3 Zodiac Signs Most Likely To Rekindle An Old Friendship During Quarantine

Everybody all has Facebook friends from high school that they don't talk to very often but haven't unfriended. Why let those old connections go to waste? When you're lonely, in need of connection, and you've already checked in on all your friends, family, and exes, it may be a great time to pull up your friends' list, and reach out to those old friends you've lost touch with over the years. And if you happen to be a Cancer, Libra, or Pisces, the stars are on your side — because these three zodiac signs are most likely to rekindle an old friendship during quarantine.

It's one thing to message an old friend once to see how they're holding up, and it's another to actually work towards having a friendship again. That's the thing that really sets Cancer, Libra, and Pisces apart from the rest of the zodiac. Some signs like Gemini or Aquarius will have no problem reaching out to old friends during quarantine, especially if they're in need of stimulation or just looking for someone new to talk to.

But Cancer, Libra, and Pisces will put in the effort to not only reach out but nurture the friendship, so it goes beyond a few text message exchanges. Here are three zodiac signs most likely to rekindle an old friendship during quarantine, according to astrologer Mary Cole.

Cancer (June 21 — July 22) Cancer is known for their kindness and selflessness. They're always looking out for others, so it's no surprise to find them reaching out to old friends during quarantine. According to Cole, Cancers are great listeners, know the right things to ask, and are very easy to talk to. "Their old friend will most likely leave the conversation remembering how kind and caring a Cancer is and will appreciate them more than ever during these confusing times," Cole says. Cancer will also put in the effort to nurture the relationship, so they won't ever lose touch again.

Libra (September 23 — October 22) This air sign is represented by the scales and values balance in their life. So, when Libra senses an imbalance, they will go completely out of their way to fix it. According to Cole, this extends to their friends as well since they can even sense when their friends' lives are in disarray. "These unique times can't be easy on a Libra, seeing that the world is so off-kilter," she says. In an attempt to be proactive, Libras will reach out to old friends to make sure that they're doing OK. These scales truly appreciate their friends and will keep checking in post-quarantine.