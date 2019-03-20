Mar. 22 2019 is National Puppy Day, which means you'll likely spend your day swiping through high quality furbaby content on the internet. To give you a paw up in the game, I've put together a list of cute National Puppy Day Instagram captions because you're going to need an epic quote to stand out.

Puppy Day is here to not only celebrate the gift of dogs (#blessed, #wearenotworthy), but to promote the adoption of puppies from animal shelters across the country. What better way to remind people that there are shelter pups waiting for good homes, than to spread adorable puppy pictures and videos with moving captions about how much dogs enrich our lives? Hint: this is the best way to celebrate the holiday.

Here you'll find a collection of quotes that range from funny to heartwarming, but what they all have in common is that they touch on the special bond between humans and dogs. A friendship that both simple and profound and relatable AF.

Happy Puppy Day to you, if you decide it's time to add a puppy to your life, make sure you adopt and don't shop. And if your holiday celebration does not including a trip to the animal shelter, make sure it includes a really cute picture of a puppy in your Instagram with a really sweet quote.

“Happiness is a warm puppy.” – Charles Shultz

“Did you know that there are over 300 words for love in canine?” – Gabriel Zevin

“We are alone, absolutely alone on this chance planet; and amid all the forms of life that surround us, not one, excepting the dog has made an alliance with us.” – Maurice Maeterlinck

“I think dogs are the most amazing creatures; they give unconditional love. For me, they are the role model for being alive.” – Gilda Radner

“No one appreciates the very special genius of your conversation as much as the dog does.” — Christopher Morley

“Ever consider what our dogs must think of us? I mean, here we come back from a grocery store with the most amazing haul, chicken, pork, half a cow. They must think we’re the greatest hunters on earth!” - Anne Tyler

“What do dogs do on their day off? Can’t lie around – that’s their job!” - George Carlin

“Outside of a dog, a book is a man’s best friend. Inside of a dog it’s too dark to read.” - Groucho Marx

“Dogs never bite me. Just humans.” -Marilyn Monroe

“Don’t accept your dog’s admiration as conclusive evidence that you are wonderful.” - Ann Landers

“My cats inspire me daily. They inspire me to get a dog!” - Greg Curtis

“You can say any foolish thing to a dog, and the dog will give you a look that says, ‘Wow, you’re right! I never would’ve thought of that!’” - Dave Barry

“Did you ever walk into a room and forget why you walked in? I think that is how dogs spend their lives.” - Sue Murphy

“A dog desires affection more than its dinner. Well – almost.” -Charlotte Gray

“Dogs teach us a very important lesson in life: The mail man is not to be trusted” - Sian Ford

“A well trained dog will make no attempt to share your lunch. He will just make you feel so guilty that you cannot enjoy it.” - Helen Thomson

“Dogs are great. Bad dogs, if you can really call them that, are perhaps the greatest of them all.” - John Grogan

“I’ve seen a look in dogs’ eyes, a quickly vanishing look of amazed contempt, and I am convinced that dogs think humans are nuts.” - John Steinbeck

“Everything I know I learned from dogs.” – Nora Roberts

“A boy can learn a lot from a dog — obedience, loyalty, and the importance of turning around three times before lying down. ” – Robert Benchley

“It’s tough to stay married. My wife kisses the dog on the lips, yet she won’t drink from my glass.” – Rodney Dangerfield

“If you are a dog and your owner suggests that you wear a sweater suggest that he wear a tail.” – Fran Lebowitz

“When an 85 pound mammal licks your tears away, and then tries to sit on your lap, it’s hard to feel sad.” – Kristan Higgins

“Dogs are not our whole life, but they make our lives whole.” – Roger Caras

“Some of my best leading men have been dogs and horses.” – Elizabeth Taylor

“Scratch a dog and you’ll find a permanent job.” – Franklin P. Jones