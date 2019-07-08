37 Unconventional Birthday Party Ideas For Adults, Because It's Time To Have Some Fun

Growing up with a big extended family, birthdays in my household were basically celebrated all month long so everyone could get in on the celebrating — which meant multiple parties (and multiple cakes). I have friends who aren't fans of celebrating birthdays as adults, which I totally get. Birthdays come with expectations, the stress of organizing it, that fear of getting older, plus no one ever wants to feel like they're forcing people to spend their day (and money) honoring their existence.

But really, it's just one day (or one week, two weeks, a month, whatever) out of year that you get celebrate however you want to with whoever you want to, so why not make the most of it?

Whether you love going all out for birthdays or prefer to keep them small and in your home, there are a ton of ways to make these celebrations more exciting, fun, and unique. The first step? Thinking outside-the-box for the type of birthday party you'll host. By no means are you limited to a restaurant or bar anymore.

Below are 37 unconventional birthday party ideas for adults, from scavenger hunts to cupcake crawls, because you've done the group dinner thing for 20-something years now and deserve more.