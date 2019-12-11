36 Most Popular Gifts For Teens With Tons Of 5-Star Ratings On Amazon

Whenever you're shopping around for a popular Amazon gift for a teen, honing in on their personality traits and hobbies can be helpful. I mean, leaning into who they are is an important step in making a thoughtful decision about what to buy for them — even though it's sometimes overlooked.

Perhaps the person you're shopping for loves music and switching up their look with new makeup pieces and hair accessories. I'm sure you could put a smile on their face with a brand new Bluetooth speaker and set of satin scrunchies. Or maybe there's also person on your shopping list who enjoys being outdoors; they'd probably get tons of use out a waterproof picnic blanket or an inflatable lounger, right?

With a little bit of research and some time set aside to think, you'll discover that there are plenty of products online that the teen you're buying for won't soon forget. To make your shopping experience a bit easier, I've created a list of the most popular gifts on Amazon that teenagers are going to absolutely love. They all have lots of five-star ratings and are highly recommended by customers.

From easy-to-use cold brew coffee makers to comfortable leggings with pockets, I have you covered.

1. A Water-Resistant Bluetooth Speaker With A 14-Hour Battery OontZ Bluetooth Portable Speaker $26 | Amazon See on Amazon Give the gift of music and superior sound with this Bluetooth-enabled speaker. With a battery life of up to 14 hours, this device is sure to become a favorite for anyone who loves listening to music while working around the house. It's completely water-resistant (so it can withstand splashes) — and it's small enough to take with you wherever you go. It even comes in a variety of colors that you can choose from, such as black, white, blue, red, and more.

2. This Set Of Fashionable Hair Clips With Different Designs wowyesh Fashion Hair Clips Set (20-Pack) $10 | Amazon See on Amazon Both fashionable and functional, these durable clips will hold your hair in place while adding style at the same time. The set comes with 20 barrettes that boast unique colors and designs to suit different outfits and personalities. With an admirable 4.8-star review, any teen is sure to fall in love with the entire pack. One Amazon customer wrote, "These are so sturdy and pretty! Great mix."

3. The Smooth Satin Scrunchies That Are Gentle On Your Hair Beevines Satin Scrunchies (60-Pack) $15 | Amazon See on Amazon This pack of scrunchies is an awesome gift for anyone who likes switching up their hairdo. Made of satin material, these ties are gentle on strands, making effortless ponytails without pulling, tugging, or indents. They come in an array of 60 colors, which means you can give this set to one person or split it up into multiple gifts.

4. An Eyelash Growth Serum With Over 14,000 5-Star Reviews Pronexa Lavish Lash Eyelash Growth Enhancer $30 | Amazon See on Amazon Made of hypoallergenic and non-irritating ingredients, this eyelash growth serum promises to increase the appearance of your lashes and brows in just 60 days. The formula is also super easy to apply: Simply place a small amount onto the base of your lashes or brows once a day, and then watch the magic happen. With over 14,000 five-star reviews, it's clear that customers are loving it.

5. This Nail Care Kit With 12 Different Stainless Steel Tools ZIZZON Professional Nail Care Kit (12 Pieces) $12 | Amazon See on Amazon Great for travel, this nail care kit has everything you need to keep your nails in tip-top shape. It comes with 12 different stainless steel tools that work for home manicures, pedicures, eyebrow-shaping, and more. The package — which has over 300 five-star reviews on Amazon — is also lightweight and easy to stow away in any bag or purse.

6. The Yearly Planner With A Durable Faux Leather Cover 2020 Planner by Lemome $18 | Amazon See on Amazon Stay organized and on schedule with this yearly planner. The book — which is made with a faux leather cover — comes with 68 pages of notes that'll help you prioritize and manage your tasks. Sectioned into monthly, weekly, and daily parts, it features a minimalist design and offers 16 months worth of planner stickers. For added convenience, there's an elastic closure to keep it sealed, a pen loop to store writing utensils, and two bookmarks to hold your pages.

7. A Set Of Korean Face Masks With Tons Of Different Benefits DERMAL Collagen Facial Mask Sheets (24-Pack) $14 | Amazon See on Amazon This pack of Korean face masks will help nourish and rejuvenate your skin with each and every use. Packed with different vitamins and natural extracts, the sheets offers a ton of benefits (like hydration, clarification, brightening and more) — and fans can't seem to get enough of them. The package has garnered over 1,000 five-star reviews on Amazon, and it's named one of the retailer's best sellers.

8. These Transparent Pimple-Healing Patches ICONIC Acne Pimple Healing Patch $10 | Amazon See on Amazon Made with hydrocolloid, these absorbent pimple-healing patches will help your skin remain free of any unwanted blemishes. They're waterproof, breathable, and super easy to apply — all thanks to the adhesive linings. Great for all skin types, these patches are also practically invisible, making them easy to wear them whenever and wherever you need to.

9. The Natural Foot Masks Made With Avocado, Aloe Vera, And More Avocado Foot Peel Mask (2-Pack) $10 | Amazon See on Amazon You can make your feet even smoother with these natural foot peel masks. They works in just three to five days, exfoliating and moisturizing dry heels and soles with the help of avocado, aloe vera, and more. The sock-like covers come in one size, and people have given them 4.8-star rating. One person wrote, "Makes my feet feel very soft and moisturized. It also smells good."

10. A Mud Mask That Moisturizes And Detoxifies Your Skin Aria Starr Dead Sea Mud Mask $15 | Amazon See on Amazon Formulated with natural ingredients such as shea butter, jojoba oil, aloe vera, and more, this mud mask works to detoxify, cleanse, and nourish complexions. To use it, simply apply a thin layer, leave it on for 15 to 20 minutes, and then use warm water to remove it. Great for all skin types, it'll leave you feeling hydrated and refreshed after each and every use.

11. A Coconut Oil-Infused Charcoal Toothpaste That Whitens Teeth Cali White Activated Charcoal and Coconut Oil Toothpaste $10 | Amazon See on Amazon Get whiter and brighter teeth with this natural toothpaste, which has over 6,000 five-star reviews. Made with food-grade activated charcoal, tea tree oil, coconut oil, and more, it'll help clean your teeth and reduce odor-causing bacteria. Naturally flavored with xylitol and peppermint oil, this formula also tastes great and is both vegan and fluoride-free.

12. The Natural Brown Sugar Body Scrub For Exfoliating Your Skin Majestic Pure Brown Sugar Body Scrub $15 | Amazon See on Amazon This brown sugar body scrub will help exfoliate your skin while locking in moisture. Infused with natural ingredients such as sweet almond oil, jojoba, apricot kernel oil, and more, this solution can also help brighten your skin as its scrubbed in. The formula is chemical- and cruelty-free, and Amazon customers have written that it "works great."

13. These Colorful Pens That Are Great For Journaling Journal Planner Pens by iBayam $10 | Amazon See on Amazon Great for writing, drawing, sketching, and more, these journal pens come in a variety of colors to help keep your notes organized and coordinated. This set features 18 shades of fine-tip pens that are all water-based — and they're each designed to barely bleed through paper. The pack makes a perfect gift for someone who loves to doodle or take well-organized notes.

14. This Simple Card Game That's Fun For The Whole Family Exploding Kittens Card Game $13 | Amazon See on Amazon This card game will be tons of fun while you're entertaining family and friends. It's played with 56 cards that users pull one-by-one, and players are ultimately eliminated when they pull the "exploding kitten" cards. The game — which has over 8,000 five-star reviews on Amazon — is suitable for both kids and adults. Plus, it can be learned in just minutes.

15. A Waterproof Picnic Blanket That's Great For The Beach Or Park MIU COLOR Large Waterproof Outdoor Picnic Blanket $17 | Amazon See on Amazon Enjoy long, comfortable days in the park or at the beach with this large waterproof picnic blanket. It has a polyester top and PVC bottom which makes it easy to clean and simple to use. This blanket is large enough to fit up to four people comfortably — but thanks to its flexible design, it can be folded up so you can travel with it wherever you go. Choose from three patterns with pineapples, plaid, or stripes.

16. The Waterproof Headphones That Fit Comfortably In Your Ears Mpow Flame Bluetooth Headphones $20 | Amazon See on Amazon These in-ear headphones have the ability to offer seven to nine hours of continuous playback time. Perfect for on-the-go listening, they'll fit comfortably in your ears and offer crisp sound via Bluetooth connection. The earphones are both waterproof and noise-cancelling, and they only require two hours of charging for full usage. Choose from eight different options with colorful cords and accents.

17. A Water Bottle That Keeps Beverages Cold For Up To 24 Hours Hydro Flask Wide Mouth Water Bottle $40 | Amazon See on Amazon Complete with vacuum-sealed borders made with stainless steel, this water bottle can keep beverages cold up to 24 hours and hot up to 12. Made with a flip-lid and an attached straw, it's also perfect for use while hydrating on-the-go. Plus, it has over 3,000 five-star reviews on Amazon. The best part is that the bottle is BPA-free and comes in eight different colors.

18. This Weighted Blanket With A Heavy Layer Of Glass Beads YnM Weighted Blanket $39 | Amazon See on Amazon Made with seven layers (including one that's filled with glass beads), this weighted blanket can conform to your body for restful and sound snoozes. The heavy throw is made with breathable fabric, and it can help with temperature control while you're using it. It even comes in a large variety of sizes, colors, and weights to suit your preferences. Amazon customers have given it over 3,000 five-star reviews.

19. An Essential Oil Diffuser That Doubles As An LED Nightlight URPOWER Essential Oil Diffuser $16 | Amazon See on Amazon Mist your space and add calming aromas to the air by using this essential oil diffuser. Thanks to its miniature size, this diffuser can fit perfectly in bathrooms, bathrooms, or any other area with limited space. It comes with an automatic shut-off feature that cuts the device off after the water runs out, and it has seven color-changing LED shades so you can customize the lighting.

20. These Facial Sprays That'll Help Hydrate Your Complexion Mario Badescu Facial Spray Duo $14 | Amazon See on Amazon This facial spray duo will be a powerful addition to your daily skincare regimen. The set comes with two 4-ounce bottles, both of which use unique combinations of aloe vera, rosewater, cucumber essential water, green tea, and more. No matter which you choose, each will leave your skin feeling hydrated and revitalized. Arriving in small spray bottles, they're both great to spritz before your moisturizer (or after your makeup).

21. A Set Of Moisturizing Bath Bombs With 12 Different Scents LifeAround2Angels Bath Bombs Gift Set (12-pieces) $27 | Amazon See on Amazon This set of bath bombs will leave your skin feeling extra-moisturized. There are 12 different scents included in the pack that are sure to invigorate both your skin and your senses, such as black raspberry vanilla, mango papaya, melon ball, and more. (Some of them will even emit flower petals into the water.) Each one is handmade and cruelty-free, and customers have given the pack over 5,500 five-star reviews.

22. This Cold Brew Coffee Maker For Iced Drinks At Home Takeya Cold Brew Coffee Maker $17 | Amazon See on Amazon Make delicious iced coffee in your own kitchen with this cold brew coffee maker. Crafted with BPA-free plastic, this pitcher comes with a fine mesh filter that prevents grounds from getting into your coffee. Paired with tight-seal lid, your brewed beverage will stay fresh throughout the day. You can choose from 1-quart and 2-quart options, depending on how much iced coffee you make regularly.

23. A Pair Of Full-Length Yoga Pants With Pockets IUGA High Waist Yoga Pants $20 | Amazon See on Amazon These full-length, high-waist yoga pants are constructed with four-way stretch for comfortable wear and free movement. Each pair features a side pocket and an additional stowaway space in its waistband for small items (such as your phone, keys, or hair ties). These pants also come in a wide selection of colors, so you can mix and match them with other items in your closet.

24. An Electric Toothbrush That Connects To Bluetooth Oral-B Pro 5000 Smartseries Electric Toothbrush $80 | Amazon See on Amazon Your teeth will feel extra-fresh after using this electric toothbrush. It comes with five cleaning modes and features Bluetooth technology that gives you feedback on your daily brushing routine. This brush is fully rechargeable and has a sensor that lights up to let you know when you're brushing with too much pressure.

25. The Adjustable Bathtub Caddy With Slots For Everything Royal Craft Wood Luxury Bathtub Caddy Tray $43 | Amazon See on Amazon This bathtub caddy is large enough to hold everything you need for a relaxing soak in the tub. It has two expandable side trays and comes with several slots to hold books, candles, soap, and other items. Made of high-quality bamboo wood, it's both waterproof and durable enough to keep in your bathroom for years to come. One customer wrote, "It's easy to keep a glass of water, a hand towel for keeping your hands dry while reading and your reading material on it without feeling crowded."

26. This Dimmable Himalayan Salt Lamp With A Relaxing Glow Himalayan Glow Natural Salt Lamp $17 | Amazon See on Amazon Hand-carved from Himalayan rocks, this salt lamp is set on a neutral wooden base and comes with a 5-foot cord. It gives off warm, radiant light that's both calming and relaxing, it there's even a dimmer for customized brightness. It's great for a bedroom or nursery (or anyone who could use some relaxation as they fall asleep).

27. A Pair Of Stylish Sunglasses That Are Shatter-Resistant WearMe Pro Reflective Lens Round Sunglasses $15 See on Amazon These metal-framed reflective sunglasses offer UV400 protection while filtering out unwanted glares. The lenses are also shatter-resistant, which makes them durable. The stylish glasses even come with a microfiber pouch and hard case to keep them safe and protected in your bag as you travel. Whether you prefer neutral tones or bright colors (like blue or green), there are pairs available for you.

28. This Stellar Moon Lamp That Shines In Different Colors LOGROTATE Moon Lamp $26 | Amazon See on Amazon This decorative moon lamp is sure to bring joy to everyone in the room, because it can project 16 different colors (including white, yellow, pink, blue, green, and more). There's even a timer function that lets you decide how long it shines for — and you can control it with a remote. Plus, the moon can either be hung from the ceiling or placed on display inside its wooden rack.

29. A Facial Cleansing Brush That Was Designed By Dermatologists Facial Cleaning Brush by Olay $35 | Amazon See on Amazon This dermatologist-designed facial cleansing brush by Olay features a rotating facial scrubber that uses two different speeds for deep cleaning and exfoliating. The popular kit — which has been reviewed over 6,000 times — comes with brush, a brush head, a renewal cleanser, and two batteries. That way, you can start using it immediately.

30. The Smartphone Sanitizer That Uses UV-C Bulbs To Clean Your Device PhoneSoap 3 UV Smartphone Sanitizer $80 | Amazon See on Amazon Reduce dirt, grime, and other germs that may be found on your phone with this smartphone sanitizer. It comes with germicidal UV-C bulbs that claim to remove 99.99% of all bacteria found on your device. Compatible with most iPhone and Android units, this cleaner comes in a multitude of colors and can also sanitize other items like keys, watches, headphones, and more.

31. An Inflatable Lounger That You Can Use At The Beach WEKAPO Inflatable Lounger $36 | Amazon See on Amazon Lounge around at the beach or while you're camping and hiking with this inflatable lounger. Easy to carry and use, this seating area can be inflated by simply waving it through the air. It comes with a pillow-like headrest and comes in over 10 colors. There's even an included stake that keeps it in place while you're relaxing, along with a carrying bag for when you're ready to pack up.

32. This Alarm Clock On Wheels That Rolls Around In The Morning CLOCKY Alarm Clock on Wheel $40 | Amazon See on Amazon Start your mornings off with some laughs by using this alarm clock on wheels. The unique clock — which has over 400 five-star reviews on Amazon — can roll away, hide, and jump into the air when it's time for you wake up. It's easy to set up with various snooze options, and it has a loud alarm that works great for heavy sleepers. "This alarm clock will certainly help you get out of bed," one person wrote.

33. The Reusable Smart Notebook That Clears In The Microwave Rocketbook Wave Smart Notebook $18 | Amazon See on Amazon Thanks to this smart notebook, you can write notes, upload them to your phone or cloud service, and then microwave the pad to erase those notes so you can reuse the pages. Overall, it's a neat gift for anyone who enjoys handwriting their thoughts. This high-tech book has over 650 five-star reviews on Amazon, and it comes with a Pilot Frixion pen to write with.

34. This Clear Case That Holds Your Jewelry And Cosmetics Ikee Design Acrylic Jewelry Makeup Cosmetic Storage $14 | Amazon See on Amazon An amazing gift for anyone who owns a lot of accessories or makeup, this acrylic storage display allows you to store and show off your items at the same time. The set features four drawers and a top organizer with multiple slots for cosmetics of various sizes. The drawers even include black mesh padding to keep everything in place while you open and close them. Plus, the entire unit even comes in various transparent colors.

35. A Handheld Makeup Brush Cleaner That Works Within Seconds Zoe'Beauty Makeup Brush Cleaner & Dryer Kit $30 | Amazon See on Amazon Keep your makeup accessories clean with this makeup brush cleaner. The included brush attachment quickly spins your brushes inside soapy water, but it can also help dry them in a matter of seconds. The package comes with various silicone grips to fit different brush types — and the entire unit runs on AAA batteries for maximum portability.