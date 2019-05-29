If you're putting together a new reading nook, or revitalizing your existing reading space, stop what you're doing and check out this list. I've picked out 25 reading accessories under $25 for your nook, so you can decorate your little home-library corner, in style and under-budget.

Nearly every book-lover wants a dedicated reading nook, but that space will look different for everyone. I have devoted a small corner of my living room to leisure activities like reading and writing, but another person may fancy a particular chair in their bedroom, or even a cozy place in bed. Ultimately, the best place to put your reading nook is wherever you do your best, interruption-free reading.

No matter what your reading nook needs to be complete, I've got you covered. The reading nook accessories on the list below are comprised of seating and storage options, comfy things like cushions and blankets, various lighting fixtures, and other items that will make your bookish spaces unique and utilitarian. This list even has a bookcase perfect for small spaces, so apartment-dwellers shouldn't feel left out here.

Check out my recommendations for reading nook accessories that won't break the bank below.

A Bold Floor Cushion

URSPRUNGLIG Floor Cushion $19.99 IKEA Available in three bold patterns, this floor cushion is perfect for readers who like to lounge on the floor, or for anyone who wants to save her knees while she searches for a book on the bottom shelf. Buy at Ikea

An Adjustable Floor Lamp

Room Essentials™ LED Task Floor Lamp Brass $19.99 Target This stylish and understated floor lamp will save you from eye strain. The adjustable neck makes this lamp a must-have for any reader on a budget. Buy at Target

A Cute Tray Table

GLADOM Tray Table $19.99 IKEA With a removable top and a sleek, modern look, the muted green GLADOM tray table from IKEA will blend perfectly with the rest of your reading nook decor. Buy at Ikea

An Electric Kettle

Aigostar Romeo Mini Electric Tea Kettle $15.99 Amazon If the thought of leaving your book to make a cup of tea causes you to cringe, invest in this affordable, 1-liter electric kettle, which will allow you to make a fresh cuppa without ever leaving your seat. Buy on Amazon

A Mixed-Material Throw Pillow

MoDRN Industrial Mixed Material Decorative Throw Pillow $19 Wal-Mart A low-key and fashionable, 16-inch square cushion that meshes well with any decor style, this throw pillow will make your reading nook feel like a fancy study as soon as you introduce it to the mix. Buy Walmart

A Pair of Wireless Headphones

Over Ear Hi-Fi Stereo Earphones with Microphone $19.99 Amazon Safeguard your reading time against noisy distractions with these wireless headphones. Listen to your favorite jazz hits while reading, and the rest of the world will melt away. Buy on Amazon

A Poetic Print

Poem print, William Blake, Zen decor, Bohemian decor, Boho wall art, Whimsical, Bookish, Literary gift, Wildflowers poster, Nature art print $15.50 LucyLovesPaper on Etsy If your reading nook needs a pop of colorful wall art, consider this lovely William Blake print for your next bookish purchase. You don't have to be a huge poetry fan to appreciate this statement piece, or to add it to your collection. Buy on Etsy

A Storage Ottoman

Epeanhome Storage Ottoman $19.99 Amazon Stash blankets, books, and more in this useful piece of furniture, which can double as extra seating or a footrest in your reading nook. Buy on Amazon

A Glam Table Lamp

Opalhouse™ Peacock Shade Table Lamp $14.99 Target Available in yellow, blue, and coral, this sassy, couture lamp will bring some much-needed light — and a healthy dose of Holly Golightly-approved style — to your reading nook. Buy at Target

A Pegboard Organizer

SKÅDIS Pegboard $17.99 IKEA IKEA's modular SKÅDIS pegboard comes in multiple configurations, but readers can't go wrong with this one, which features dedicated spaces for magazines, books, reading glasses, and more. Buy at Ikea

An Electric Mug Warmer

VOBAGA Coffee Mug Warmer $21.59 Amazon Available in black, white, or a more expensive wood grain finish, this mug warmer has three heat settings to keep your coffee, tea, or cocoa at the perfect drinking temperature. Buy on Amazon

A Funky, Textured Throw Pillow

Opalhouse™ Textured Stripe Square Throw Pillow $19.99 Target Whether you're a pastels lover chasing that unicorn aesthetic, or you just need to add texture to your reading space, this affordable throw pillow will bring just the right amount of whimsy to your room. Buy at Target

A Set of Bookish Coasters

'Books' Coaster Set $11.99 The Literary Gift Company Covered in drawings of famous book covers, this set of four, four-inch coasters will keep your tabletops — and you — happy in your reading nook. Buy on The Literary Gift Company

A Unique Glasses Holder

Eye Glasses Holder $18 UncommonGoods A handcarved wooden eye glasses holder that melds form with function, this piece is created and sold by an Indian non-profit organization that helps disabled, impoverished, and illiterate people in the subcontinent. Buy on Uncommon Goods

A Plush Seat Cover

Carvapet Faux Sheepskin Chair Cover $17.89 Amazon Available in six colors and two sizes, this luxe statement piece functions as a seat cover or rug. If you want to take Instagram-worthy pictures of your current reads, invest in this piece for a fantastic, neutral background. Buy on Amazon

An Extra-Bright Book Light

Raniaco Daylight Rechargeable Led Clip Reading Light $12.99 Amazon This clip-on reading lamp has three brightness settings to illuminate your page in any light condition. One charge provides 24 hours of reading light, making this a cost-effective option for readers on a budget. Buy on Amazon

A Soft Throw Rug

Furnily Round Shag Carpet $18.99 Amazon At just four feet in diameter, this cozy carpet is the perfect size to fit your reading nook without being too large or too skimpy. Curl your toes in the soft, high pile, and snuggle in with a good book. Buy on Amazon

A Bookish Mug

Harry Potter Latte Coffee Mug Set $23.99 Amazon No day of reading is complete without a nice, hot beverage. This set of two Harry Potter-themed latte mugs — which read "After All This Time" and "Always" — make a fancy, delicate addition to your space. Buy on Amazon

A Chic Breakfast Tray

Lipper International Acacia Curved Serving Tray $24.13 Amazon Want to set up your drinks, snacks, and other provisions so you can have as much uninterrupted reading time as you want? Load up this handy serving tray with everything you need, and you'll be good to go. Buy on Amazon

A Cute, Fringed Blanket

Crafkart Cotton Chevron Patterned Blanket Throw $16.99 Amazon Every reading nook needs a cozy blanket. Available in five different colors, this fringed throw comes in a shade that's good for everyone and every reading space! Buy on Amazon

A Stackable Bookcase