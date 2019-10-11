38 Interesting Products On Amazon That Solve Problems You Never Thought You'd Solve

For every problem, there's a solution — although it may be one you never thought existed in product form. Whether you're faced with a cleaning job that feels impossible or a pain that won't go away, these interesting products on Amazon that solve problems you never thought you'd solve are here to help and make your life easier.

These life-changing products truly run the gamut and touch upon a variety of categories that include cleaning, health, grooming, cooking, and even tech.

Not sure how the heck you're supposed to split open avocados without making a royal mess? Rest assured: there's a specially designed avocado slicer for the job. Tired of not being able to find your keys in the vast expanse that is your purse? The pocketed purse insert on this list keeps every single item you need perfectly organized and within reach.

Or maybe you desperately need a place to pile up your favorite books for nighttime reading, but your room is way to small for a night table. A genius product like a bedtime shelf that attaches to your bed is the simple solution you need (one that can hold up to 15 pounds).

Before you throw up your hands and give up on a problem that seems unsurmountable, check out this list of amazing products that can solve that dilemma in no time.

1. A Really Long Duster For Your Ceiling Fan Estilo Removable and Washable Ceiling and Fan Duster $11.53 $10.99 | Amazon See On Amazon Solve the major dilemma that is: how exactly are you expected to pull a Spider-Man and climb the walls to dust off ceiling fans? The answer is: with this ceiling and fan duster, which boasts an extendable handle that extends from 27 to 47 inches. The cleaning tool has fluffy fibers that trap dust, dirt, and allergens and can then be removed and cleaned in the washing machine.

2. An Extender For Extra-Large Toilet Paper Rolls Teravan Extender for Toilet Paper Rolls $11.30 | Amazon See On Amazon All toilet paper rolls aren’t the same. And there’s finally a toilet paper roll extender that acknowledges those differences and can hold larger rolls. The extender comes in silver or white and can simply be swapped for your current spool — no installation is necessary.

3. A Universal Socket That Transforms Drills Into Powerful Socket Drivers Kusonkey Universal Socket $11.99 | Amazon See On Amazon This universal socket turns ordinary drills into socket drivers and can adjust to any size screw. It features 54 strong steel rods and can grasp most wing nuts, broken nuts, eye bolts, and other tools accessories. It's meant to be used with a ratchet wrench or an electric drill. One reviewer wrote: "sure beats having to note the size of a bolt or nut, then sort through my bits to get the right one."

4. The Miniature Humidifier That You Can Use With A Water Bottle Figrol Portable Mini Humidifier $19.99 | Amazon See On Amazon Create a better environment for yourself no matter where you are — even in your work cubicle — with this personal miniature humidifier. The humidifier works with a water bottle (or just a regular glass of water) and USB outlet and is as quiet as a mouse. It won’t disrupt coworkers or roommates but delivers a cool mist that infuses moisture into the dry air around you.

5. A Lightweight Multi-Tool That Attaches To Your Keychain Gerber Shard Keychain Tool $7.66 $4.92 | Amazon See On Amazon Attach this multi-tool to your keychain and forget about it until you need it — considering how many functions it boasts, that is a definite possibility. The lightweight tool comes in silver or black and is a small and medium flat driver, Philips head driver, wire stripper, pry bar, bottle opener, and lanyard hole.

6. These Supportive Insoles That Relieve Foot Pain Superfeet Insoles $49.95 | Amazon See On Amazon If you spend a lot of time on your feet or suffer from plantar fasciitis or other painful foot conditions, these supportive insoles help reduce the stress placed on your feet. The high-volume insoles and deep heel cup absorb shock — and reviewers say they offer immediate relief and make walking, running, or just standing around for hours a lot more comfy.

7. The Mini Massage Ball That Stimulates Your Hands, Feet, And Back Due North Foot Rubz Hand and Foot Massage Ball $7 | Amazon See On Amazon This mini massage ball is designed with texturized nodules that target acupressure points and provide relief from muscle and joint pain. No matter where you are (work, home, or en route to your final destination), you can simply roll the ball beneath your feet or over hands (or anywhere else) and apply as much or little pressure as you need to massage away discomfort.

8. These Antibacterial Silicone Gloves For Washing Dishes And Scrubbing Counters Nirolle Silicone Dishwashing Gloves (2 Gloves) $9.99 | Amazon See On Amazon These silicone dishwashing gloves work overtime as heat-resistant, antibacterial gloves you can wear to wash dishes and scrub pots — and, thanks to a unique design that places texturized scrubbers on their palms, they are also excellent at scrubbing counters, floors, and glass without scratching surfaces. The insulating gloves are able to resist temperatures up to 160 degrees Fahrenheit and they come in grey, pink, and green.

9. An Easier Egg Poaching Cup That Slides Right Onto Your Plate Archer Perfect Poachers (Set of 4) $19.99 $9.85 | Amazon See On Amazon These sweet, colorful egg poaching cups are incredibly functional: spray a bit of oil in them, place them in a pan, add one egg to each cup, and create delicious, fool-proof poached eggs without any guesswork or mess. The silicone cups won’t stick to eggs, which slide right off onto plates. The cups can then be washed by hand or in your dishwasher.

10. This Large Lint Roller That Doesn't Need Sticky Tape ChomChom Roller Pet Hair Remover $24.95 | Amazon See On Amazon Capture more pet hair (and dust and random debris) with this oversize lint remover, which requires zero sticky tape or adhesive paper and is less wasteful and better for the environment. The roller has a wide, quality brush that captures everything you want to remove from clothing and upholstery, with a roomy waste compartment that’s simple to pop open and clean.

11. An All-Natural Foot Spray That Cools And Fights Odors The Body Shop Peppermint Cooling Foot Spray $9.51 | Amazon See On Amazon Cool down overheated feet, but also keep unwanted odors in check — without using a single nasty chemical in the process. This natural peppermint foot spray also contains menthol and grape extract that provide exfoliation and combat smells. One reviewer writes: “As a dancer, my feet would be hot and smelly and sweaty and tired at the end of a dance class or performance, but I would just spray this stuff on and my feet would instantly feel cool, and the smell would go away.”

12. A Stain Remover Spray That Also Makes Bad Odors History Rocco & Roxie Stain & Odor Eliminator $29.99 $19.97 | Amazon See On Amazon Formulated with natural enzymatic bacteria, this stain-removing spray gets down deep into fabric and rugs to lift up deeply embedded stains, while also tackling a problem linked with many stains: terrible odors that seem impossible to remove. The spray is free of chlorine and is safe around pets and on all surfaces, from carpets and litter boxes to sofas and kennels. It works really well on tough jobs like pet urine.

13. The Nail Polish Bottle Ring That Makes Manicures Even Easier Tweezy Wearable Nail Polish Bottle Holder $9.99 | Amazon See On Amazon Hold nail polish bottles upright and secure — and polish your nails anywhere you roam (even when you don’t have a flat surface nearby) — with this smart nail polish holder ring. The ring slips on fingers vertically so it won’t mess with your manicure and it has two built-in rubber wings that clasp bottles and keep them in place. When you bottle is low in polish, simply give it a tilt on your finger and get every last drop out.

14. A Smarter Water Bottle That Doubles As A Bluetooth Speaker And Reminds You To Drink ICEWATER Water Bottle $21.99 | Amazon See On Amazon This 20-ounce water bottle is made from quality, double wall vacuum-insulated stainless steel, which keeps beverages cold and crisp for up to 24 hours — and hot drinks hot for 12 hours. The bottle also has some pretty magical multi-tasking features: it has a built-in wireless Bluetooth speaker and literally glows every hour to remind you to stay hydrated. The bottle comes in four colors.

15. This Polish For Wood Surfaces That Makes Furniture Look Brand New Howard Products Feed-N-Wax $14.98 $6.03 | Amazon See On Amazon You’ll want to keep your furniture around a lot longer when you see the difference this wood polish and conditioner can make in its appearance. Formulated with beeswax and orange oil, this polish restores dull, dry surfaces and is ideal on everything from antiques to door trim. One reviewer wrote: "I used this on my grandma's antique dresser to get rid of some water marks, and was absolutely shocked and thrilled at the same time! Worth every penny!"

16. The Pen That Lets You Color Your Tile Grouts To New Again Grout Pen $11.99 | Amazon See On Amazon If the grout between the tile on your walls and floors is looking dirty and dull — and scrubbing with cleaning products just isn’t cutting it — this grout pen is about to change everything. The tool is shaped like a pen with a fine point, and restores the look of grout while providing an antibacterial finish that prevents mold and mildew. It comes in three colors: beige, brown, or black.

17. This Portable Door Lock So You Can Feel Safe Everywhere You Go Addalock $17.95 | Amazon See On Amazon Take this portable lock with you when you travel and use it as added security in hotel and rented rooms. The lock can be installed on doors in seconds, without tools, and more than 1,400 reviewers agree that it is secure and made well. One wrote: "it really bolts the door..no one will be getting in unless they have the jaws of life."

18. These Compression Sleeve Socks To Alleviate Foot Pain Treat My Feet Compression Sleeves (1 Pair) $24.99 $15.99 | Amazon See On Amazon Boost your circulation — and alleviate discomfort or pain from conditions like plantar fasciitis with these compression sleeve socks. The socks protect your ankles, leave your toes bare, and come in six sizes. They’re made from comfortable moisture-wicking fabric, stretch to fit, and provide maximum compression.

19. A Safe Earwax Removal Kit So That You Can Hear Clearly Equadose Earwax Removal Kit $29.50 | Amazon See On Amazon If you suffer from earwax build-up and can't get to your doctor every month to control it, this is the DIY earwax removal kit you need to safely remove wax and get on with the business of hearing clearly. Reviewers say this ear irrigation kit removes an unbelievable amount of wax, but that it's important to read the directions carefully (and never force through ear wax impaction — there are times when a doc visit is still best).

20. This Grocery Bag Storage Solution That Mounts To Walls simplehuman Wall Mount Grocery Bag Dispenser $14.97 | Amazon See On Amazon Reuse plastic grocery bags by storing them in this grocery bag dispenser, which mounts right to your wall to maximize kitchen and space. The dispenser stays in place with adhesive tape or screws, which are included, and it can store up to 30 bags. Simply grab one via its top opening when you need it.

21. An Insert For Purses That Has Pockets So You Can Always Find Your Wallet Purse Organizer Insert $25.66 $19.88 | Amazon See On Amazon Admit it: there's no good way to find your wallet, lipstick, ID, or keys in the vast black hole that is your purse or bag. This purse insert takes care of that — it boasts 10 interior and three exterior pockets that allow you to neatly organize everything you want to take with you. The insert comes in six sizes to fit every type of bag you own — and you can choose among 12 colors.

22. The Multi-Tasking Pen Tool That Fits In Your Pocket Tactical Pen $35.99 $25.97 | Amazon See On Amazon This is anything but your average pen — it's a multi-tasking tool pen that transforms into an LED flashlight, bottle opener, emergency window breaker — and it's made from aircraft grade aluminum, so it will last forever. The pocket-size pen tool comes in three colors: black, steel, or silver.

23. A Bedside Shelf Where You Can Store Your Phone, Glasses, And Books BedShelfie $54.99 | Amazon See On Amazon You'll no longer need to take up precious space with a nightstand when you install this bedside shelf, which stays in place with a super-strong and sturdy clamp. The shelf can hold up to 15 pounds, so feel free to organize your books, phone, glasses, and everything else you need within reach at night. It comes in four sizes and colors.

24. These Soft, Cushiony Headphones That You Can Wear To Sleep CozyPhones Sleep Headphones $15.97 | Amazon See On Amazon If you love falling asleep to music, podcasts, or meditative sounds, but don't want to disrupt your partner or attempt to make peace with hard speakers pressing against your ears, these sleep headphones are here to change your nighttime routine. This soft headband has thin built-in speakers that are removable for washing, and it is compatible with all devices.

25. This Soothing Cold Gel Wrap For Aches, Pains, And Swelling NatraCure Cold Therapy Wrap $19.99 $9.99 | Amazon See On Amazon Reduce swelling from injuries in your feet, legs, or wrists in seconds with this convenient, soothing cold gel wrap. The wrap can be stored in your freezer or fridge, stays in place with a hook and loop closure, and provides compression to boost circulation and alleviate other aches and pains.

26. The Stackable Way To Store Snacks And Free Up Pantry Space Seleware Stackable Storage Jars (4-Pack) $13.99 | Amazon See On Amazon These miniature storage snack containers have lids that twist and stay on tight and they're safe in microwaves, dishwashers, and freezers. But their best magic trick is that they're stackable — which makes them amazingly portable and frees up pantry space (hurray for vertical storage solutions). The containers come in a pack of four in the following sizes: 5, 6, 9, and 11 ounces.

27. An Avocado Slicer That Makes Prepping This Fruit A Breeze OXO Good Grips 3-in-1 Avocado Slicer $9.99 $6.99 | Amazon See On Amazon You may love avocados more than anyone you know, but no one loves prepping them. This three-in-one avocado slicer takes the work out of readying your avocado by pitting, splitting, and slicing it into seven pieces of equal size. The stainless steel tool is dishwasher-friendly, too.

28. These Heated Insole Foot Warmers So You Can Party Outside For Longer HotHands Insole Foot Warmers (16 Pairs) $24.95 | Amazon See On Amazon Keep cold feet toasty and warm for up to nine hours with these heated insole foot warmers, which should be worn outside of socks and inside of shoes (never directly on skin). The disposable insoles work by simply giving them a shake and waiting 15 to 30 minutes until they heat up.

29. A Three-Piece Microwavable Bowl Set With A Vented Lid Chef Buddy Gourmet Cool Touch Microwave Bowl $10.63 | Amazon See On Amazon This is pretty much the best microwavable bowl set you'll own — one that comes with a 24-ounce ceramic bowl, microwave bowl holder that features convenient handles, and a vented lid to prevent dreaded microwave soup explosions. You can warm up your leftovers and enjoy them in the same bowl for less mess and waste. All of its components are dishwasher-safe.

30. The Stain Remover That Works Wonders On Red Wine, Grease, And Other Stubborn Stains Wine Away Red Wine Stain Remover $9.96 $6.67 | Amazon See On Amazon If you really want to put a stain remover through the ultimate test, you throw a few notoriously stubborn stains its way — red wine, blood, or grease to name a few. This stain remover passes with flying colors, according to more than 1,200 reviewers. It is effective on both new stains and spots that have settled and it leaves behind a fresh citrus scent.

31. A Genius Way To Cut Veggies For Salads Without Getting Counters Wet Websun Salad Cutter Bowl $22.99 $7.99 | Amazon See On Amazon This salad cutter bowl is pretty much the definition of a multi-tasking kitchen tool that saves you tons of time. The set includes a bowl that has a "sink" base to capture liquids from freshly washed vegetables that keeps counters dry and clean. And its colander functions as both a place to drain salad ingredients — and as a brilliant, uniform slicer.

32. This Lengthy Bottle Cleaner That Won't Scratch Glass yueton Bottle Cleaner $6.59 | Amazon See On Amazon Got a long bottle or decanter and can't figure out how the heck to get the inside of it clean and free of odors? This bottle cleaner is the solution. It's narrow enough to get into any bottle, with a curved edge that makes it easy to navigate so that you reach every part of the bottle. And its gentle but effective foam bristles scrub without scratching.

33. The Smartphone Flash Drive That Keeps Photos And Videos Secure HooToo iPhone Flash Drive $39.99 | Amazon See On Amazon Get all of those important photos, videos, and files off of your phone and onto this flash drive, where you can store up to 128 gigabytes of memory. The external memory stick is compatible with iPhone, iPad, and the iPlugmate App to support Windows Mac and iOS.

34. A Gentle Pet Washer And Scrubber That You Wear On Your Hand Aquapaw Pet Bathing Tool $24.95 | Amazon See On Amazon Got a pooch or kitty who is terrified of bath time? This pet washing tool makes the process less scary and actually feels soothing to them. Strap the adjustable tool to your palm, connect it to a hose or your tub, and use it as both a comforting and fast scrubber and spray. You can use your free hand to give your dog or cat a few reassuring strokes.

35. An Eco-Friendly Silicone Food Bag That You Can Wash And Reuse ModernKitchen Resusable Silicone Food Storage Bags (4-Pack) $23.47 | Amazon See On Amazon Help the planet and provide snacks and leftovers with this odor-free silicone reusable food storage bag solution. The sturdy bags have airtight and easy slider zips that prevent leaks and keep food fresh for longer. These bags are safe in the dishwasher, microwave, freezer, oven — and even as sous vide cooking bags.

36. These UGG Sheepskin Insoles That Makes You Feel Like You're Walking On A Cloud UGG Sheepskin Insole $18 | Amazon See On Amazon Okay, so maybe you can't wear your beloved UGG boots or slippers everywhere you roam, but these UGG insoles offer the next best solution. The insoles are made from soft, plush sheepskin that is moisture-wicking and provides support when you walk or stand for long periods. Slip them into sneakers and shoes and you'll be the only one who knows you're walking on a cloud.

37. This Handy Plug That Converts A Light Socket Into An Outlet GE Polarized Handy Plug (2-Pack) $7.24 | Amazon See On Amazon Need an electrical outlet, but only have a light fixture? This bulb adapter turns light sockets into outlets in a flash. It's also simple to install. Turn off your light, remove the existing bulb, and replace it with this adapter.