.

2. Grey's Anatomy — "Raindrops Keep Falling on My Head" (Season 2, Episode 1)

The show may center around complicated surgeries, but at its core Grey's has always been more about character relationships than anything else. Nothing proves this point better than when Cristina called Meredith her "person" for the first time.

3. Friends — "The One with George Stephanopoulos" (Season 1, Episode 4)

This Friends slumber party may have started out on a somber note, but there's nothing more relatable than hanging out with your closest friends and sharing your biggest fears with each other. Plus eating pizza, chowing down on some cookie dough, and spying on George Stephanopoulos all sounds like a great way to spend an evening.

4. Broad City — “Wisdom Teeth” (Season 2, Episode 3)

Arguably, every episode of Broad City could be considered Galentine's Day worthy, but this one in particular stands out in its demonstration of true friendship, and the joys that come from getting your wisdom teeth out.

5. Gossip Girl — “Belles de Jour” (Season 4, Episode 1)

Blair and Serena had their fair share of fights, but Paris seemed to bring out the best in them and made their friendship stronger than ever. What any of us wouldn't give to walk a mile in their expensive shoes during an episode such as this.

6. Friends — “The One with All the Wedding Dresses” (Season 4, Episode 20)

Because even in your 20s, sometimes you just want to play dress up with your friends.

7. Grace and Frankie — "The Party" (Season 2, Episode 11)

Being friends doesn't mean you have to agree on everything. What matters is that you're there for each other, regardless, which is precisely what this episode centered around. In "The Party," Frankie was faced with an impossible decision and even though Grace didn't agree with it, she was there to support her friend nonetheless. We should all hope to be so lucky as to have a Grace or Frankie in our lives.

8. Parks and Recreation — "Galentine's Day" (Season 6, Episode 17)

Leslie's attempts to find a new best friend after Ann's departure on Parks & Rec only solidified the notion of how rare true friendships like theres really are.

9. The Bold Type — "Carry the Weight" (Season 1, Episode 10)

Though the overall plot of The Bold Type's "Carry The Weight" is a lot heavier than some of the more light-hearted episodes listed above, Jane's final article for Scarlet, surrounding a sexual assault survivor, provides an underlying sense of unity among the women on this show that is truly powerful and proves that no one should have to carry that weight alone.

10. Charmed — "Oh My Goddess" (Season 5, Episodes 22 & 23)

Piper, Phoebe, and Paige all as badass goddesses? Need we say more?

11. Gilmore Girls — "Those Are Strings, Pinocchio" (Season 3, Episode 22)

How2BeDumbForDummies on YouTube

Rory's graduation speech is a one of the best heartwarming moments in all of Gilmore Girls (which is really saying something) and shows that this mother-daughter relationship is really one for the ages.

12. Pretty Little Liars — "Last Dance" (Season 6, Episode 9)

PLL Prom on YouTube

Two words for you: wine moms. Nuff said.

13. Sex and the City — “The Post-It Always Sticks Twice” (Season 6, Episode 7)

Because when the person you're seeing breaks up with you on a Post-it note, you need your girlfriends more than ever.

14. Gilmore Girls — "The Lorelais' First Day At Yale" (Season 4, Episode 2)

Because deep down we all wanted our moms to spend the first night of college with us. (No? Just me?)

15. The Golden Girls — "Valentine's Day" (Season 4, Episode 15)

You'll laugh. You'll cry. You'll laugh so hard that you start crying. All-in-all, it's an episode well-worth seeing again with your besties.

16. Grace and Frankie — "The Coup" (Season 2, Episode 13)

In "The Coup," tired of being overlooked and unappreciated by their children and ex-husbands, Grace and Frankie decide to go into the vibrator business together for older women. Mic drop, indeed.

17. 30 Rock — "Anna Howard Shaw Day" (Season 4, Episode 13)

In an attempt to not feel lonely on Valentine's Day, Liz Lemon schedules a root canal and confirms she truly is the greatest human ever. We are not worthy.

18. Sex and the City — “A Woman’s Right to Shoes” (Season 6, Episode 9)

ChildFree NYC on YouTube

After her Manolos are stolen at a friend's house in "A Woman's Right To Shoes," Carrie decides that she deserves some comeuppance for remaining single all these years. (Why should she be punished for being husband-less and child-less when she's shelled out hundreds and hundreds of dollars on other people's bridal and baby showers?) It's an empowering moment that deserves some recognition.

19. The Office — "Women's Appreciation" (Season 3, Episode 22)

The title alone makes it Galentine's Day worthy.

20. Friends — "The One with Unagi" (Season 6, Episode 17)

Come for the fish wordplay, stay for Rachel and Phoebe schooling Ross in the ways of martial arts.

21. Crazy Ex-Girlfriend — "All Signs Point to Josh...Or is it Josh's Friend?" (Season 2, Episode 3)

The CW Television Network on YouTube

You and your besties won't be able to help yourself from singing along to "The Math of Love Triangles" when you watch this classic Crazy Ex-Girlfriend episode on Galentine's Day.

So on your mark, get set, find a friend, grab some chocolate, and let the marathoning commence!