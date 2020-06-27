Your vehicle can often feel like a second home, so it can definitely be comforting to fill your car with things that offer coziness, ease, and peace of mind. With the addition of a few cheap car accessories from Amazon, you can easily transform your vehicle into a space that's actually enjoyable to operate — even in hours of traffic.

To help you shop, I've created a list of the best cheap car accessories with a little bit of everything. As you scroll through, you'll find some things that are more aesthetic in nature (such as a steering wheel cover), along with others — like the Echo Auto or waterproof trash can — which are more functional. There are also some safety products on this list, like an emergency kit or a window breaker and seatbelt cutter in one.

Whether you're looking for something pretty that makes your car feel (and look) like new or a product that makes driving easier, this list has something for you. Keep scrolling for affordable car accessories you're going to absolutely love.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.

1. A Headrest Hook That Holds Your Purse Or Bags IPELY Universal Car Vehicle Back Seat Headrest Hanger (2-Pack) $10 | Amazon See on Amazon Declutter your backseat and turn your car's headrest into a purse or bag holder using this headrest hanger. It's super easy to install by simply clipping it on, and these are strong enough to hold up to 18 pounds per hook — so your bag, umbrella, or purse will always be within arm's reach.

2. This Waterproof Car Trash Can With An Easy-To-Use Lid EPAuto Waterproof Car Trash Can with Lid $11 | Amazon See on Amazon Say goodbye to messiness with this car trash bag. It's designed with a lid that has an elastic opening and a 2-gallon waterproof bag works to contain unwanted remnants without spills. There are also straps that make it easy to attach it to your seat back, glove box, or console, and keep the the bag from tipping over mid-ride.

3. A Trunk Organizer That's Super Adjustable Drive Auto Products Car Cargo Trunk Organizer $24 | Amazon See on Amazon This customizable trunk organizer has several compartments that'll help keep your car orderly and your groceries and other things safe. It's made of durable canvas materials, and it can be adjusted to three sizes: collapsed, half mode, and open mode. You can use it in your trunk, attach it to your back seat, or even place it in between your seats.

4. This Charger That Makes Your Car Speakers Bluetooth-Compatible LIHAN Hands-Free Call Car Charger $17 | Amazon See on Amazon This phone charger not only powers up two devices at once via USB, but it also connects to the Bluetooth on your device and plays your music and phone calls through your car speakers. Like other chargers, it sits right in the 12-volt outlet for easy access.

5. This Waterproof Backseat Cover That Protects Your Upholstery VIEWPETS Bench Car Seat Cover Protector $36 | Amazon See on Amazon Protect your back seat from pet hair, spills, and more with this car seat cover. Made of heavy-duty waterproof material, this cover is sized to offer full coverage — and it can be secured with anchors and flaps that help keep it in place as you cruise around town with your family and pets.

6. The Portable Car Vacuum Cleaner That Comes With Its Own Carrying Bag ThisWorx For Portable Car Vacuum Cleaner $35 | Amazon See on Amazon Get rid of dust and dirt quickly with this portable car vacuum cleaner. It's lightweight and comes with a 16-foot power cord that connects to your car’s 12-volt outlet. The vacuum's three nozzles get into tough-to-reach corners and crevices while the accompanying carrying bag makes it easy to carry and store.

8. These Genius Gel Cleaners That Remove Dust From Your Vents Cheers Car Interior Detailing Cleaner (4-Pack) $10 | Amazon See on Amazon Remove dirt and dust from your car's console, vents, dash, and with one of these car-cleaning gels. Each one molds to fit into tight areas, adhering to debris and removing it on contact. This pack of four biodegradable gels won't leave your hands sticky — and they leave behind the subtle scents of lemon, strawberry, grape, and blueberry.

9. These LED Car Lights That Add Some Glow To Your Ride wsiiroon Car LED Strip Light, $18 | Amazon See on Amazon Bring a new element of fun to your vehicle's interior with this set of LED car strip lights. It features eight different colors and is equipped with a music mode so the lights dance to the sound of your favorite tunes. They're super easy to install and run off the 12-volt outlet, and the remote control makes it simple to operate your very own light show.

10. A Seat Protector & Organizer Set For Less Than $30 lebogner Car Seat Protector + Backseat Organizer $25 | Amazon See on Amazon This car seat protector and backseat organizer set will help keep your vehicle neat and orderly. It's made of durable material that'll fit snugly without moving or slipping. It's easy to wipe clean and features several compartments to hold all of your important belongings including snacks, tablets, and more.

11. This Phone Holder That's Easy To Mount Beam Electronics Universal Smartphone Car Air Vent Mount Holder $10 | Amazon See on Amazon Stop fumbling around trying to find your phone with this mounted phone holder. Compatible with most devices, it features 360-degree rotation and a quick-release button that makes it easy to remove when needed. It's also simple to install onto your car's vent without any tools.

12. A Heated Car Seat Cushion That Warms In Less Than 30 Seconds Audew Heated Car Seat Cushion $16 | Amazon See on Amazon There's nothing worse than hopping into your car in the winter and being greeted by an ice-cold seat. That's where this heated car seat cushion comes in. It heats up quickly — less that 30 seconds to be exact — and it provides a universal fit that grips you car seat snuggly so there's no moving or slipping around.

13. This Essential Oil Diffuser That Fits In Your Cup Holder Vyaime USB Car Essential Oil Diffuser and Humidifier $19 | Amazon See on Amazon Spritz your car with refreshing scents using this essential oil diffuser and humidifier. It fits in your cup holder and is powered by USB so it's super easy to get started. Designed to work silently, it won't bother you as you drive while the auto-shutoff feature offers additional peace of mind.

14. A Set Of Cup Holder Coasters In Beautiful Patterns Enkore Car Cup Holder Coasters (4-Pack) $16 | Amazon See on Amazon Did you know that coasters aren't only for the house? That's right, these cool cup holder coasters will add a new ambiance to your car while protecting it at the same time. They're made of ceramic that is easy to clean, and come in a colorful mandala print or paw print for canine fans.

15. This Windshield Cleaner That Pivots To Get Hard-To-Reach Places Takav Windshield Cleaning Tool $11 | Amazon See on Amazon Clean you car windows quickly and easily with this windshield-cleaning tool. It's made with microfiber that's durable and washable, and it comes with an extendable handle and a pivoting head that helps you access hard-to-reach corners. Plus, two bonnets per set allow you to change and replace them as needed.

16. A Magnetic Car Phone Mount That Fits Any Phone Caw.Car Magnetic Universal Car Phone Mount $20 | Amazon See on Amazon This phone mount works without the use of cradles and clips. You simply attach the small base piece to your car's console, adhere the magnet to the back of your phone, and watch it secure your phone through magnetic energy. It allows for one-hand operation and is designed to rotate 360 degrees so you can use your phone both horizontally and vertically.

17. This Safety Hammer That Can Break Windows & Cut Seatbelts Super-Cute Safety Hammer, Emergency Escape Tool with Car Window Breaker and Seat Belt Cutter $15 | Amazon See on Amazon Having this safety hammer and escape tool on hand might help ease your mind in case of emergencies. It works as a seatbelt cutter and glass breaker, and the compact size makes it easy to store in your glove compartment or other small area.

18. A Set Of Blind-Spot Mirrors That Are Easy To Install LIBERRWAY Blind Spot Car Mirror $8 | Amazon See on Amazon Help eliminate blind spots while driving with this set of blind-spot car mirrors. Each one sticks on with strong adhesive tape and offers 360-degree rotation, helping you get a fuller view of what's going on around you. This device fits on any mirror and is suitable for most cars.

19. This Lighting System That Creates A Starry Atmosphere Vooteen Car Star Light $12 | Amazon See on Amazon Create a celestial atmosphere in your car with this starry light system. It offers five different modes that create a cool blue-and-purple effect. This device plugs directly into your car's 12-volt port, and it can be easily turned on and off.

20. A Dash Camera That Records Everything That Happens Crosstour Car Dash Cam $30 | Amazon See on Amazon This dash cam will monitor and keep track of everything that happens around your car. Designed with a large LED screen with high-definition resolution, it's equipped with loop recording, motion detection, on-and-off audio, an auto-shutoff feature, burst photo capabilities, and more to collect and record anything that happens both on and off the road.

21. A Car Accessory Kit With A Summery Sunflower Design Hicdaw Sunflower Car Accessories (8 Pieces) $17 | Amazon See on Amazon If you love sunflowers, you're going to fall head over heels for this car accessories kit. It comes with eight coordinating pieces that add a cute flair to your vehicle's interior. There's a steering wheel cover, key ring, cup coaster, armrest cover pad, car vent decorations, and a set of seat belt accessories that are sure to make you smile on each and every trip.

22. This Glitzy USB Charger Made To Sparkle Feenm Bling USB Car Charger $10 | Amazon See on Amazon Power your phone and other electronic devices with this glittering USB car charger. It comes with two USB ports and has a LED light that illuminates in the dark and even has a built-in safety hammer so can break your car window in case of an emergency. Plus, it's compatible with most mobile devices.

23. A Colorful Arm Rest Cover That's Easy To Install & Clean YR Vehicle Center Console Armrest Cover Pad $14 | Amazon See On Amazon This center console cover makes for a more comfortable arm rest that's easy to clean. It's soft, smooth, cushiony, and a breeze to install. Plus, there's an elastic band that holds it in place. The whimsical design is bright and cheery while the durable materials can be tossed into the washing machine.