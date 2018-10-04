Communicating in a relationship is perhaps the most important skill to build a love that lasts. Some, however, seem more inclined to this type of open honesty than others. And if you aren't quite sure if you, or your partner, are naturally inclined towards open communication in relationships, you may want to look to the stars for answers.

Different zodiac signs have different communication styles, some of whom are best relating to other signs, and some of whom can get along easily with almost everyone. But regardless of who you end up in a relationship with, and whether or not they're compatible with you according to astrology, you'll still need to find ways to communicate.

Luckily, there are four zodiac signs who can do this with almost anyone. Whether it's due to their desire to assert themselves, a fear of being misunderstood, or a deep seeded maturity, these four signs can approach any romantic relationship with a level of communication many struggle with. Communication skills, like active listening and practicing gratitude, can always be learned, but being in a relationship with somebody with a natural inclination towards this kind of communication is a plus.

Here are four zodiac signs that are good communicators in relationships, according to astrologers.

1 Aries (March 21 - April 19) Tina Gong/Bustle The stereotypes around Aries generally position this sign as worryingly temperamental, lacking impulse control. That's not true. And their firey nature is actually a benefit when it comes to relationships, since they're so clear with how they're feeling. "Aries may get a little hot headed when assenting their issues with their partner, however, it leaves their better half understanding them better — allowing the relationship to grow," astrologist Lisa Stardust tells Bustle. You won't need to guess about what your Aries partner really thinks.

2 Gemini (May 21 - June 20) Tina Gong/Bustle The much-misunderstood Gemini may have two sides of a personality to work with, but they're double the strength when it comes to communicating in relationships. "The biggest fear of Gemini is to be in an uncommunicative relationship — making Gemini the best sign to work out issues with, as their chameleon dualistic energy always allows them to see the other side of the matter fast, thus resolving it by finding a middle ground at lightning speed," Stardust says. The Twins are quick to get to the root of issues others would struggle to understand.

3 Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22) Tina Gong/Bustle Virgo is one of the more predictable signs when it comes to being communicative in a relationship. For them, discussing problems openly isn't a benefit, it's a requirement. "Mercurial Virgo rationally discusses issues — and only wants to commit to a communicative partner," Stardust says. "This mutable sign resolves situations fast, after having an open and transparent conversation with their partner." This open communication can lead the way not only to benefits like healthier arguments, but better sex, too.