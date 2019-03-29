Jane the Virgin is full of quotable characters — from the writer Jane to the wise Alba to the whip-smart narrator. But no character is as quotable as Jane's father and telenovela star Rogelio de la Vega. While he's best known for his ego, there are some rather profound Rogelio quotes from Jane the Virgin. Whether it's knowing which lighting will be the most flattering to die by or supporting a woman's right to choose, Rogelio is full of way more sage advice than people give him credit for. And it certainly doesn't hurt that this advice is often accompanied by his flair for the dramatic.

When Jane the Virgin began, Jane wasn't so sure what to make of her long-lost biological father. But he quickly won over the Villanueva women and fans to become one of the most beloved characters on the show. Now that Jane the Virgin is in its final season and his brogelio Michael is back, it seems only appropriate to look back at the words of wisdom he has shared over the years. Because before this series comes to an end, Jane is going to need her dad — and fans are going to need to be able to access Rogelio's superior knowledge once he's no longer dispensing it on a weekly basis.

So without further fanfare (*gasp* how Rogelio would hate that!), here's some of the best advice Rogelio has given on Jane the Virgin.

1. When He Established The Importance Of Breathing daily-janethevirgin/Tumblr "It's alright. Just take deep breaths in and out." Even before Jane knew he was her father, Rogelio gave her the sound advice of breathing through stressful situations as El Presidente Santos. And the importance of breathing has been a theme for the show ever since. Inhalo, exhalo, Jane!

2. When He Wanted To Make An Effort janesvilanueva/Tumblr "I missed all the big things, so I wanted to do something as a father ... so, a little misguided, yes, but it wasn't meaningless." Jane was annoyed by Rogelio's "big, meaningless" gesture of getting her a car, but turns out, it was far more thoughtful than she realized.

3. When His Confidence Extended Beyond Himself Giphy "Don't worry. I believe in you almost as much as I believe in myself." Hey, that's actually a lot of confidence.

4. When He Knew The True Meaning Of Awards Ceremonies jafael-gifs/Tumblr "The recognition means nothing. Only the award matters." It's all about the glory, right?

5. When He Knew The Value Of Family jafael-gifs/Tumblr "We're family and nothing is more important." Rogelio might have been pretty new to the Villanueva family when he said this, but he realized how special these women were right off the bat.

6. When He Never Wanted Jane Out Of His Life Again janegifs/Tumblr "You should know that now, I can't imagine life without you." And we can't imagine life without Rogelio!

7. When He Showed How #Woke He Was crossmell/Tumblr "Dear heavenly father, thank you for making the world such a beautifully diverse place filled with all kinds of people, who love whoever they want." Sure, his efforts to show that he was cool with this dad being gay were misguided, you can't deny that the sentiment is sound.

8. When He Understood The Importance Of Not Watching Ahead Giphy "That is, like, a fundamental relationship rule. You wait before moving forward on your DVR." You can't watch ahead, Xo!

9. When He Showed His Great Taste In Film daily-janethevirgin/Tumblr "Of course, that's what makes The Parent Trap such an evocative film." When Ro and Xo were broken up, Rogelio was still able to commiserate with Jane's disappointment.

10. When He Supported Xo's Right To Choose sancriss/Tumblr "Well, that's your choice. Either way, I'm here, OK?" Rogelio was a model male ally when he learned Xo was pregnant with his arch nemesis' baby.

11. When He Didn't Let Terms Limit Him chantalthuy/Tumblr "I don't like to use the term 'triple threat' because it suggests that I'm limited to only three skills." Don't be limited to just singing, dancing, and acting!

12. When He Helped Luisa Seek Preventative Care galsgadot/Tumblr "Put your own oxygen mask before assisting others." When Rogelio "babysat" Luisa for Rafael, he used his experience of playing an alcoholic airline pilot to help Luisa get preventative treatment for her alcoholism.

13. When He Shared The Power Of Perseverance janegifs/Tumblr "I became an international star just a few years ago. Imagine what a disservice it would been to the world if I had given up." You might not want Rogelio's ego, but his tenacity is to be admired.

14. When His Understanding Makeup Came In Handy chelseaperetti/Tumblr "Jane, please stop running! Your makeup will melt! Let me carry you!" You can't be running in the Miami heat on your wedding day! And it seems safe to say that most dads wouldn't be as thoughtful about this as Rogelio.

15. When He Recognized The Importance Of Male Self-Care timothechallamet/Tumblr "Men these days ... they don't take enough time for themselves." We could all learn a thing or two about relaxation and spa days from Rogelio.

16. When He Showed His Fans The Love They Deserved timothechallamet/Tumblr "Each and every fan is a gift, Xiomara." That is true, but you probably shouldn't write the same things to your girlfriend as you do to your adoring fans.

17. When He Opened The World's Eyes To New Pants Wednesday jafael-gifs/Tumblr "But I love New Pants Wednesday. It's a perfect antidote to the midweek blahs." Forget about Hump Day. Let's all do New Pants Wednesday.

18. When He Was #TeamJane harveyxspecter/Tumblr "First and foremost, I must remain #TeamJane." Fans may still be divided over #TeamMichael or #TeamRafael, but Rogelio reminded us that we should all be #TeamJane.

19. When He Acknowledged Alba's Sex Appeal janegifs/Tumblr "I personally think that any man would be blessed to have Alba as a lover." Sure, it's inappropriate and just downright weird, but kudos to Rogelio for seeing older women as sexual beings!

20. When He Got Consent First ohmyshows/Tumblr "At this moment, I would love to grab you in my embrace and kiss you, but I must ask first since Donald Trump has ruined romance for all of us." With political commentary and mutual respect like this, Rogelio is a man in the entertainment industry who won't let you down.

21. When He Encouraged Xo To Start A New Career "But the wait is over now, I'm telling you it's time to step up." He channeled his best Frankie Avalon in Grease to help Xo figure out her next career step.

22. When He Schooled River Fields On Telenovelas justatiredlesbian/Tumblr "If you knew anything about telenovelas, you'd know that everything is supposed to be dramatic!" Oh, you have so much to learn before you star in The Passions of Steve and Brenda, River Fields!