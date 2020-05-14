4 Zodiac Couples Most Likely To Argue During Quarantine

Down the road, some couples will look back on their time spent in quarantine and thank the universe for giving them the opportunity to deepen their bond. But if you read that thinking, "can't relate," you may have astrology to blame for that. The hard truth is, love isn't always easy, and no one knows that better than the four zodiac couples most likely to argue during quarantine.

It's true that some zodiac signs are more argumentative and confrontational than others. For example, Aries is super competitive and won't back down from a fight, while Gemini will argue with just about anyone for the sake of arguing as it keeps them stimulated.

But when you talk about zodiac pairings most likely to fight, relationship compatibility plays a pretty big role here. If you're a sign that likes having a lot of space in your relationship, chances are, you'll get into more arguments with a partner who feels more secure when they're physically close to you. Practicing social distancing with your partner can make things even worse.

The good thing is, all zodiac couples can get along, but some will have a more challenging time with it. According to Sara Kohl, astrologer and intuitive at Keen, these are the zodiac couples most likely to argue during quarantine.

Aries (March 21 — April 19) + Cancer (June 21 — July 22) You can't get any more different than Aries and Cancer. Aries is the energetic go-getter of the bunch. They don't like sitting around the house — or anywhere, for that matter. They're all about action and activity. According to Kohl, they often juggle multiple things at once. Cancer, on the other hand, is all about home and family. They're more sensitive and emotional, and wouldn't mind being at home with their partner for an extended period of time. This big difference in how they view the quarantine can lead to many arguments between them. "If Aries is getting strung out, the pot will boil between these two signs," Kohl says.

Leo (July 23 — August 22) + Scorpio (October 23 — November 21) The very fact that these two are Fixed signs could mean trouble as they both can be very stubborn. According to Kohl, Leos are vivacious, love the good life, and like to be noticed. They're not the type to sit around watching YouTube videos all day. If they did, who would give them compliments? Scorpio, on the other hand, is very deep, meditative, and passionate. They're very private and don't need to be out and about to feel content. "There's only so much a Scorpio can do before Leo needs to go out and get a fix," Kohl says. "Scorpios are also jealous, and this could cause some serious tension."

Sagittarius (November 22 — December 21) + Virgo (August 23 — September 22) Sagittarius and Virgo will not have a good time being cooped up together as their basic needs are different. As Kohl says, "The poor Sagittarius free spirit will want to get out and escape, while the Virgo will be just fine organizing, thinking, analyzing, cleaning and preparing for what good things are coming next." Sagittarius may even risk going out before social distancing restrictions are lifted, which will definitely tick off a rule-follower like Virgo.