37 Products That Tons Of Reviewers Say Made Them Look & Feel Amazing

With so many hours of your day spent working and carrying out life’s tasks, it can be easy to forget to take care of you. Self-care is essential for well-being, so start feeling like the best version of yourself — however you choose to define that — with the help of these products that make you look and feel amazing.

If you need a little inspiration, here you go: After a little research, I came across this retinol serum from The Ordinary that works to improve skin texture and reduce the appearance of pores. It's a fan-favorite product with scientifically proven ingredients, and — best of all — gives you amazing results without a high-end price tag. But this list doesn't just cover your skin. There are also plenty of products that'll help you style your hair and some that even encourage positive habits like drinking more water.

This carefully curated list of products lets you give yourself a full refresh — or just, you know, tweak a few things here and there or treat yourself (and some friends) to a spa day. Best of all, they're affordable, available on Amazon (convenience is key), and reviewers can't stop raving about them.

1. The Water Gel Moisturizer That Gives Skin Lasting Hydration Neutrogena Hydro Boost Face Gel $16 | Amazon See On Amazon If you have dry skin, look no further than this Neutrogena Hydro Boost water gel moisturizer for reliable hydrating results. Formulated with hyaluronic acid — which actually draws water to skin — this lightweight gel is easily absorbed and and provides intense moisture that lasts all day. It's noncomedogenic and oil-free, so it'll never feel heavy on your face.

2. A Variety Set Of Face Masks To Revitalize Your Complexion Dermal Korea Collagen Face Mask (16 Pack) $10 | Amazon See On Amazon With these K-beauty collagen face masks, help with plumpness and elasticity, and each mask is also soaked in moisturizing vitamin E. The set of 16 include a range of styles with a variety of other ingredients, like soothing cucumber, regenerating CoQ10, and brightening vitamin C so you can pick the one best suited for your needs at any given time.

3. These Razors That Are Safe To Use On The Face Schick Silk Touch-Up Razor $5 | Amazon See On Amazon I swear by these eyebrow razors that shape eyebrows, quickly remove unwanted facial hair, and improve skin texture. Yep, the blades double as dermaplaning tools — just run them across your face to slough off the top layer of skin, and you'll be left with a smooth, glowing complexion.

4. The Budget Mascara That Makes Your Lashes Look Extra Long essence cosmetics Princess False Lash Effect Mascara $5 | Amazon See On Amazon Skip falsies and rely on this budget-friendly lash-extending mascara to make lashes full and luscious. The cone-shaped fiber brush separates and defines your lashes, so you won't even have to deal with clumps. With this volumizing mascara, you won't have to worry about trying to apply those strips of lashes ever again.

5. This Hot Air Brush That Dries And Styles Your Hair For A Salon-Worthy Look John Frieda Hot Air Brush $35 | Amazon See On Amazon Get the most bang for your buck with this hot air brush that quickly dries and and styles your tresses. Engineered with advanced ionic technology, the brush delivers great frizz control and superior shine. Plus, the ceramic barrel helps to protect against heat damage.

6. These Hair Ties That Protect Your Hair From Tangling Kitsch Spiral Hair Ties (8 Piece) $8 | Amazon See On Amazon Gentler on hair than traditional elastics, these spiral hair ties boast an innovate design that reduces the risk of tangling, snagging, and breakage when you pull them out. Even better, the spirals help evenly distribute pressure which prevents annoying ponytail bumps and those too-tight ponytail headaches.

7. A Biotin Shampoo That Boosts Hair Growth Maple Holistics Biotin Shampoo $10 | Amazon See On Amazon I'm currently loving this biotin shampoo that one reviewer calls "a miracle shampoo." Biotin is a hair-loving vitamin that stimulated follicles and works to encourage thicker, fuller growth over time. The shampoo is also formulated with a blend of hydrating argan and jojoba oils, as well as tea tree oil, which helps calm scalp irritation and reduce dandruff.

8. This Facial Hair Remover That Looks Like A Fancy Lipstick Finishing Touch Painless Hair Remover $17 | Amazon See On Amazon If you're aiming for a more subtle hair remover, opt for this facial hair remover by Finishing Touch. Designed to look like a lipstick, the remover painlessly gets rid of unwanted hair from your cheeks, lips, eyebrows, and more in a matter of seconds. It's battery-operated and features a built-in light so you can see what you're doing.

9. The Magnifying Makeup Mirror That Lights Up KOOLORBS Makeup Mirror with Lights $28 | Amazon See On Amazon The key to flawless makeup application is proper lighting and a good mirror. You'll get two for the price of one with this lighted vanity mirror that features 18 LED lights. The three-panel mirror features varying levels of magnification and rotates 180 degrees, so you can see every part of your face. The mirror can be charged via USB or AA batteries.

10. A Gentle Retinol Cream The Won't Dry Out Your Skin LilyAna Naturals Retinol Cream Moisturizer $20 | Amazon See On Amazon The complaint that many people have when it comes to retinol is that it's too drying. Luckily, this retinol moisturizer is extra gentle, since it's blended with soothing and hydrating ingredients, like hyaluronic acid, vitamin E, green tea, and shea butter — all of which work to calm irritation. The cream absorbs quickly and can be used twice a day.

11. The Tool That Helps You Cut Perfect Bangs At Home Original CreaClip Set $30 | Amazon See On Amazon Haircuts can be expensive, but you can trim your own — for free — with this hair cutting clip. Simply clip it onto your strands, and the built-in level will indicate whether or not it's even. Adjust if necessary, then let the clip guide you as you snip. It's perfect for bangs, too.

12. This Lip Mask Will Totally Transform Your Pout BeauteHacks Moisture & Collagen Booster Sleeping Lip Mask $12 | Amazon See On Amazon Don't overlook your lips when you're performing your regular skin-care routine. Use this lip mask to give yourself a softer, fuller pout. Made with a mix of peach extract along with coconut and jojoba oils, it provides long-lasting moisture and helps promote collagen, so you'll have smoother, plumper lips.

13. This Jade Roller Set That Will Refresh Your Complexion Kimkoo Jade Roller $20 | Amazon See On Amazon This jade roller set will refresh your skin in three ways. The set comes with a dual-ended roller to tighten pores and reduce swelling, a notched roller to massage skin and stimulate collagen production, and a gua sha tool to promote lymphatic drainage. Store it in the fridge for extra cooling power.

14. A Reef-Safe Sunscreen That's Good For Your Skin, Too Beauty by Earth Face Sunscreen SPF 20 $17 | Amazon See On Amazon Prevent sun damage — and take care of the earth — by opting for this reef-safe facial sunscreen. This natural formula is made with non-nano zinc oxide that forms a barrier on your skin to block out UV rays. It's SPF 20, water-resistant for up to 80 minutes, and it won't clog pores. Plus, the sunscreen is biodegradable and packed with skin-loving ingredients like aloe and jojoba oil.

15. These Bamboo Toothbrushes That Are Biodegradable Biodegradable Natural Charcoal Bamboo Toothbrushes (8-Pack) $10 | Amazon See On Amazon To make the switch to a more biodegradable and eco-sustainable option, pick up these bamboo toothbrushes. The toothbrushes feature BPA-free nylon bristles that are infused with activated charcoal to thoroughly cleanse teeth and remove plaque without being harsh on gums. Each pack comes with eight toothbrushes.

16. These Collagen Peptide Packs That Boost Skin Firmness Further Food Collagen Peptide Powder Packs (22 Pack) $31 | Amazon See On Amazon You can apply your collagen topically, but you can also eat or drink it with these collagen peptides that boost your body's production of the skin-loving protein. Each order comes with 22 packets you can add to water, coffee, smoothies, oatmeal, and more. They're non-GMO, sugar-free, and easy to take on the road.

17. The Resistance Bands That Improve Your Workouts Inmaker Resistance Workout Bands $11 | Amazon See On Amazon Feel the burn with these resistance workout bands. An excellent addition to your exercise routine, they help strengthen and stretch large and small muscle groups. Each order comes with a total of five bands in varying weights. It's easy on skin and odor-free.

18. A Water Bottle That Encourages You To Hydrate All Day Long QuiFit Gallon Water Bottle $19 | Amazon See On Amazon We all know that drinking water is important, but it can be a challenge to keep up water intake. With this gallon-size water bottle, you'll know exactly how much you've had to drink each day. The markings on the side are measured in hour intervals, and are complemented by affirming phrases to keep you motivated. Choose from 28 colors and patterns.

19. The Olive Oil Soap That Moisturizes And Protects Skin Kiss My Face Naked Pure Olive Oil Moisturizing Bar (3 Count) $6 | Amazon See On Amazon This natural facial soap is made with just three ingredients: olive oil, sea salt, and water. It thoroughly cleanses skin, and — thanks to the antioxidant-rich olive oil — leaves it with long-lasting hydration and protection. One reviewer wrote: "Moisturizes without leaving a film or greasy feeling. Clean, pure, effective - fresh feeling and no fragrances to irritate delicate skin."

20. The Green Tea Toner That Soothes Sensitive Skin Once Upon A Tea Green Tea Matcha Balancing Toner $13 | Amazon See On Amazon Toners that use alcohol tend to dry out your skin, which can leave it prone to redness and irritation. This facial toner, though, is alcohol-free and formulated with hydrating aloe and antioxidant-packed green tea, which work together to reduce redness, minimize pores, and neutralize skin irritants. It's oil-free and pH balanced, too. Use it to prep skin before makeup or to refresh it during the day.

21. A Rose Oil Serum That Deeply Hydrates Skin Pearlessence Overnight Recovery Serum $13 | Amazon See On Amazon This overnight serum is made with moisturizing rose oil, so you'll wake up with a calmer, more hydrated complexion. The addition of vitamin C brightens dark spots and assists in collagen production. One reviewer wrote, "It helps hydrate skin and has even helped remove some sun spots I've had for years!" Another noted, "Truly my face feels like satin when I put it on. Such a hydrating, luxurious product!"

22. These Yoga Pants In 3 Lengths With Pockets LifeSky High Waist Yoga Pants $17 | Amazon See On Amazon A pair of yoga pants you feel good in are are essential to your workout routine. I love that this pair has two side pockets that can securely hold small items like your phone, as well as an additional hidden pocket in the waistband. Plus, they're made with breathable, moisture-wicking fabric to leave you cool and dry. Choose from several colors in ankle, capri, and biker short versions. Available sizes: X-small - XX-Large

23. These Socks You Can Wear With Low-Cut Shoes Eedor Women's No Show Socks (3 Pairs) $10 | Amazon See On Amazon Never have to go without socks again — even when you're wearing low-cut shoes — with these no-show socks. Made from 80% cotton, they're outfitted with silicone so they won't slip around inside your shoes like other no-show socks. The socks can be worn with loafers, Oxfords, ankle boots, and more. Each order comes with three pairs. Choose between four neutral colors.

24. This Genius Way To Smooth Flyaways BestLand Hair Finishing Stick $8 | Amazon See On Amazon Yes, this hair stick looks like a tube of mascara, but it's actually formulated to smooth flyaways for a sleek, polished look. Made with natural ingredients, the clear product adds hydration without leaving behind any stickiness. This is a great finishing touch for when your hairstyle needs just a little bit more refinement.

25. A Nontoxic Dry Shampoo That Ups Your Volume Hair Dance Dry Shampoo Volume Powder $10 | Amazon See On Amazon Ideal for rushed mornings when you don't have enough time for a full wash or after working up a sweat at the gym, this dry shampoo absorbs excess oil and boosts volume. It works on all hair colors and is formulated without talc, baking soda, or parabens. It's certified-organic, vegan, cruelty-free, and doesn't use aerosol to dispense.

26. The Detangling Brush You Can Use In The Shower Wet Brush Pro Epic Quick Dry Hair Brush $11 | Amazon See On Amazon Use this wet brush in the shower to detangle your hair while conditioner sets in. The wide, flexible brush head bends in every direction and contours to the shape of your head, so it's gentle on both your strands and your scalp. The styling tool is also heat-resistant up to 450 degrees, so you can use it while you blow-dry, too.

27. A Hydrating Cleanser That Soothes Sensitive Skin CeraVe Hydrating Face Wash $14 | Amazon See On Amazon A hydrating face wash is one of the most important skin-care tools you can have if you're prone to dry skin. This formula is made with three ultra-moisturizing ceramides, along with hyaluronic acid to strengthen your skin's protective barrier and prevent moisture loss. The highly rated face wash is ideal for sensitive skin and is approved by the National Eczema Association.

28. This 8-Second Treatment That Will Leave You With Silky Hair L’Oreal Paris Elvive 8 Second Wonder Water Lamellar $9 | Amazon See On Amazon I swear by this repairing hair rinse from L'Oréal that one reviewer wrote is "the best product I have ever used." The fast-acting rinse lightly coats each strand with protective ingredients that make your hair shiny and silky. And unlike a deep conditioning treatment, it only takes eight seconds. (Really.) It's effective on all kinds of hair, including fine, curly, and textured.

29. This Nail Trimmer With A Catcher For Clippings GLAMFIELDS Nail Clipper $11 | Amazon See On Amazon I can't be the only one who gets annoyed by nail clippings flying everywhere when I trim. (Ugh.) This nail clipper, though, features a built-in catcher that holds your trimmings until you're ready to toss them out. The clipper is made from durable stainless steel and won't rust with continued use.

30. A Tinted Eyebrow Gel That Lasts Up To 3 Days WUNDER2 WUNDERBROW Long Lasting Eyebrow Gel $20 | Amazon See On Amazon Transform your entire look with this eyebrow gel that defines, fills, and thickens your natural brows. The genius formula uses natural-looking fibers that mimic the appearance of real hairs. The gel is waterproof, smudge-proof, and can last as long as three days. Choose from five shades: auburn, blonde, black/brown, jet black, and brunette.

31. These Acne Patches That Quickly Heal Blemishes LUA LUA Acne Pimple Healing Patch $10 | Amazon See On Amazon If you have a big day approaching and find yourself with a pimple, apply one of these acne healing patches. Made with hydrocolloid dressing, they soak up excess oil, while the infusion of tea tree and calendula work to reduce irritation and germs. Not only are they transparent, they're waterproof and can even be worn in the shower.

32. This Face Mask That Will Help Your Skin Glow OZNaturals Hydrating Face Mask $20 | Amazon See On Amazon Quench your face with this hydrating face mask made with some of my all-time favorite skin-care ingredients. Vitamin C works to brighten, hyaluronic acid hydrates, and spirulina promotes skin-cell regeneration. The antioxidant-rich formula won't irritate sensitive skin, and it'll definitely leave you with a noticeable glow.

33. A Cult-Favorite Retinol Serum That Refines Pores The Ordinary Retinol 1% in Squalane $15 | Amazon See On Amazon A holy grail of skin-care ingredients, retinol reduces the appearance of pores, fades dark spots, and improves the texture of skin. This retinol serum from cult skin-care brand The Ordinary uses squalane to prevent irritation and dryness, and it's stabilized, so you don't have to worry about active ingredients losing their effectiveness.

34. The Bracelet With A Groove For Your Hair Elastic Zuo Bao Stainless Steel Bracelet $17 | Amazon See On Amazon This brilliant hair tie bracelet features a groove you can cleverly use it store your hair ties instead of keeping them directly on your wrist, where they leave indentations. The bracelet boasts a minimalist design, and it's made from hypoallergenic stainless steel. Choose from silver, gold, and rose gold finishes.

35. These Eyeshadow Pads That Catch Pigment Fallout Professional Eyeshadow Pads (100 Pieces) $9 | Amazon See On Amazon Before applying eye makeup, apply one of these eyeshadow pads underneath your eyes. They catch any pigment fallout that can ruin your whole look (and force you to apply foundation all over again). They're also great for helping create the perfect winged eyeliner look without any smudging. Get 100 in each pack.

36. This Tool That Creates The Perfect Bun In 30 Seconds Andlane Hair Bun Maker $6 | Amazon See On Amazon For a refined bun, call on this bun maker for assistance. Just place it at the base of your ponytail, wrap your strands around it, bend, and secure. The entire process takes less than 30 seconds. So easy.