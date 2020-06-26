3 Zodiac Exes Most Likely To Rekindle Post-Quarantine

Congratulations! You successfully avoided falling into the trap of getting back together with your ex in quarantine. Maybe you were hoping to meet someone new or just take the opportunity to do your own thing. But if your ex's silly Instagram posts or TikTok videos have suddenly made you start to miss them, it's not too late to reach out. According to an astrologer, rekindling a relationship with an ex post-quarantine is possible for three pairs of zodiac exes.

"Quarantine gave many of us a deeper look into ourselves and forced us to get real about what we wanted and why," astrologer Aycee Brown tells Bustle. "In relationships, many of the things we dismissed may have become things that we actually value when we're forced to be alone. Some signs will be very interested in reconnecting and rekindling past romances."

If you're still thinking about an ex, Brown says post-quarantine is a great time to reach out and test the waters. You never know. You may be reconnecting with a completely renewed person, or your perspective may have changed, and you now see them in a better light. Whatever the case, these are the three zodiac exes most likely to rekindle post-quarantine.

Aries (March 21 — April 19) & Taurus (April 20 — May 20) Aries and Taurus may not be your typical match made in heaven, but the intense sexual chemistry between this pair of exes will always draw them back together. According to Brown, they're both very passionate and always ready for action. Even if neither of them is looking for anything serious post-quarantine, they'll reconnect just because they miss the sex. However, if they do want another go at a relationship, making it work is possible as long as they look past their stubborn ways.

Sagittarius (November 22 December 21) & Libra (September 23 — October 22) Sagittarius and Libra may not have talked during quarantine, in an effort to meet new people or do their own thing. But once they finally realize they're much better together than apart, they will find their way back to each other. According to Brown, Sagittarius may be adventure-loving, freedom-seekers, but at some point, they'll miss home. "Libra provides a home for them both emotionally and spiritually," she says. Once Sagittarius is ready to sit still, it'll be hard to stay away from Libra for good.