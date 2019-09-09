36 Clever Products On Amazon That Make Your Grooming Routine Faster & Twice As Effective

A quick search of ancient grooming practices will make you happy you live in the present age. Thankfully, things have come a long way, and these grooming products on Amazon are evidence of that.

Some examples: the ancient Greeks supposedly slathered lead onto their faces in efforts to improve the texture of their skin and mask blemishes. And if you wanted to brush your teeth in medieval times? Well, get ready to crush up herbs with a mortar and pestle (time consuming!) that you'll apply to your teeth with a cloth — a practice that probably didn't work that well as they hoped it did.

But all of these modern products are big time-savers — so no mortars and pestles here. They'll streamline your morning routine, so you can get out the door faster in the morning, and they'll streamline your evening routine, so you can actually get to bed when you said you would.

Second, all these efficient Amazon products are at the top of their game. They solve common shortcomings found in similar hygiene products or they find ways to improve upon them. Plus, they've got the ratings and reviews to back them up, and (drum roll) they're all lead-free.

1. This Device That Painlessly Removes Unwanted Facial Hair Finishing Touch Flawless Painless Hair Remover $18 | Amazon See On Amazon Get rid of any unwanted facial hair or peach fuzz with this 18-karat gold-plated hair remover. About the size of a tube of lipstick, the battery-operated device removes hair easily when you run it across your face in circular motions, and the built-in LED light lets you get a good lock at your work. It's dermatologist-approved, hypoallergenic, and a lot gentler on skin than shaving or waxing — in other words, it's painless and won't cause redness or irritation.

2. This Combination Charcoal Soap And Pumice Stone To Deeply Cleanse And Smooth Feet LOVE, LORI Charcoal Soap and Pumice Stone $14 | Amazon See On Amazon This two-in-one charcoal soap and pumice stone might look simple, but it actually addresses all kinds of foot-related issues. The deeply-cleansing charcoal side detoxes feet and removes impurities, while the pumice side exfoliates feet and removes calluses. But there's more: the bar is infused with tea tree, eucalyptus, peppermint, rosemary, lavender, and camphor oils — all of which work together to fight off bacteria and athlete's foot.

3. A Facial Cleansing And Exfoliating Brush For Bright, Clear Skin Vanity Planet Ultimate Spa Facial Cleansing Brush $36 | Amazon See On Amazon Way more effective than just using your hands to wash your face, this facial cleansing brush will thoroughly cleanse skin and leave it clear and smooth — in way less time. The battery-operated brush works on two speed settings and features a 360-degree spinning head with three attachments: a soft bristle brush for daily cleansing, a silicone brush for sensitive skin, and an exfoliating brush for sloughing off dead skin cells. It's water-resistant and available in three soft colors: baby blue, pink, and lavender.

4. This Multi-Tasking Hot Tool That Straightens, Curls, And Volumizes Hair xtava 3-in-1 Hair Straightener, Curler, and Brush $32 | Amazon See On Amazon This hair curler and straightener is about to be the most versatile tool in your styling arsenal. When locked, it works as a round hot brush that adds volume, smooths hair, and curls the ends. When unlocked, it transforms into a flat iron that gives you sleek, straight tresses. Ceramic plates keep hair protected, ionic technology promotes shine — and four temperature settings let you get the right amount of heat for your hair type.

5. The Simple Tool That Traps And Removes Unwanted Facial Hair Bellabe Facial Hair Remover $17 | Amazon See On Amazon Use this ingenious facial hair remover to eliminate unwanted peach fuzz and hair from your chin, cheeks, and upper lip. Made from medical-grade carbon steel, the tool features a tightly coiled design — just twist the handles between your fingers, and the coils will trap and remove stray hairs. And because it removes hair at the root, using the tool over time will gradually reduce the coarseness of hair, so you won't have to use it quite as often.

6. An Endlessly Reusable Cloth That Removes Makeup With Just Water The Original MakeUp Eraser $20 | Amazon See On Amazon Forego one-use makeup removing towelettes in favor of this environmentally-friendly and reusable makeup eraser. The soft, plush side of the cloth gets rid of foundation, eye makeup, and even waterproof mascara and eyeliner with just a little bit of water (but you can use your own cleanser) — while the other side of the cloth gently scrubs and exfoliates skin. Throw it in the wash once a week to clean it and reactivate the fibers, and you can use it for years on end.

7. A Shower Chair That Makes Shaving Your Legs A Much Easier Task Better Living Spa Shower Seat $40 | Amazon See On Amazon Here's a better (and safer) way to shave your legs — sit down on this shower chair so that you're not trying to maintain balance on one foot. You can also use it to hoist your leg up so you can reach all the way down to your ankles without bending over. The triangle design of the chair means it fits perfectly into the corner of your shower, and the drainage holes on top allow water to flow through freely. This is also great for anyone in your life who might be concerned about slipping on wet shower floors.

8. This Exfoliating Brush That Prevents Ingrown Hairs And Razor Bumps Dylonic Exfoliating Brush $10 | Amazon See On Amazon Use this exfoliating brush a few times a week to prevent ingrown hairs and razor bumps. The flexible bristles of the brush clear out dead skin from clogged pores — allowing hair to grow through — while also freeing ingrown hairs that are trapped under the surface of the skin. It's safe to use on all parts of the body: legs, underarms, bikini area, and face.

9. An Electric Shaver That Contours To Your Body To Prevent Nicks Kojintora Painless Electric Hair Remover $30 | Amazon See On Amazon The three floating heads on this electric hair remover contour perfectly to the curves of your body, eliminating the risk of nicks and irritation. The waterproof shaver can be used both wet and dry, and the one-touch button makes it easy to operate. It fits comfortably in the palm of your hand and the built-in LED light helps ensure you don't miss any spots. Use this on your legs, underarms, and bikini area.

10. This Tongue Scraper That Might Be The Best Way To Prevent Bacteria Growth CIMIY Tongue Scraper and Cleaner $9 | Amazon See On Amazon Brushing your teeth doesn't get rid of the all the germs that live on your tongue. Enter this ergonomically-shaped tongue scraper — starting in the way back, gently run it across the surface of your tongue to clear away germs and bacteria that cause unwanted odors. It's made from high-grade stainless steel, and reviewers rave that it's comfortable to use.

11. This Foot Scrubber That Exfoliates Your Feet In The Shower Vive Shower Foot Scrubber $17 | Amazon See On Amazon Add a little body wash to this foot scrubber when you're in the shower, and you can cleanse and exfoliate your feet without having to stand on one foot. The soft bristles at the center of the scrubber gently clean and massage, while the stiff outer bristles provide strong exfoliation to smooth out rough feet. The bristles are extra-long, so they'll reach between your toes, and the strong suction cups on the bottom of the scrubber keep it securely in place while you use it.

12. An Extra-Long Loofah For Scrubbing Your Back Aquis Exfoliating and Invigorating Back Scrubber $12 | Amazon See On Amazon Your back probably doesn't get quite the attention it deserves in the shower, but this back scrubber can remedy that. Just grip the handles and use the soft side of the scrubber to cleanse and massage skin, then use the loofah-like side to exfoliate and soften. The scrubber is machine-washable and quick-drying to prevent mold- and mildew-growth.

13. A Vibrating Scalp Massager That Helps To Encourage Hair Growth Vitagoods Vibrating Scalp Massage Brush $12 | Amazon See On Amazon This vibrating scalp massager is ultra-relaxing, but it also deeply cleanses the scalp while stimulating circulation — which can promote hair growth. The battery-operated massager is water-resistant, so you can use it with shampoo while you're lathering up in the shower, and the rubber bristles are long enough to reach through thick hair to reach the scalp. Choose from four colors: black, white, purple, and lucite green. It's also great for removing dandruff and build-up, too.

14. A Hair Dryer Brush That Creates Brigitte Bardot-Worthy Volume Eleven 11 Hair Dryer Brush and Volumizer $30 | Amazon See On Amazon Get an expert blowout at home with this brilliant hair dryer brush. Releasing a steady stream of heat, the brush dries hair — while the bristles smooth strands and the rounded edges create body and lift. And unlike conventional hair dryers, the dryer brush can be placed closer to the scalp, which means even fine hair can get volume at the roots. It operates on three heat and speed settings and comes with four hair clips so you can work section by section. Reviewers swear it's "easy to use," and this one wrote: "It literally makes my hair look like I just spent a couple of hours in the salon."

15. This Super Easy Way To Prevent Razor Bumps And Soothe Skin Post-Hair Removal Tend Skin Ingrown Hair Solution Roller $13 | Amazon See On Amazon This ingrown hair solution is a tried and true favorite when it comes to post-shave or wax skincare. Just roll it on after hair removal to to soothe skin, reduce redness, and prevent the formation of razor bumps and ingrown hairs. It's TSA-friendly and safe to use on all parts of the body: legs, underarms, bikini area, face, and neck.

16. These Gloves That Exfoliate Your Body While You're Washing Up Evridwear Exfoliating Gloves (1 Pair) $9 | Amazon See On Amazon Don these exfoliating gloves in the shower and you can get soft, smooth skin — just by scrubbing with your hands. The stretchy gloves fit hands of most sizes, and the hanging loops ensure fast drying when you're done using them. They're available in three levels of exfoliating power: light, moderate, and heavy.

17. This Powerful Water Flosser That Makes Cleaning Your Teeth More Fun BerZalah Water Flosser $43 | Amazon See On Amazon If you hate flossing, this fun-to-use water flosser just might change your mind. More effective than regular floss (and way easier to maneuver) it shoots a powerful stream of water between your teeth to remove plaque and build-up, so you don't have to dread your next dentist appointment. The rechargeable flosser comes with four replacement heads and operates on three settings: normal to reach between teeth, soft for sensitive teeth and first-timers, and pulse to massage the gums.

18. This Hair Dryer Stand That Frees Up Your Hands To Style LuckIn Hair Dryer Stand $30 | Amazon See On Amazon Place your blowdryer in this hair dryer stand and you can free up both hands to brush and style while you dry. The countertop stand is height-adjustable and features 360-degree rotation and a gooseneck that lets you get the best angle possible. Weighing in at over 2 pounds, the base is heavy enough to stay in place, so you don't have to worry about it tipping over while you use it.

19. A 3-In-1 Electric Razor And Trimmer For Your Bikini Area Medimama 3-in-1 Bikini Trimmer $18 | Amazon See On Amazon If you're looking to trim instead of remove hair entirely, this bikini shaver has you covered. The battery-operated trimmer can be used both wet and dry, and it comes with several attachments: a razor head for removing any unwanted hair, an adjustable comb head that trims hair to any desired length, and a smaller comb head for more precise trimming. (Hot tip: you can even use that small comb head on your eyebrows.)

20. This Sonic Facial Spatula That Unclogs Pores And So Much More LOZAYI Skin Scrubber Spatula $30 | Amazon See On Amazon Okay, this sonic "skin spatula" looks a little odd, but it's actually an effective way to remove blackheads. (And if you don't believe me, check out the reviewer-submitted videos.) Essentially, you turn on the vibrating function, then angle the spatula and apply gentle pressure, and voilà — the blackhead pops out. The spatula has several other operating modes as well — use it to exfoliate, promote collagen production, and even prep skin for absorption of serums, masks, and moisturizers.

21. These Gentle Face Scrubbers For Everyday Exfoliation innerneed Silicone Facial Scrubbers (4-Pack) $9 | Amazon See On Amazon Pair one of these facial scrubbers with a little cleanser to give your face a thorough clean. Made from 100 percent natural silicone, the scrubbers feature ergonomic handles and flexible exfoliating bristles that slough away dead skin cells and open up pores, so that your cleanser penetrates beneath the surface of the skin.

22. This Versatile Hair Trimmer You Can Use On Your Face, Body, And Even Inside Your Nose Conair Satiny Smooth Lithium Ion Precision Trimmer $15 | Amazon See On Amazon Use this hair trimmer anywhere on your body to effortlessly remove unwanted body hair (legs, underarms, bikini area) and when you're done — slide on one of the two comb attachments to remove unwanted facial hair and shape eyebrows. Looking to get rid of nose or ear hair? There's an attachment for that too. The versatile trimmer is battery-operated and easy to use.

23. This Foot File That Effortlessly Gets Rid Of Rough Skin And Calluses Amope Pedi Perfect Electric Foot File $16 | Amazon See On Amazon Thanks to this battery-operated foot file, you can get baby-soft feet and heels with almost zero effort. The coarse, crystal roller spins 360-degrees, easily smoothing out rough skin and removing calluses with just a few passes. Follow up with a little moisturizer and your feet will feel brand new.

24. A Gently Exfoliating Konjac Sponge With Detoxifying Charcoal MY Konjac Bamboo Charcoal Sponge $10 | Amazon See On Amazon If you have sensitive skin that doesn't do well with traditional exfoliation, you'll want to check out this K-beauty konjac sponge. Konjac is a porous root that grows in Asia, and when it's dampened, it provides a gentle exfoliation that buffs skin and makes it glow. This konjac sponge is also infused with bamboo charcoal, which deeply cleanses pores and detoxifies skin for a bright, clear complexion.

25. This Triple-Headed Scrubbing Brush That Exfoliates Your Lips Do Kiss And Tell Lip Scrub Brush $20 | Amazon See On Amazon Get a soft and ultra-kissable pout with this lip scrub brush. The brush comes with three different heads to target every part of the lips (edges, center, cupid's bow) and can be used on its own or with a little exfoliant. Use it to scrub away dead skin, relieve chapping, and soften lips, then follow up with a little lip balm.

26. A Clarifying Scalp Scrub That Promotes Hair Growth And Prevents Flaking NatureLab Tokyo Perfect Shine Clarifying Scalp Scrub $16 | Amazon See On Amazon The sugar crystals in this Japanese scalp scrub work to clear away product build-up, along with dead skin cells which can inhibit hair growth. The addition of probiotic sake water pH balances the scalp, while hyaluronic acid adds deep hydration to prevent dryness and flakiness. Reviewers wrote it leaves hair "clean", "shiny", and "full of body." The scrub is also color-safe and paraben-free.

27. These Apply-And-Go Teeth Whitening Pens That Are So Easy To Use AsaVea Teeth Whitening Pens (2 Pack) $20 | Amazon See On Amazon These teeth whitening pens are an effective, no-nonsense way to make your whites a few shades pearlier. Just brush the high-strength whitening gel onto your teeth and — that's it. No trays or strips involved, so you can go about your day as soon as you're done applying. The formula is gentle on sensitive teeth and each pen contains gel for 20 applications to make your teeth four to eight shades whiter.

28. An Organic Lip Exfoliant That Softens Lips In The Most Delicious Way Possible Henné Organics Lip Exfoliator Scrub $24 | Amazon See On Amazon Treat your lips to a luxe exfoliating session courtesy of this lip exfoliant made with all organic, non-GMO ingredients: cane sugar, beeswax, shea butter, jojoba oil, nourishing essential oils, and vitamin E. Just use your fingertips to massage it into the lips, then rinse to reveal lips that look —and feel — soft as a pillow. Choose from three delicious, lip-smacking scents: lavender mint, nordic berries, and rose diamonds.

29. A Hair Serum That Boosts Shine, Fends Off Frizz, And Prevents Heat Damage Verb Ghost Prep $18 | Amazon See On Amazon Shield hair from heat-styling damage, prevent frizz, and add a dose of shine with this heat protectant by Verb. The moisturizing, weightless formula is made with three powerful ingredients: moringa oil to hydrate and detangle, glycerin to soften hair, and pro-vitamin B5 to give body and hold — perfect if your hair is on the fine side. One reviewer wrote it: "makes a huge difference in the softness and volume of my hair ... and doesn't make hair greasy or weighed down."

30. A Growth Serum That Will Make Your Eyelashes (And Brows) More Luscious Plantifique Superfood Eyelash and Eyebrow Growth Serum $17 | Amazon See On Amazon Practice batting your lashes now, because this K-beauty eyelash serum is about to give them major drama and length. The nourishing serum strengthens and conditions lashes — while boosting thickness and growth — so your lashes look fuller and longer after a few weeks of use. All you have to do is brush it along your lash line each night like eyeliner. The hypoallergenic, non-irritating formula also doubles as an eyebrow serum — brush it on to boost growth and fill in sparse areas.

31. An Award-Winning Base Coat And Top Coat Duo For A Manicure That Looks Professional Seche Base Coat and Top Coat (Set of 2) $11 | Amazon See On Amazon Before diving into an at-home manicure, brush this base coat onto your nails to strengthen the beds, prevent staining, and provide a sleek, smooth surface for color. When you're done with color, apply the long-lasting, quick-dry top coat for a glossy finish that resists chipping and peeling. With this set, you won't have to shell out for salon manicures or pedicures as often.

32. This Flexible Brush That Makes Detangling Hair A Lot Less Painful BESTOOL Detangling Brush $15 | Amazon See On Amazon If detangling your hair is a literal pain, you might want to consider this detangling brush — it has a flexible head and separated bristles that doesn't tug or snag while you run it through your tresses. The brush is ideal for coils, waves, and 3a to 4c curls. Choose from pink and green options.

33. A Moisturizing Cream That Slows Down Unwanted Hair Growth Completely Bare Don't Grow THERE Hair Inhibitor $13 | Amazon See On Amazon If you want to shave less often slather on this hair growth inhibitor a couple times a day — just like you would any other lotion. The formula is made with powerful plant extracts that reduce density and length of hair, while slowing down growth, so you won't have to reach for that razor every few mornings. Shea butter adds moisture, while white willow bark soothes irritation and promotes skin cell turnover, which helps prevent ingrown hairs — an all-around win.

34. A Nano Glass Nail File And Chamois Buffer To Shape And Smooth Nails beUasko Nano Glass Nail File and Chamois Buffer $10 | Amazon See On Amazon This nail file is made from nano glass, which means it's sturdy enough to use on the edges of your nails for shaping — but gentle enough to use on top of your nails smooth out ridges and peeling. And unlike emery boards or buffing blocks, the nano glass surface won't wear down with lots of use. The file comes accompanied with a chamois nail buffer — when you're done filing, run it across your nails to polish them to a glossy sheen.

35. These Eyebrow-Shaping Razors That Also Eliminate Unwanted Facial Hair Limo Eyebrow Razors and Facial Trimmers (3-Pack) $7 | Amazon See On Amazon With these eyebrow razors, you can precisely shape your brows without having to go to the trouble of plucking or making an appointment for waxing. The three fun-colored razors feature ergonomic, non-slip handles and sharp blades that fold in when you're not using them. Bonus: you can also use the razors to eliminate any unwanted peach fuzz on your cheeks, chin, neck, or upper lip.