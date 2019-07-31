Hannah had hoped to walk away from her season of The Bachelorette with a happy ending, but what started out as a fairytale quickly turned into her worst nightmare after Jed's ex-girlfriend scandal brought their engagement (and relationship) to a crashing halt. And while she herself was obviously devastated about how things turned out, tweets about Hannah's Bachelorette finale prove not only that this journey was a wild ride up until the very end, but also that fans have been beside her every step of the way.

Viewers have become invested in Hannah's story, which made it difficult to see it result in so much heartache. But like she's done for most of the season, Hannah faced those obstacles head on and it ultimately only made her a stronger individual. And hey, the end still left room for a potential happy ending with Tyler if that drink date works out well, so you never know. Hannah could still get that happily ever after she was hoping for when all is said and done.

Nevertheless, there were a lot of unforgettable moments to enjoy while watching the season finale play out and these tweets prove once and for all that Chris Harrison wasn't kidding — this was definitely one of the most dramatic seasons in Bachelorette history.