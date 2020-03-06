Following the logic that true love is, in fact, blind, then physical attraction shouldn't hold as much weight as emotional chemistry. Right? Netflix's Love Is Blind contestant Jessica Batten found herself grappling this very question as she struggled to see a future with fiancé Mark Cuevas due to a lack of sexual chemistry. Batten chose to date Cuevas while debating if she could get past her initial attraction speed bump, and if you're thinking 'OK, no one would ever do that,' you're dead wrong. In fact, there are three zodiac signs likely to date you, even if they aren't attracted to you, just like Batten.

While astrology doesn't dictate everything, knowing someone's zodiac sign can provide you with a little insight into their motivations. For example, if all 12 zodiac signs were contestants on the next season of Love is Blind, Sagittarius, Capricorn, and Aquarius would most likely say "I Do" even if their partner wasn't their physical "type." On the other hand, Venus-ruled Taurus and Libra would hesitate to take their relationship further, because Venus is the planet of love and beauty and an initial lack of attraction is something they can't easily ignore.

Here are the three zodiac signs most likely to date you, even if they don't feel that chemistry spark just yet.

Netflix

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21) Sagittarius goes into dating with the mindset of being in it for a good time, not for a long time. This Jupiter-ruled sign is super independent, has a great love for exploring all that life has to offer and never likes staying in one situation for too long. If they do want a relationship, they'll need to find a partner who can go with the flow and have fun with them in the moment. If you're down with waking up in the middle of the night to go on a spontaneous road trip, they'll be more than happy to keep bringing you along on their adventures. And if you can keep them laughing the whole way, you're sure to win bonus points — this happy-go-lucky sign is attracted to a good sense of humor, above all else.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19) Capricorns are known for their ambition and success. They have a work hard, play later attitude, and it can show up in their personal life. This sign will push off love and dating until they feel like they've accomplished everything they set out to do. However, if they happen to meet someone who can help boost their social status in some way, they might make an exception. Capricorns are more practical when it comes to love and tend to think long-term, and pursuing someone just because they share sexual chemistry is more passion than pragmatism. If they meet someone who has the same kind of drive and ambition as they do, they could be all-in.