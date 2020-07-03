3 Zodiac Signs Most Likely To Mend A Broken Friendship During Mercury Retrograde

So, you and your friend had a falling out years ago and haven't spoken since. But ever since shelter-at-home began, you've felt like maybe it's finally time to extend an olive branch. After all, life's way too short to hold onto grudges. If you've been itching to mend a broken friendship, Mercury retrograde is the perfect time to do it.

"Under any retrograde, we are pushed inward to think about our true desires," astrologer Elisa Robyn, Ph.D., tells Bustle. "While Mercury retrograde in emotional Cancer will have a stronger impact on specific signs, many signs might try to reconnect and mend friendships."

Whenever Mercury goes backward, it's a time to reflect on the past so you can clear out unnecessary baggage to move forward. If a former friend has been on your mind recently, this summer's retrograde may be pushing you to think about why you had a falling out. If it's been a while since you've thought about it, you may realize that your friendship ended over a misunderstanding or that you didn't put in as much effort into the friendship that you should have. A conversation with your old friend could clear a lot of things up.

According to Robyn, Mercury retrogrades tend to have a stronger effect on some signs more than others, depending on where Mercury is. It can make things like getting back together with an ex or reconnecting with a friend more or less successful. So, here are the three zodiac signs most likely to mend a broken friendship during summer 2020's Mercury retrograde.

Cancer (June 21 — July 22) With Mercury in their sign, nostalgic Cancers will be thinking a lot about the past and the people they once loved and trusted. According to Robyn, the retrograde will push them to relive history. They'll reflect on their former friendships and really take the time to think about what was said and why they were so upset by it. "This is a time that Cancers can remember that love is stronger and more important than anger," Robyn says. Once Cancer is ready to have a heart-to-heart, they may invite their friend over for an afternoon of homemade food.

Aquarius (January 20 — February 18) Aquarius may come off as cold, but they never really get angry. According to Robyn, Aquarius signs often forgive others easily because holding on to negative emotions is so exhausting. "They would rather have peace around them and will reconnect with a former friend to heal wounds," Robyn says. "Air signs often can see both sides of any issue and are open to admitting that any break up was their fault as much as the other person's." They also recognize that it's important to live in the moment, so they don't like to waste time dwelling on past emotions.