31 Of The Absolute Best Products On Amazon — Because 5,000+ Reviewers Can't Be Wrong

1 This Black Charcoal Powder That Somehow Makes Teeth Extremely White Active Wow Teeth Whitening Charcoal $23 Amazon See on Amazon The only thing more impressive than the 15,000 reviews are the before and after pictures attached to them. This Active Wow teeth whitening powder uses activated charcoal, bentonite clay, and orange seed oil to absorb stains, detox the mouth, and freshen breath. It's also really gentle on sensitive teeth and gums, so most people find it to be a better option than harsh chemical whiteners.

2 This Automatic Egg Cooker That Cooks Them Pretty Much Every Way Dash Rapid Egg Cooker $20 Amazon See on Amazon Big families and entertainers are loving this Dash Rapid egg cooker, which makes multiple eggs at a time in virtually any style. It can poach, hard boil, soft boil, scramble, and even handle omelets. All the trays are dishwasher-safe, and it automatically shuts off when your breakfast or appetizers are done.

4 This Ionic-Ceramic Straightener With Almost 30,000 Reviews HSI Professional Glider Flat Iron $40 Amazon See on Amazon I'm one of the 29,000 reviewers on this HSI Professional Glider flat iron, and I can confidently say that it's one of the best hair care purchases of my life. The ionic tourmaline plates give you sleek, frizz-free results with only one pass, and the micro-sensors ensure that the temperature stays consistent throughout. There are also multiple heat options and dual-voltage settings, and it comes with a free glove and carrying pouch. Plus, since it's one inch wide, it's great for curling, too.

5 Heaven In The Shape Of A Shiatsu Pillow Massager Zyllion Shiatsu Pillow Massager $40 Amazon See on Amazon With its 3-D deep-kneading shiatsu nodes, soothing heat function, and body-contouring shape, reviewers are saying things like, "Heaven in the shape of a Shiatsu pillow massager." It automatically changes direction every minute to effectively ease pain in your shoulders, neck, and back, and it has convenient straps so you can attach it to your car or computer chair.

7 This Special Shampoo That Nourishes And Repairs Hair Instead Of Stripping It Maple Holistics Argan Oil Shampoo $12 Amazon See on Amazon Most shampoos dry hair out (which is why you then follow up with conditioner). According to reviewers, however, this Maple Holistics shampoo "Converts straw to silk" and "Leaves [hair] clean, shiny, and moisturized!" It's loaded with argan oil, avocado, and peach kernal, along with multiple different vitamins that nourish the scalp and repair each strand.

8 This Under-Eye Gel That Uses Smart Ingredients To Tackle Puffiness And Dark Circles Baebody Eye Gel $24 Amazon See on Amazon The hyaluronic acid hydrates, the vitamin E brightens, and the plant stem cells plump. That's why this Baebody eye gel has helped thousands of reviewers tame under-eye circles and puffiness. Most people are thrilled with the results after just one week, and it absorbs well without getting in the way of makeup.

9 These Low-Maintenance Microfiber Sheets That Are So Ridiculously Soft Mellanni Microfiber Bed Sheet Set $25 Amazon See on Amazon "I don't want to leave my bed ever," says one reviewer about these Mellanni microfiber sheets. "So unbelievably soft it's as if you're sleeping on a giant puppy." In addition to the silky-smooth and breathable texture, they're also resistant to fading, wrinkles, stains, and dust mites. Since they're available in seven sizes and over 30 colors and patterns, there's a set for everyone.

11 These Natural Wool Dryer Balls That Reduce Static And Drying Time Smart Sheep Wool Dryer Balls $17 Amazon See on Amazon For softer, less-staticky laundry, these reusable Smart Sheep wool dryer balls get the job done without all those nasty chemicals. They're made from 100 percent premium New Zealand wool, and since they break up the clothes in the machine, they also help everything to dry faster, saving you time and electricity. Reviewers say that if you have sensitive skin, they're a must.

12 If You Dread Plucking Nose Hairs, Try This Brilliant Tool Instead ToiletTree Waterproof Nose Trimmer $18 Amazon See on Amazon Because plucking nose hairs is probably the most painful part of anyone's beauty routine, there's this ToiletTree nose trimmer. It has a circular safety blade that clips the hairs extra short without pain, pulling, or cuts, and an LED light so you can see what you're doing. It also runs on batteries, has a waterproof design in case you want to use it in the shower, and works just as well for ears.

13 This Streaming Stick With 150,000+ Reviews, So You Can Turn Any TV Into A Smart TV Fire TV Stick $40 Amazon See on Amazon With an unbelievable 154,000 reviews, the Fire TV Stick is one of the most rated products in Amazon history. It plugs into your USB port to turn any TV into a smart TV. From there, you can access all your favorite streaming apps, channels, games, and websites. It even has an Alexa button, so you can do all the aforementioned things using voice-controls.

15 This Deep-Conditioning Balm Made Specifically For Dry, Itchy Beards Honest Amish Beard Balm $13 Amazon See on Amazon Hand-crafted in the USA with natural, vegan ingredients, Honest Amish beard balm is like a deep-conditioning mask for facial hair. It softens coarse strands, minimizes beardruff, stops the itch, and leaves beards healthy and manageable. "This is the best stuff on earth," says one reviewer, whose beard hair was previously like "a toilet brush after a shower."

16 This Seven-In-One Electric Pot, So You Can Cook Everything With Minimal Mess Instant Pot $70 Amazon See on Amazon According to 26,000 reviewers, you can just go ahead and throw out all your appliances in lieu of this Instant Pot. It combines seven tools into one — a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, saute, yogurt maker, and warmer. It's built with the latest technology, like a stainless steel interior, microprocessor, and built-in timer. So what can you make in it, exactly? "Cheesecake. Soups. Cake. One pot meals. Roast beef. Spaghetti sauce. Alfredo. EVERYTHING."

17 If You Tend To Misplace Your Essentials, This GPS-Tracking Chip And Alarm Works Both Ways Tile Mate $15 Amazon See on Amazon Find any lost item anywhere with the Tile Mate. It's a GPS-tracking chip that hooks onto your keys or slips into your wallet so you can prompt an alarm or get an exact location from your phone. It also works both ways, meaning if you have your keys and you're missing your phone, you can press the tile to make it ring — even if it's on silent.

18 This Gorgeous Wood-Grain Diffuser With Over 25,000 Reviews URPOWER Essential Oil Diffuser $23 Amazon See on Amazon This second-generation URPOWER essential oil diffuser produces way more mist than the first version, and it has a ton of awesome features. The utrasonic motor is quiet and won't harm the quality of your oils, the soothing LED light cycles through seven colors, and the large tank works for up to six hours. It even shuts off when the water runs out. If the gorgeous wood-grain isn't enough to sway you, over 25,000 reviewers can't stop raving about how effective and reliable it is.

19 You'll Never Again Have To Snake Your Drain Or Call A Plumber TubShroom $13 Amazon See on Amazon The TubShroom is a flexible drain plug that universally fits most drains and catches every hair, thanks to its unique mushroom-shaped design. It's available in five colors to match any bathroom, and reviewers say it "Saves tons of stress and [money] wasted on snakes and plumbers."

20 This Hilariously Ridiculous Card Game From The People That Brought You The Oatmeal Exploding Kittens Card Game $20 Amazon See on Amazon The most-backed project in Kickstarter history is now one of the most highly reviewed games on Amazon. Exploding Kittens was created by the people who brought you The Oatmeal, and is an outrageous strategy card game where players have to avoid the Exploding Kitten card using laser pointers, thousand-year back hair, and a plague of bats' farts. It's family-friendly, can be played with up to five people, and has reviewers saying their abs hurt from laughing.

21 This Massive Heating Pad That Your Cat Will Probably Steal From You Sunbeam Moist/Dry Heating Pad $16 Amazon See on Amazon Whether you use it dry or with the moist sponge insert, this Sunbeam heating pad is amazing for soothing warmth or pain relief after a rough day. It has a 9-foot cord, soft washable cover, and three heat settings. Humans aren't the only ones who are impressed, though. " I fell asleep in bed with it and I woke up with my cat on my stomach on top of the pad," says one reviewer. "I ordered another one for him."

22 This Insulated Travel Mug That Won't Leak — Even When It's Upside-Down In Your Bag Contigo AUTOSEAL Travel Mug $17 Amazon See on Amazon "I can confidently throw this into my purse or gym bag upside-down or sideways, and there will not be even a drop that comes out," one reviewer raves. What is this wizardry? The lid on this Contigo travel mug automatically seals to completely eliminate leaks and spills. It's also vacuum-insulated to keep coffee hot for 7 hours and water cold for 18. The top completely opens so you can thoroughly clean every nook and cranny, and the non-sweat exterior is curved for a comfortable grip.

23 This Vegetable Spiralizer With Five Interchangeable Blades Spiralizer 5-Blade Vegetable Slicer $28 Amazon See on Amazon Create five different shapes (from thick ribbons to thin spirals) with this Spiralizer vegetable slicer. It comes with five interchangeable stainless steel blades and has a durable crank that takes all the hard work out of prepping zucchini, carrots, cucumbers, and potatoes. One reviewer says it even works on the "Butternut squash that [they] can barely even cut through" with a knife. It also has suction cups on the bottom for steady operation and a dishwasher-safe design.

24 This Super Portable Power Bank To Charge Your Phone On The Go Anker PowerCore+ Mini Power Bank $20 Amazon See on Amazon Even though it's roughly the size of a tube of lipstick, the Anker PowerCore+ offers high-speed charging to all your devices on the go. It has a 3350mAh battery that adds over one full charge to most phones, so when there's no outlet in sight, you can still stay connected. It's also available in five sleek metallic colors.

25 When Pumice Stones And Exfoliating Brushes Aren't Cutting It, There's This Peeling Foot Mask Baby Foot Exfoliant Foot Peel $16 Amazon See on Amazon Apply these Baby Foot masks, let them soak for one hour, remove them, and rinse your feet. In four to seven days, dead skin and callouses start peeing off in sheets, revealing the extra smooth skin underneath. Gross? Sort of. Satisfying? Absolutely. "My feet have never been so soft!" one reviewer says. "I've told everyone I know."

26 This Rechargeable Automatic Wine Opener, Because Cork Screws Are Generally Annoying Oster Electric Wine Opener $18 Amazon See on Amazon "It’s so much more convenient [than] trying to locate a corkscrew to manually open the bottles," says one reviewer. The Oster electric wine opener cuts the foil and removes the cork in seconds without any effort on your part. It also has a sleek charging station and can open up to 30 bottles on one single charge.

27 This Banana Slicer That You Didn't Realize Existed, But Somehow Now Need Hutzler Banana Slicer $5 Amazon See on Amazon If yogurt, cereal, fruit salad, or banana cream pie are regular staples of your diet, this Hutzler banana slicer might just change your life. It cuts your banana into even, thin slices without the use of a knife, so it's even safe for kids to use. Since it's dishwasher safe, clean-up is simple, too. "No longer consumed by seething anger and animosity towards thick-skinned yellow fruit," one reviewer writes.

28 This Adhesive Phone Grip That Lays Flat Against Your Phone When It's Not In Use PopSockets $10 Amazon See on Amazon This brilliant two-in-one accessory allows you to easily prop your phone up on the table or hold it securely while texting. It's called a PopSocket, and it pops out to two different heights or lays flat against your device when it's not in use. It's available in multiple colors, and can even be used with tablets.

29 If Your Eyes Ache While Working, Reading, Or Studying, Try This Vision-Friendly Desk Lamp TaoTronics LED Desk Lamp $30 Amazon See on Amazon Personalize your light and point it any which way with the TaoTronics desk lamp. It has five color modes (each with seven brightness levels) for eye-friendly illumination while you're working, crafting, reading, or studying. It also has a rotating neck, built-in USB port, and energy-efficient design.

30 If You Constantly Undercook Chicken For Fear Of Overcooking It, This Is Your Gadget ThermoPro Digital Cooking Thermometer $12 Amazon See on Amazon I've been burned before (figuratively and literally) by overcooked chicken. Consequently, I'm now overly paranoid about it, and remove it from the oven three or four times before it's actually done. The ThermoPro digital thermometer gives you an accurate internal reading in under seven seconds with its food-grade stainless steel probe. You can switch between Celsius and Fahrenheit, use it on the grill or in the oven, and fold it up or hang it for easy storage.