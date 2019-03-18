OK, so we officially survived daylight saving time and are now being rewarded with an extra glorious hour of daylight in the evening, which makes that long lost hour worth it. Those longer days (combined with the activation of my severe and crippling pollen allergies) can only mean one thing: Spring is in the air! March 20 is the officially the Spring Equinox, otherwise known as the first day of spring. As the sun transitions out of the winter months and heads into the new season, the equinox means there will be precisely equal amounts of daylight and nighttime hours.

Astrologically, there's a lot going on simultaneously with the Spring Equinox. On the very same day that we transition into spring, we'll have a full super moon taking place in Libra, and the sun will move from watery Pisces into fiery Aries, kicking off Aries season. "The sun in Aries carries a bundle of energy and excitement into the next month as it marks the first season change of the year, also called the Spring Equinox," wrote astrologer Pam Ciampi in Llewellyn's 2019 Daily Planetary Guide. "Because the Spring Equinox is one of only two days a year when light and darkness are in balance, [it] is is a celestial reminder to check in on your own life (Aries) to see if you are in or out of balance (Libra)." Balance and self-reflection are definitely going to be themes to explore during the equinox, and it's going to be offering us a fresh start.

Connecting to the earth's energy during a season shift is important, and using crystals (AKA the earth's most naturally beautiful, sparkly, magical offerings) can help you do exactly that in a grounding and celebratory way. Here are some of my favorite crystals for the Spring Equinox to use in your rituals, or to simply keep with you to remind you of this magical new beginning.

Jasper

Jasper

This super grounding, spiritual crystal is extraordinary helpful in getting us to connect with the earth and its natural cycles, so it's ideal for embracing the changes of season and energy that come along with the Spring Equinox. Plus, there are so many different varieties of jasper with unique qualities, so you can choose one that aligns with whatever new endeavors you plan to take on over the coming season.

How to use it: Do a spring cleaning ritual on your body's energetic pathways! Jasper is great for chakra balancing and alignment, so gather up whatever types you have and do some chakra cleansing. "Place any Jasper on the Base Chakra to stabilize and energize the physical body," advised Crystal Vaults. "Laying it over each chakra in turn, will cleanse, boost and realign the chakras and aura, balancing yin and yang energies as well as aligning the physical, emotional and mental bodies with the etheric realm."

Merlinite

Merlinite

This refreshingly inspiring crystal is reportedly named after Merlin, the magician and wizard of Arthurian legend — and its power is considered very magical. According to Wyse Witch UK, merlinite's black and white coloring can serve as "a reminder of the balance of light and darkness at the time of the Equinox, when both the day and night are of equal length."

How to use it: Given that balance is going to be a major theme astrologically for the Spring Equinox, use merlinite in a simple harmonizing ritual. "Merlinite is a crystal form of the Yin Yang symbol showing us how two seemingly opposing or aspects can in fact be complementary to each other and interdependent upon each other," advised Wyse Witch UK. "If you are seeking balance try holding two Merlinite tumblestones, one in each hand, and meditating on bringing balance and harmony to yourself and your life."

Aventurine

Aventurine

The Spring Equinox is blooming and blossoming with opportunities, and good-luck stone aventurine can bring us the courage and fortune to chase them successfully. It's allegedly known as the "stone of opportunity" and is a perfect complement to the fresh start that the turn of seasons is offering up to us.

How to use it: The Spring Equinox marks a new beginning, and because it takes place on the same day as a full moon, it's going to be a great time to shed old skins — so use aventurine in a Spring Equinox/full moon release ritual. "Green Aventurine releases old patterns, habits and disappointments so new growth can take place," wrote Crystal Vaults. Write down what habits you plan to release as you enter the new season, and then meditate with aventurine, visualizing these old, broken patterns leaving your life and creating space for growth.

Dendritic Agate

Dendritic Agate

Dendritic agate, which is known as a "stone of plentitude," is identifiable by the dark-colored inclusions reminiscent of growing ferns that spread through the interior of the stone. Its energy can help us achieve goals, but just as we must wait for planted seeds to sprout, so must we be patient as this crystal does its work. Slow and steady is the vibe of tdedritic agate.

How to use it: Dedritic agate resonates deeply with the energy of plants and trees, so spend some time in nature during the equinox and bring along your crystal. The stone reportedly "helps one become close to nature and become more firmly grounded in this plane of existence," according to Crystal Vaults, so use it to ground yourself and connect with earth's energy as we transition from one season to the next.