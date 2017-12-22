29 Unique Holiday 2017 Instagram Caption Ideas That You Won’t See Anyone Else Posting

'Tis the season for hashtags and filters and photos galore on Instagram! These 29 unique holiday Instagram captions are perfect for sharing on social media during the holidays, and they're sure to get your followers smiling, laughing, loving, and most importantly, liking (your posts). There's something special in the air during the holidays, and it's not just the snowflakes. Be a part of it all by captioning your Instagram photos with these thoughtful, thought-provoking, and at times humorous, words below.

From funny Christmas puns to quotes about the new year, nothing will get you in the holiday spirit like these 29 unique captions will. Sometimes the shopping and the wrapping and the cooking and the baking and the entertaining can wear a girl out during the months of December and January. If such is the case for you, then the following captions will help restore your holiday spirit.

No matter if you're looking for a witty phrase, a sweet quote, or anything in-between, you'll find it below. There's something in this roundup for every type of Instagram user, so don't waste any more time. Get to scrolling and copying. All this holiday cheer isn't going to spread itself, you know.

1. "Oh deer." — Unknown

2. "New Year's Day is every man's birthday." — Charles Lamb

3. "The joy of brightening other lives, bearing each others' burdens, easing others' loads and supplanting empty hearts and lives with generous gifts becomes for us the magic of the holidays." — W. C. Jones

4. "It’s all fun and games until Santa checks the naughty list." — Unknown

5. "To many people holidays are not voyages of discovery, but a ritual of reassurance." — Philip Andrew Adams

6. "Fizz the Season." — Unknown

7. "The best and most beautiful things in the world cannot be seen or even touched. They must be felt with the heart. Wishing you happiness." — Helen Keller

8. "The best is yet to come." — Unknown

9. "The holiest of holidays are those kept by ourselves in silence and apart; The secret anniversaries of the heart." — Henry Wadsworth Longfellow

10. "What happens under the Mistletoe stays under the Mistletoe." — Unknown

11. "I would quit all of my bad habits for the new year, but nobody likes a quitter." — Unknown

12. "Make it a December to Remember." — Unknown

13. "This is my wish for you: peace of mind, prosperity through the year, happiness that multiplies, health for you and yours, fun around every corner, energy to chase your dreams, joy to fill your holidays!" — D.M. Dellinger

14. "Merry Elfin Christmas." — Unknown

15. "Blessed is the season which engages the whole world in a conspiracy of love." — Hamilton Wright Mabie

16. "Up to s(no)w good." — Unknown

17. "Like snowflakes, my memories gather and dance each beautiful, unique and too soon gone." — Unknown

18. "Page 1 of 365." — Unknown

19. "Every piece of the universe, even the tiniest little snow crystal, matters somehow. I have a place in the pattern, and so do you. Thinking of you this holiday season!" — T.A. Barron

20. "Sweater Weather is Better Together." — Unknown

21. "As we struggle with shopping lists and invitations, compounded by December's bad weather, it is good to be reminded that there are people in our lives who are worth this aggravation, and people to whom we are worth the same." — Donald E. Westlake

22. "New year, probably same me." — Unknown

23. "May your walls know joy, may every room hold laughter, and every window open to great possibility." — Mary Anne Radmacher

24. "Merry everything and happy always." — Unknown

25. "Sharing the holiday with other people, and feeling that you’re giving of yourself, gets you past all the commercialism." — Caroline Kennedy

26. "I’m only a morning person on December 25th." — Unknown

27. "Drink up Grinches!" — Unknown

28. "It is tenderness for the past, courage for the present, hope for the future. It is a fervent wish that every cup may overflow with blessings rich and eternal, and that every path may lead to peace." — Agnes M. Pharo

29. "Define, 'nice.'" — Unknown