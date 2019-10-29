4 Crystals For Mercury Retrograde Halloween 2019 & How To Use Them Properly

The spookiest day of the year is about to get a little bit spookier, because Oct. 31 isn't just Halloween this year: It also marks the start of Mercury retrograde fall 2019. Yes, folks, this means we're officially experiencing our (least) favorite astrological roller coaster on Halloween, and it'll rage on for the three weeks following. Time to break out the protective crystals for Mercury retrograde.

Mercury retrograde periods are known for their schedule-screwing, tech-trampling, communication-crushing antics. In astrology, it's believed that when a planet enters a retrograde, all the parts of our lives astrologically ruled by said planet (in the case of Mercury, that's intellect, communication, timing, and technology) get slowed down, shaken up, and fully put up for review. Mercury retrograde fall 2019 is happening in the intensely deep, private, and emotional sign of Scorpio — meaning that any secrets or shameful feelings around our most intimate, private matters (like emotions, finances, and existential quandaries) will surface, forcing us to deal.

Even outside of our costumes-and-horror-movies affiliation with the holiday, Halloween is an energetically symbolic date. In earth-based spiritual practices, Halloween happens to coincide with one of the major Pagan sabbats, known as Samhain. "Possibly the biggest festival of the Witches’ year, Samhain is a time to remember those who have passed on, celebrate the Summers end and prepare for Winter months ahead," wrote Wicca.com. It's thought the Samhain is the day when the "veil" between the world of the living and the world of the dead is the thinnest.

So to combine the intense energy of Samhain and Halloween with the kick-off date of Mercury retrograde in Scorpio? That's going to be intense. And you can bet I won't leaving my bed, much less going out trick-or-treating with my trusted crystals for Halloween Mercury retrograde by my side.

Here are a few mystical and highly-protective crystals that align perfectly with the energy of the upcoming Mercury retrograde, plus some tips on how to use them to best harness their negativity-dispelling powers.

Obsidian

Mercury retrograding through Scorpio means that are deepest shames, secrets, and repressed emotional issues may come to the surface — and the dark, mystical obsidian stone is the perfect companion to this intense journey through the shadows. "Known as the 'psychic vacuum cleaner,' the Obsidian crystal is your spiritual maid service, working hard to clean up the emotional wreckage and debris from the past," explained Energy Muse on its site. "A bodyguard to your soul, the Obsidian crystal stone also protects you from shadow traits — addiction, fear, anxiety, and anger — by acting as a mirror to your inner self."

How to use it: Keep obsidian near to calm and guide you in moments of darkness that arise during this Mercury retrograde period.

Bloodstone

Bloodstone, hence its name, is a stone of energy, richness, strength, and vitality, and working with it during Halloween's Mercury retrograde can help ground us and keep our strength up as we prepare for change and transformation. "[Bloodstone] provides emotional support during times of extreme adversity, and helps those who have been bullied or abandoned by others to regain their connection to the Divine," wrote Crystal Vaults. "[It] teaches that chaos often precedes transformation and guides one in knowing when it is appropriate to strategically withdraw from situations, and when flexibility and taking right action will help one remain true to one’s own path."

How to use it: If you're feeling attacked or overwhelmed by the revelations this Mercury retrograde is bringing, Crystal Vaults recommends sewing a small piece of bloodstone in your coat, so you have it with you at all times. Alternatively, you could simply carry it in your purse or pocket, or wear it as a charm for protection and strength.

Black Tourmaline

The goddess of all negativity-banishing stones, black tourmaline serves as a crystalline shield against negative energy, negative forces, and negative situations, absorbing them into it's jet-black interior and transmuting the energy. "Black Tourmaline is one of the most powerful crystals for protection and elimination of negative energy," wrote Energy Muse on its site. "It helps to put an energetic boundary between you and others, so that you don’t pick up unwanted energies." I personally wouldn't leave the house without one in my pocket during this upcoming retrograde. Just be sure to cleanse and charge it regularly, as it absorbs a ton of negative energy.

How to use it: " Set a piece of black tourmaline by the front door, inside your home," advised Energy Muse. "This will seal off your home, so that any negative vibes that you collected at work or outside don’t follow you into your house."

Jasper

Grounding and centering yourself in the midst of Mercury retrogarde chaos is going to be important. And as we shift from summer to autumn, and now autumn toward winter, we must tune into the earth's cycles and prepare to journey inward. "Known as the 'Supreme Nurturer,' Jasper is a stone of grounding and stability, providing comfort and security, strength and healing," wrote Crystal Vaults on its site. "It encourages one to celebrate moments of isolation to absorb, reflect, and connect with these energies and enkindles an awareness of the spiritual connection we hold with all living things."

How to use it: Bring your jasper stone with you on a nature walk to connect with earth's elements and take some time off technology, work, and e-mails (which are all probably on fire anyway, thanks to the retrograde).