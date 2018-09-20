30 Hidden Gems You Can Stream On Amazon Prime Video

If you happen to have Amazon Prime — mostly likely for that sweet, sweet free two day shipping — then you've probably already taken a peek at its streaming video selections, maybe watched a few of the biggest hits, or purchased some of your fave movies. But have you noticed all the hidden gems Amazon Prime Video has to offer? Because if not, brace yourself — and get ready to never close your laptop again.

There are countless movies and TV shows just waiting to be binge watched. Under the "Included with Prime" tab are Prime Originals (like Forever and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), classic TV shows (like Sabrina the Teenage Witch and Sex and the City), a multitude of comedies, plenty of reality TV shows, and countless popular movies both new and old. Even if you're a long-time fan of Amazon Prime Video, you may have overlooked these goodies, since there are just so many.

Whether you're in the mood for something old or something new, something funny or something super dramatic, there's bound to be an option that'll catch your interest. Here are a few hidden gems that are currently available to stream on Amazon Prime Video, as long as you have that membership.

1 'Superbad' Movieclips Classic Trailers on YouTube Two teens, desperate to lose their virginity before college, go to great pains to impress girls by agreeing to buy alcohol for the "coolest party in town." Cue lots of hilarious moments with Jonah Hill and Michael Cera.

2 'The Best Of I Love Lucy' Katharine Wootton on YouTube In The Best of I Love Lucy (Volume 1), you'll find some of the show's classic episodes, like the one where Lucy thinks the new neighbors are plotting a murder. Too funny.

3 'Forever' Amazon Prime Video on YouTube Starring everyone's SNL favorites, Maya Rudolph and Fred Armisen, Forever is about a married couple who live a very sweet and loving — but very predictable — life in the 'burbs. They decide to shake things up by taking a trip to a cabin in the woods, and a more exciting story unfolds from there.

4 'The Disaster Artist' A24 on YouTube The Disaster Artist, by James Franco, tells the story of how the cult-classic movie, The Room, came to be. During filming, everything goes wrong. But friendships are made, dreams are pursued, and a wonderfully horrible movie now exists, as a result.

5 'Arrival' Movieclips Trailers on YouTube Arrival is the alien movie you didn't know you needed. Amy Adams, an expert language translator, boards a strange vessel to speak with beings from another realm, to try to figure out what they want and why they're here.

6 'Fleabag' Amazon Prime Video on YouTube This hilarious series follows the life of a witty, sexual, grief-riddled woman named Fleabag as she navigates modern life in London. When people try to help her, she turns them away. And she lets everyone know exactly what she's thinking.

7 'Disobedience' Bleecker Street on YouTube Disobedience is a drama about a woman one who returns to her hometown after being shunned decades earlier for being in love with her childhood friend.

8 'Lady Bird' A24 on YouTube Lady Bird is a classic coming-of-age story about a young girl who's getting ready to graduate high school. She fights with her mom. She hangs out with her best friend. And she thinks a lot about what she wants for her future. This sweet movie, directed by Greta Gerwig and starring Saoirse Ronan, will bring you right back to 12th grade.

9 'The Big Sick' Movieclips Trailers on YouTube The Big Sick is based on the true story of how Pakistan-born comedian Kumail Nanjiani met his wife, grad student Emily Gordon, and how they fell in love in spite of her illness and coming from very different cultures.

10 'Children Of Men' TrailersPlaygroundHD on YouTube In the future, almost two decades since the last baby has been born, a man is asked to escort a young, pregnant woman out of the country through dangerous, dramatic, and dark situations.

11 'Sabrina The Teenage Witch' Veronique Laurent on YouTube Sabrina lives a pretty normal life, save for the fact she's a witch, lives with aunts who are witches, and hangs out with a talking cat. Watch it if you're in the mood for some major '90s nostalgia.

12 'What We Do In The Shadows' Madman Films on YouTube This hilarious movie is about the mundane lives of three roommates who argue over typical things, such as paying rent and keeping up with chores. Except they're vampires.

13 'Mother!' Paramount Pictures on YouTube After moving into an old house, a young woman takes on the job of redoing it from the ground up, only to discover the secrets the house — and her husband — hold.

14 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Amazon Prime Video on YouTube From the Amy Sherman-Palladino of Gilmore Girls fame, comes everyone's new favorite series, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. It follows Midge Maisel through 1950s New York as she throws her perfect family life aside to give standup comedy a try.

15 'Jaws' Movieclips Classic Trailers on YouTube Director Steven Spielberg's 1970s horror movie is a must-see for anyone who currently enjoys swimming in the ocean.

16 'Mad Max' N.B. on YouTube This futurist movie features plenty of car races through the desert, and lots of very-80s moments, as the stage is set for an apocalyptic death game between bikers and a bunch of young cops.

17 'VEEP' HBO UK on YouTube Julia Louis-Dreyfu plays the Vice President of the United States in this hilarious comedy series that follows her through her hectic work days as she handles political issues.

18 'The Amazing Race' oasistvindia on YouTube Season one of The Amazing Race begins in New York, and follows contestants as they travel to Johannesburg, South Africa. Of course, each of the 30 seasons on features plenty of arguing as the teams try to figure out how to get where they need to go in order win one million dollars

19 'Parks And Recreation' Universal Pictures Home Entertainment on YouTube Parks and Recreation is everyone's favorite series about a government office that gets absolutely nothing done. And lucky for us, it's currently streaming on Amazon.

20 'Harlem Nights' Paramount Movies on YouTube For a classic comedy, check out Harlem Nights, which is about a nightclub owner named Sugar Ray and his son who have to fight to keep New York City police, and others, from shutting down their business.

21 'The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert' rebelstudio1 on YouTube This wacky movie about three drag queens is everything. Watch in awe as they travel through the Australian outback, on their bus called Priscilla, as they try to get to the gig of a lifetime.

22 'Victoria' Vision TV on YouTube Victoria is a dramatic series that tells the story of history's great monarchs. Including Queen Victoria, obviously.

23 'Philip K. Dick's Electric Dreams' JoBlo TV Show Trailers on YouTube This sci-fi series will really stretch your imagination. Each episode is based on a short story from the series by author Philip K. Dick, and each gets to the heart of what it means to be human.

24 'The Wire' HBO on YouTube This series takes place in the city of Baltimore, where a new police detail is created in order to investigate a drug-dealing operation. (If you ask your friends what the best TV show is, there's a good chance they'll recommend this.)

25 'An Inspector Calls' BBC on YouTube After a young woman commits suicide, an inspector is sent to question her family. And as he does, it's revealed that they may have played a larger role in her death than they originally want to let on.

26 'Worth It' BuzzFeedVideo on YouTube Watch three guys try delicious foods at three different price points: affordable, mildly pricy, and luxury. At the end of each episode, they decide which foods were "worth it" and which ones weren't. It's the perfect series for anyone who enjoys staring at heavenly-looking foods, which is pretty much everyone. Right?

27 'The Americans' FX Networks on YouTube The Americans is an intriguing period drama set in the Reagan era, which follows two KGB spies who are posing as Americans in suburban Washington DC. Keri Russell was nominated for an Emmy for her role, so you know it's got to be good.

28 'One Mississippi' Amazon Prime Video on YouTube If you love comedian Tig Notaro, then you have to check out her new show, One Mississippi. The dark comedy is about her trip home to her small town, where she deals with her mother's death and her own mortality — among many other things.

29 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' HBO on YouTube Larry David plays himself in this hilarious series about his life in LA, his relationship with his wife, and all the minor things that go wrong throughout his day.