3 Sex Positions You Should Try, Based On Your Zodiac Sign

If you're anything like me, you're always on the lookout for hot new sex positions to try out — because there's no such thing as having too much great sex with your partner, right? Every couple might have their own personal favorite, go-to sex positions that always do the trick, but that doesn't mean there isn't room for a little experimenting every now and then, too. And if you're in need of some sexual inspiration, there's one unexpected source that you might want to consider tapping into: your zodiac sign.

"Each of the 12 zodiac signs rules over a specific part of the body," Jaye, an astrologer at Gifted Astrology, tells Bustle. "These parts and regions on the body can be taken into account for health purposes and, at the same time, can give us clues about erogenous zones and help us heighten sexual experiences."

Our zodiac signs can reveal a lot about our personalities, likes, and dislikes — and that translates in the bedroom as well. No two people are going to have exactly the same tastes in bed, but those who share the same sign might have more in common than you'd think, like some hidden erogenous zones and favorite sex positions. If you want to add a little extra oomph to your sex life, here are three must-try sex positions, based on your zodiac sign.

Aries (March 21 - April 19): The Rockin' Rollercoaster, Cowgirl, Doggy Style Caroline Wurtzel/Bustle How To Do The Rockin' Rollercoaster: Bend your knees as if you're riding a bike, and have your partner stand at the edge of the bed, grab your ankles, and enter you. Why It's Perfect For Your Sign: "Competitive at heart, Aries will stop at nothing to make sure their partner is fully satisfied," astrologer Valerie Mesa tells Bustle. "In fact, they will go out of their way to have them coming back for more. This position hits the spot and for Aries, sex feels like an Olympic marathon plus orgasms." Also Try: Aries likes to be in charge, so cowgirl sex (pictured above) is the perfect way for them to take the reins. And according to Jaye, Aries rules over the head and face — so a position like doggy with the potential for light (or heavy) hair-pulling will do the trick, too.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20): The Snuggle Lovin', Standing Rear-Entry, Modified Missionary Caroline Wurtzel/Bustle How To Do The Snuggle Lovin': Get into the spooning position with your partner, have them enter you from behind, and be sure to place an extra emphasis on kissing and fondling. Why It's Perfect For Your Sign: Sex with a Taurus is long, slow and incredibly sensual," Mesa says. "Steady and focused, Taurus has their eye on the prize and they want the entire package. This position gives Taurus all access to the goods. It’s not just intercourse for them — it’s an erotic massage, skin to skin." Also Try: Taurus, ruler of the neck and throat, appreciates any position that gives their partner ample opportunity to kiss and caress their neck — like being entered from behind while standing (pictured above) or missionary with their legs wrapped around their partner for extra closeness.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20): The Curious Cat, Mutual Masturbation, Cowgirl Caroline Wurtzel/Bustle How To Do The Curious Cat: While standing, have your partner enter you from behind — then invite them to lean in and whisper sweet nothings (or dirty somethings...) into your ear. Why It's Perfect For Your Sign: "In the bedroom, Gemini wants to taunt, tease and whisper their filthy thoughts," Mesa says. "Curious and childlike, some Geminis even giggle during sex. This position is exciting ... The twins want sex to be quick, lighthearted and fun. Switching positions keeps them on their toes." Also Try: For a slightly different (but no less hot) dirty talk-friendly position, Gemini should try mutual masturbation (pictured above) with their partner: while you both touch yourselves, describe all the naughty things you want to do to each other. And since they're rulers of the arms and hands, Gemini will love to be on top in cowgirl, where they can let their hands roam all over their partner.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22): The Submissive Siren, The Bridge, Seated Oral Caroline Wurtzel/Bustle How To Do The Submissive Siren: Start in a standing, rear-entry position, but have your partner lift you up while you grip their waist with your legs — almost like you're doing a handstand. Why It's Perfect For Your Sign: "This position brings both partners to ecstasy and Cancer’s erotic empathy makes it difficult for [their] partner to last long," Mesa says. Also Try: Cancer is ruler of the breasts, so the bridge position — which gives your partner ample access to your chest as you lean back — will be super erotic. And instead of regular old on-your-back oral, try seated oral (pictured above): while you sit in a chair, your partner can reach up from between your knees to play with your breasts.

Leo (July 23 - August 22): The Royal F*ck, Reverse Cowgirl, Three-Legged Dog Caroline Wurtzel/Bustle How To Do The Royal F*ck: Both partners sit on the bed facing each other. Then, cross your right leg over your partner's left leg, and have them place their right leg over your left leg — when you lie down, it will make an "X." Why It's Perfect For Your Sign: "For Leo, sex is an all-nighter theatrical experience," Mesa says. "Leos pride themselves on their love making skills, so it’s no doubt their partners will get the royal treatment. This position proves their creative even in the bedroom, not to mention flexible!" Also Try: Leos are rulers of the back and spine, so reverse cowgirl (pictured above) is the perfect position for their partner to stimulate that erogenous zone. And because Leo loves to get creative in bed, try the three-legged dog position: stand facing each other, then hook one leg over your partner's hip as they enter you.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22): The Devoted Servant, Missionary, Doggy Style With Vibrator Caroline Wurtzel/Bustle How To Do The Devoted Servant: While standing, have your partner enter you from behind, then reach down toward your toes. Why It's Perfect For Your Sign: "This position allows Virgo to feel grounded, even when they’re experiencing orgasm," Mesa says. Also Try: Rulers of the nervous system, one of Virgo's biggest erogenous zones is their stomach — so classic missionary, where the stomach is on full display for their partner, is perfect for Virgo. Doggy style (pictured above) also gives your partner access to reach around and touch your stomach during sex... and why not throw a vibrator into the mix for heightened pleasure?

Libra (September 23 - October 22): The Mirror Millionaire, The Sofa Brace, 69 Caroline Wurtzel/Bustle How To Do The Mirror Millionaire: While facing a mirror, have your partner enter you from behind so you can both get an extra naughty view. Why It's Perfect For Your Sign: "Libra's first love is their reflection," Mesa says. "Sex in front of the mirror only gets them more turned on." Also Try: Lucky Libra is the ruler of the butt, so any from-behind position will do the trick: try the sofa brace (pictured above), which is like doggy but with the added adventurous flair of being on the couch instead of the bed. For Libras who are also lovers of oral, 69 (with a little extra butt-grabbing) will be arousing AF.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21): The Dominant & The Damsel, The Plow, The Butterfly Caroline Wurtzel/Bustle How To Do The Dominant & The Damsel: Have your partner sit on the edge of the bed, then wrap your legs around them, holding yourself up by putting your hands on the floor — it will look kind of like a seated wheelbarrow. Why It's Perfect For Your Sign: "Scorpios don’t make love — they f*ck," Mesa says. "This position gives Scorpio the carnal closeness they desire." Also Try: Pretty much any position will get Scorpio going, as they're the cosmic rulers of the sexual organs. Two fun new positions to try for super deep penetration? The plow (pictured above) — aka missionary but with your legs on your partner's shoulders — and the butterfly, where your partner stands at the edge of the bed, places your legs on their shoulders, and enters you.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21): The Kinky Explorer, The Crab Walk, Weak In The Knees Caroline Wurtzel/Bustle How To Do The Kinky Explorer: While you're both sitting, face your partner, then lift your legs onto their shoulders and have them lift your butt to pull you in closer. Why It's Perfect For Your Sign: "Sagittarius is always on the go, and this position is exciting and spontaneous," Mesa says. "Lovers of the unknown, Sagittarius will try anything once." Also Try: Sag is the ruler of hips and thighs, so oral sex (especially face-sitting, pictured above) with lots of kissing and caressing of the legs is the perfect way to turn them on. For a slightly more complicated thighs-forward position, try the crab walk: while facing each other, interlock your legs with your partner's, pulling yourself close enough so your partner can penetrate you.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19): The Tantric Tango, Modified Doggy, Missionary Caroline Wurtzel/Bustle How To Do The Tantric Tango: In a standing position, raise one of your legs up and wrap it around your partner's hips, pulling them into you. Why It's Perfect For Your Sign: "Despite their cold disposition, Capricorn is traditional and romantic," Mesa says. The position will let one partner feel in control and the other like they're being swept off their feet, Mesa says. Also Try: As rulers of the joints, Capricorn's knees are a particularly sensitive (though sometimes weak) spot for them — so having sex in standing positions for long periods of time can be tricky. For some lazier sex, try modified doggy (lying on your stomach instead of on your knees, pictured above) or good old-fashioned missionary.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18): Stellar Erotica, X Marks The Spot, Caroline Wurtzel/Bustle How To Do Stellar Erotica: Lie face down with your hips slightly raised, and have your partner enter you from behind. Why It's Perfect For Your Sign: "Aquarius isn’t emotional," Mesa says. "Their sexuality is raw and animalistic. Aquarius has their mind on one thing: orgasm. For them, love is free and sharing is caring. No routine, no strings — just sex. This position is groovy and interesting just how they like it." Also Try: Aquarius is ruler of the ankles, so the X marks the spot position (pictured above) — where your ankles are on full display — will definitely do the trick. Another solid option for Aquarius? The lotus: sit on your partner's lap and wrap your legs around their waist for a sexy twist on on-top.