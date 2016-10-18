Bustle

22 Vegan Gift Ideas For A Truly Happy Holiday

By Rachel Krantz and Jay Polish
Even if it doesn't feel like it, it is indeed getting to be the holiday season — which means it's time to start planning your gift-giving. (By planning, I mean wasting time at work looking at gift guides like this one.) And if you're following the news about about our ever-warming planet, animal cruelty, or your health, then chances are you know the many benefits of going vegan — but where does that leave your gift-giving? Luckily, whether you yourself are vegan or are buying a gift for a vegan friend (or both!), there are so many vegan gifts to choose from this holiday season that it's hard to know where to start.

It's hard to narrow down all the awesome stuff out there, but it's never been a better time to be shopping with vegans in mind. Between cookbooks, delicious treats, subscription services, or more, you can find a gift that's sure to please anyone, no matter their lifestyle. Whether you're buying a gift for someone who's been wanting to take the plunge, or for your vegan BFF who seems to have everything, there's an item on this list for anyone on yours.

So, without further ado, here are 22 vegan gift ideas for your holiday shopping list.

1. A Cookbook With Lots Of Recipe Options

Afro-Vegan: Farm-Fresh African, Caribbean, and Southern Flavors Remixed, by Bryant Terry
$27.50
|
Indiebound
If your vegan pal is aiming to cook more this holiday season, Bryant Terry's brilliant cookbook is definitely going to be a welcome addition to their kitchen library.

2. Reusable Produce Bags

Organic Cotton Mesh Produce Bags
$16.97
|
Organic Cotton Mart.
Did you know that using cotton mesh bags for your fruits and veggies not only reduces your reliance on plastic bags, but also keeps your veggies fresh for longer? Well, now you know. So you might need some of these for yourself, too.

3. A Cookbook They Can Use All Year

Farm to Table Asian Secrets: Vegan & Vegetarian Full-Flavored Recipes for Every Season, by Patricia Tanumihardja
$15.95
|
Indiebound
This cookbook is more than a gift for your vegan friend: it's also a gift for your taste buds. Because cooking together and eating together is the best way to say thank you for a cookbook.

4. A Chocolate Assortment

Vegan Dark Chocolate Gourmet Chocolates Assortment Gift Box
$49.95
|
Compartés
Who doesn't want a big ole' box of assorted vegan chocolates? Your vegan friend probably does.

5. A Comfort Food Cookbook

Prashad At Home: Indian Cooking From Our Vegetarian Kitchen, by Kaushy Patel
$39.95
|
Indiebound
After getting this fabulous cookbook for your vegan friend, you will definitely want to invite yourself over for dinner.

6. A Guide To Reduce Plastic

Zero Waste (Plastic-free) Starter Kit
$69.89
|
Etsy
If your vegan friend-o wants to reduce their use of plastic (doesn't everyone?), this starter kit is a great way to get them started.

7. Fridge Magnets

Vegan Magnet Set
$5
|
Etsy
Does your vegan friend have a magnetic refrigerator? Great. Then they probably need fun vegan magnets like these.

8. A Cheeky Tee

Keep Calm: Plants Have Protein T-shirt
$16.99
|
Etsy
This can be a great and hilarious apology shirt if you've ever asked your vegan friend where they get their protein (hint: plants).

9. A Sustainable Candle

California Pine Scented Candles
$18
|
Etsy
The crisp scent of California pines can be coming to the living room of a vegan near you. Soy-based and delightful to both look at and smell, you can't go wrong with these candles.

10. A Cute Accessory

Vegan Carrot Pin
$6.49
|
Etsy
A cute little carrot with the word "vegan" written on it? Does it mean the carrot eats vegan? Or does eating the carrot signify that you, the human, are vegan? Who can say? Either way, this pin is certifiably cute.

11. A Vegan S'mores Kit

Vegan Marshmallow Toasting Kit
$37.66
|
Etsy.
If you're not vegan and love s'mores, you probably can't understand the deep-seated vegan angst over having to avoid the campfire treat. (Most marshmallows = not vegan!) Now, because of you're a great friend, you can give your BFF the gift of a nostalgic dessert.

12. Self-Care Galore

Luxury Bath Gift Box
$36.31
|
Etsy
Shampoo, bath bomb, and sugar scrub, oh my! Ideal for your vegan friend with a bathtub and a healthy desire to treat themself.

14. A Unique Design-y Wallet

Sleek Wooden Wallet
$30.27
|
Etsy
This unique wooden wallet is entirely vegan and entirely cool. That's kind of enough said, right?

15. An Everyday Carry-all

Work Handbag
$55
|
Etsy
Big enough to hold your friend's laptop and the-office-is-freezing sweater, this one is the perfect collision of fashionable, functional, and vegan.

16. A Stylish Holiday Party Accessory

Faux Leather Teardrop Earrings
$6
|
Etsy
Perfect for jewelry-loving vegans, these teardrop earrings come in all kinds of colors, so you really can't go wrong.

17. An Elegant Work Bag

Convertible Backpack and Shoulder Bag
$48
|
Etsy
Who hasn't fantasized about switching their bag between a backpack and a shoulder bag? Your vegan bestie probably has. So really, this is the bag of their dreams.

18. An Accessory That Lets Them Wear Their Heart On Their Sleeve

Personalized Vegan Leather Cuff Bracelet
$12
|
Etsy
Perfect for vegans with a Buffy-era fashion sense, you can add a little extra personalization to this already-personal gift. And personalized gifts are definitely where it's at.

19. Something For The Star Wars Fans

R2-D2 High Tops
$88.94
|
Po-Zu
If you didn't think you needed sustainably-sourced, ethically-manufactured R2-D2 high tops, you were mistaken. Because these are the droids you're looking for.

20. Something To Keep At Their Desk

Vegancuts Snack Box
$24.95
|
Vegancuts
A vegan snack box delivered right to your friend's doorstep? Yes, please (or peas, one might say).

21. A Plant Subscription Par Excellence

House Plant Box Subscription
$12
|
House Plant Shop
Haven't you ever wanted lovely plants delivered to your doorstep each month? Even if your vegan friend didn't know they needed this, they really do.

22. Another Delicious Treat

Vegan Sea Salt Caramel
$22
|
Etsy
Vegan. Caramel. With sea salt. I think I've said enough.

