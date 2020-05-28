From TikTok dances to sharing photos from when you were 20 years old on Instagram, viral social media challenges have become one of the go-to ways to stay connected with others while social distancing. It's also become one of the best ways to cure boredom at home. If you have yet to participate in a viral challenge yourself, befriending certain zodiac signs may change all that.

When it comes to social media challenges, there really is something for every zodiac sign. You'll likely find an active sign like Aries participating in a fitness-based challenge, like the "See 10, Do 10," while a humanitarian like Aquarius would most likely participate in a challenge that raises awareness for a good cause.

But it's one thing to just participate in a viral challenge yourself, and it's another to try and get all of your friends involved. There are three fun-loving zodiac signs who recognize that social media challenges are a great way to stay in touch and have a good time with friends even though you're physically apart. Below, Ariana Jones, astrologer and owner of Myth/Magick, shares the zodiac signs who are most likely to tag you in the next big social media challenge.

The Ellen Show/YouTube

Virgo (August 23 - September 22) This Earth sign may be one of the smartest among the zodiac, but their knack for the arts can't be denied. If they invite you to do a social media challenge, it's going to be something centered around imagination and creativity. According to Jones, Virgo would love to do something like the Getty Museum Challenge, where people recreate iconic works of art with random things they find at home. "Virgo can flex those artistic muscles all while proving how cultured and intelligent they are," Jones says. "It's a win-win for sure."

Leo (July 23 - August 22) Leo the lion has an all-eyes-on-me kind of mentality. According to Jones, no one can glam up and entertain quite like this Fire sign. So the perfect challenge for Leo to do and share with friends, of course, a TikTok dance challenge. This type of challenge gives Leo the chance to jump head first into the spotlight and seize their claim to fame — and an excuse to put on a costume.