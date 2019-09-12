The times, they are a-changin' — and the seasons, they are a-shiftin'! The 2019 fall equinox is officially taking place on Sept. 23, meaning that summer is over (like, really over) and the spooky, pumpkin-spicy, orange-and-red leafy season of fall is upon us. The equinox marks a day of equal light and equal darkness, as the day and night will be approximately the same length. From the equinox on, the days will get shorter and the nights longer until we reach the winter solstice in December — at which point we'll begin our ascent back toward the longer days of spring. How's that for a lesson on seasons, kids? And for as much as many of us live our lives totally out of sync with nature, we're still earth beings, after all — meaning the shift in seasons definitely affects us in ways we may not even realize. Think of the nostalgic feeling you get when you get that first whiff of fall in the air, for example. Any time there's an energy shift, it's helpful to slow down and tune into what the Earth is telling you, and working with some crystals for the fall equinox can be a really helpful and mystical way to do so.

If the elusive vibes of autumn aren't reason enough to honor the seasonal shift, let's chat about what's astrologically taking place during the autumn equinox, shall we? Sept. 23 marks not only the first day of fall, but the first day of Libra season — meaning the sun will have moved out of earth sign Virgo, where it's been for the past month, and into the airy sign of the scales.

Due to the nature of Libra season, the fall equinox also calls on the virtue of balance. "The seasonal wheel turns as we begin the journey to darkness," explained astrologer Susan Levitt of the autumnal equinox. "In preparation for the winter cycle, balance your body, mind, and spirit. Avoid catching colds or flu by taking better care of yourself. Be sure to rest and sleep. When in doubt, take a nap!" Self-care is a big one during the equinox.

We're embarking on the final quarter of 2019, and this is the beginning of it! Stay in tune with the vibe of this seasonal shift using these three crystals that are perfect for the autumn equinox.

Rhodonite

As the fall equinox takes place on the same day that the sun moves into Libra, calling upon balance is important — and the balancing, calming, compassion-filled energy of the rhodonite stone is the perfect crystalline companion to this vibe. Rhodonite "takes up the process and empowers one to reach one’s full potential, focusing one’s gifts and energies outward for the betterment of all," according to Crystal Vaults. As Libra is also a highly social sign (and we've entered the season of the harvest, after all), it'll be helpful to focus our energy outward.

How to use it: Because of rhodonite's ability to help us balance our energies, it's best to look at the areas of your life that seem out of balance and figure out a way to work the crystal's energy into that. "Wear, carry or place Rhodonite in any area to balance emotions and nurture feelings of love," advised Crystal Vaults. "Utilize it in the workplace to increase self-assurance and overcome feelings of inadequacies, and keep in areas where family relaxes[.]"

Tibetan Quartz

Like all quartz, Tibetan quartz is a versatile stone which is cleansing and can carry the vibration of any sort of energy you charge it with. And similar to smoky quartz, it's extraordinarily earthy and grounding (which is important, as we want to stay in tune with the earth as the season shifts) — but because it hails from the Himalayan mountains, it also carries with it the psychic, intuitive energy of the air, which resonates perfectly with the air sign energy of the simultaneously beginning of Libra season.

How to use it: You know about spring cleaning, but how about autumn cleaning? Equinoxes are a time of balance, so just as we should cleanse our closets (and auras!) of debris during spring, we should do the same for fall. Energy Muse suggests you "use this crystal to protect your home against the negative energy guests may bring in by placing it by your front door," so create a small altar near the entrance of your home and display your Tibetan quartz there through the season.

Stilbite

The soft, pastel-colored stilbite crystal is a gentle yet firm piece to work with as you strengthen your reserves for the new season ahead. "Stilbite strengthens your determination, but allows for valuable flexibility," according to Healing Crystals. And at the time of the equinox, this is immensely important. While we want to refocus on clear, specific goals and feel motivated to reach them, balance is an important theme during the equinox, so maintaining flexibility is key.

How to use it: Because of the gentle, calming, and affirmative nature of this stone, it's ideal for keeping next to your bed as you fall asleep. It's believed by some to help calm people who have insomnia, but in any case, can help alleviate the stresses and worries that might overwhelm us as we embark on new goals in a fresh season.