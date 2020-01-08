You might text an ex when you're bored, but sliding into their DMs is a special type of bold that's rife with flirtation, intention, and drama. It's also a sneaky move — you have the advantage of knowing exactly when they've read your message — so they'll feel like a jerk if they read it and don't respond to you right away. If you've ever been subject to an ex DMing you on Instagram out of nowhere, you can thank (or get frustrated at) astrology for that.

"There are definitely times when people are more likely to succumb to the urge to texting or messaging an ex," astrologer Clarisse Monahan, tells Bustle. For instance, when Venus goes retrograde, you're more likely to look back on past loves and wonder what's going on with them. When Mercury goes retrograde, you may even receive communication from a former flame, since Mercury rules communication.

But according to Monahan, most people feel the desire to get in contact with an ex when they have planets transiting their seventh house of relationships. If you're single or in an unhappy relationship and Mercury is transiting your seventh house, you might find yourself texting your ex without really even thinking about it.

Although there are certain times throughout the year when anyone will have the urge to slide into their ex's DMs, there are three zodiac signs who are bold enough to do it at any time of the year without hesitation.

1. Gemini (May 21 - June 20) Tina Gong/Bustle When you typically think of signs who make bold moves, Fire signs (Aries, Leo, and Sagittarius) likely come to mind. After all, they're action-oriented and live in the moment. But, Jessica Lanyadoo, astrologer and author of Astrology for Real Relationships, tells Bustle, it's actually Gemini who's more likely to DM an ex over everyone else. "Gemini is a curious and impulsive Air sign, who loves to stir the pot now and again," Lanyadoo says. Even if they have zero intentions of getting back together with an ex, a dramatic Gemini may do it as a way to make things interesting.

2. Scorpio (October 23 - November 21) Tina Gong/Bustle Scorpio will slide into an ex's DMs without hesitation. Scorpio is a Fixed sign so they can be stubborn, Monahan, says, and the reason behind messaging their ex often stems from their need for validation. "Scorpios like to think they have a big impact on people they meet and nothing could be more true for people that fall into the category of exes," Monahan says. "But don’t be fooled. Most of them just want to check in to see if there's still interest there." In other words, they'll do it to feed their ego more than anything else.