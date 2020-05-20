You may be social distancing for the near foreseeable future, but that doesn't mean you can't find a love connection like the ones you see on those cheesy eHarmony commercials. It's very possible to form a deep bond with someone when you're stuck at home. As the three zodiac couples most likely to connect during quarantine know, being with the right partner makes all the difference.

Some zodiac pairings just aren't meant to be in quarantine together. For instance, Aquarius and Taurus is a zodiac couple that will argue more than usual, while the differences between Sagittarius and Virgo may tear their relationship apart.

But then there are those who will find themselves growing much closer to their partner during this time. According to astrologer Georgia Marcantoni, "Earth and Water sign couples are likely diving deep into the mushy waters of the heart and transforming their relationship to the next level during quarantine."

Earth signs like Taurus and Virgo love being in the comfort of their own home, so they'll be in a much better headspace to connect with a romantic partner than a more freedom-loving zodiac sign. Water signs like Cancer and Scorpio tend to invest their time in people they connect with on a deeper level, so they're constantly looking for that one person they can truly bond with.

Of course, whether or not you make that emotional connection depends on who your partner is and the effort they make towards your relationship. According to astrologers, these are the three zodiac lucky couples most likely to connect on a deeper level during quarantine.

Aquarius (January 20 — February 18) + Sagittarius (November 22 — December 21) This may come as a surprise, but there's something about these two that just works. As Lumi Pelinku, intuitive astrologer and transformation coach, tells Bustle, "This quarantine will give this Air and Fire duo the opportunity to learn and appreciate each other’s gifts in the relationship." Sagittarians are skilled at good-humored banter and have the ability to absorb and teach information to others, which Aquarians often appreciate. Meanwhile, unconventional Aquarius will inspire Sagittarius to think bigger than they already do. "Whether you have connected online or are bunkered down together, this pair can conquer anything with complementary strength," Pelinku says.

Cancer (June 21 — July 22) + Capricorn (December 22 — January 19) Cancers desire stability in their relationships, and earthy Capricorn can give that to them. Although they're opposite signs, the quarantine will highlight their differences in a way that will help to grow the relationship. According to Pelinku, "This quarantine will be the guiding light to test their wills because opposites can prove to be valuable in relationships." Cancer's sensitive and nurturing quality will be amplified even more being at home, so they'll be able to help their hardworking Capricorn relax. Capricorn will also help inspire Cancer to become more aligned with their long-term goals.