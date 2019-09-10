On Monday, September 23, 2019 at 3:50 a.m. ET, the sun will shine directly over the celestial equinox, and the official meteorological and astrological start of the fall season will commence. Hooray! With this event coinciding with the beginning of Libra season, whether or not the fall equinox affects your zodiac sign is a safe question to ask — so Bustle talked to a few astrologers to find out. With so many different beginnings, endings, and shifts in position and balance, it's hard to imagine that we wouldn't be affected by the fall equinox, in more ways than one. And if we're going to experience anything drastic, a little head's up will be helpful so we can brace ourselves and mentally prepare.

Physically speaking, we'll start to feel a shift when the temperatures drop, and night falls earlier, prompting us to turn on a light for dinner for the first time since the spring. The change in light and temperature will reduce our energy and curb our appetite for adventure a bit. We'll be drawn to comfort and warmth and will find ourselves less interested in fleeting pleasures. As people around us become more focused on work and productivity, we'll find ourselves surrounded by a very different vibe than the one we got used to over the summer. While we might have had our heads up in the sky over the summer, the fall is a time to put your head down and focus on what's important and what needs your attention.

Astrologically speaking we'll be dealing with the combination of Libra season and the spiritual profundity of an equinox. Here, astrologers talk about how they predict those changes to manifest during the fall equinox:

"I think the equinox affects us because it’s the start of Libra season and with that comes a shift of perspective. We will all look at our lives and want to balance out all energies at play. No more overworking and neglecting matters. We are going to give equal time to everything that’s important to us. The equinox is the equatic shift that creates equal day and night. It’s a time of rest and honoring the body. We will feel this energy in ourselves—which will stimulate us to be extra energetic or sleepy. Either way, we will feel the seasonal change within."

"Patterns of birth, life, harvest, death, and rebirth are written into the Earth and our lives, and we watch as these cycles endure without end. As we begin Libra season, we also note that what we were building on our own, we now must unite with others to experience true growth in our lives. Libra is a sign of partnership, union, and marriage, which is where we realize that our personal views and path must align with another’s to reach fulfillment. Like the yin and the yang, the night and the day, we must find balance in our lives to attain our greatest purpose. We have faced our light, now we must venture into our shadows to complete the journey before, like a phoenix next year, we are reborn once again. Embracing the fullness of life is the only way we can appreciate both the light and the dark."

"Just as in any astronomical alignment, the fall equinox may have a bearing on human nature. When the sun enters Libra, the day and night will become equal. It doesn’t matter if one lives in the northern or southern hemisphere, we may seek the balance and beauty of life that allows us to live in harmony in the world. As the sun crosses the equator and moves into Libra, our focus shifts outwardly toward the other. We become more objective in our reality and with those we relate to."