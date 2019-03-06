Right when it was about to feel like winter would last forever, we're finally starting to notice that the sun is setting just a little bit later, and the birds are chirping just a little bit louder, and springtime allergies are just a little bit — OK no, they're actually becoming a big problem. Just me? Anyway, if you're not feeling spring creepin' up on you just yet, you will soon — because daylight saving time officially begins on Sun., Mar. 10. We're "springing forward," which means we'll all lose exactly one hour of our time at 2 a.m. (that same hour we were gifted when the last daylight saving time ended back in Nov. 2018). But in exchange, we'll see the light of day for longer into the evening from now until DST ends. I say it's a fair trade.

So let's get down to the real business here and talk about the astrology of daylight saving time 2019. To kick things off, the first Mercury retrograde of 2019 is currently in full force, which could prove to be a major annoyance paired with this lil' old time change we have on the horizon. I don't know about you, but DST slightly knocks me off my game as-is. You know, circadian rhythm drama and all that. Combine that with the mush of confusion that our brains become during a Mercurial backspin? Let's just prepare to feel like messes, show up late to every appointment, and be OK with it. That's my plan anyway.

The moon will be in fiery Aries when DST officially hits, so we might be feeling feisty. But just a few short hours after we roll our clocks forward (or, you know, before your devices automatically jump an hour ahead without you having to do a damn thing, more likely), the moon will enter the earthy, sensual sign of Taurus — which, quite honestly, loves to sleep. Meanwhile, the sun is in Pisces — which is dreamy, hella emotional, and TBH, also loves to sleep. Losing an hour of sleep with nap-lovin' sun/moon placements like this is no bueno. Clear your Sunday morning calendar and postpone brunch until the following weekend — let yourself stay in bed and get your requisite beauty (and sanity) snooze. You don't want to get emo and cranky, Pisces season-style. And honestly, with Mercury retrograde and all, you wouldn't have made it there on time anyway. Thank me later.

Bustle spoke with astrologer Lisa Stardust, who explains, "The Moon will be in Aries during Daylight Saving Time, which will act as an inspiring catalyst for growth and change as we spring forward in preparation for the new season." And given we'll be fresh off the Pisces new moon taking place on Mar. 6, the moon will be waxing and it'll be a great time to vibe a fresh start. DST and beyond!

So, how will daylight saving time 2019 affect your zodiac sign? Bustle chatted with Stardust as well as astrologer Maia Orion to get the DST dish on what we should expect and how we can cope, based on our signs. Happy spring forwardin'!

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Deep breaths, girl — no one said DST was gonna be fun. "This time shift will rock your world, causing you to feel out of sorts," warns Stardust. "You may have emotional meltdowns or frustrating conversations as time moves forward." Ride the waves — the adjustment period is most definitely rough, but you'll get through the weekend.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Oooh, that third eye of yours is on fire — trust your instincts this weekend. "Expect secrets to be revealed along with heightened levels of intuition," advise Orion. "What do your dreams have to tell you, Taurus? It may be the perfect time to utilize a dream journal." You'll have one less hour to dream, but jot 'em down anyway!

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You lil' social butterfly, you — you're just sad to lose this extra hour, cause it's one less hour you have with your peeps, huh? "You will drawn to connect with your friends," shares Stardust. "Just watch out for arguments, as you are [all] feeling super testy." Keep your temper in check and you'll be golden.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Our crabby lil' boss babe, you have a big week ahead work-wise! "Expect exciting career moves that may have you waking up a bit earlier than usual," explains Orion. "Just make sure to get enough sleep the night before, Cancer, to prepare for what awaits!" Prioritizing some extra snooze time shouldn't be too hard, right?

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

You've got big dreams on the brain, and no government-mandated time change is going to rob you of your never-stop momentum. "This time sprint will allow you to take a moment to meditate and think about future goals and pursuits, sans one hour of restorative sleep," shares Stardust. Chase those dreams. Sleep when you're dead!!!

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

With the time change comes a fresh, mystical new beginning. Embrace it. "A magical time is sure to come your way, filled with levels of depth, mystery, and intrigue," says Orion. "Delve deep, Virgo, to see what revelations are in store." Sure, keep your feet on the ground, but don't forget to look up and pay attention to what the stars are telling you.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Hello there, little miss permanent heart-eyes. Is there ever an excuse for you to not indulge in the crush life? "Daylights saving time will make you [take] an impulsive evening out with your beau — if only to see the time shift under the starry sky," shares Stardust. Well, if that ain't the most adorably Libran, romance-addicted DST love story I ever did hear.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Lack of sleep or not, you're going to be feeling the energy of this transition physically, so let it on out. "Special focus will be given to your daily health and fitness routine," explains Orion. "Don’t be surprised if you have the urge to wake up for an early morning jog — go for it!" Carpe diem, right?

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

With all the creative juices you have flowin' right now, Sag, you won't even miss that extra hour of sleep on Saturday night. "You will be drawn to more creative and inventive pursuits, which will brighten your artistic energy," explains Stardust. Don't waste this fun lil' energy burst! Put your vision to good use.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

You love a routine, Cap, so pesky DST might push your buttons a bit. "You’re likely to want to feel to the creature comforts of home," advises Orion. "This is a perfect time to straighten up, hang with you furry friends, take a bubble bath, or watch a relaxing movie." Take it easy and you'll adjust in no time.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Just do your thing and have some fun, and you'll sail on through this time change of a weekend, Aquarius. "You will be more chatty, messaging friends and posting selfies throughout the transition," shares Stardust. Spam the hell out of your Instagram story, who cares? Your fans friends will appreciate it.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

DST shopping binge, anyone? "This is going to be an active time in themes involving your finances and personal assets," explains Orion. "Just remember that Mercury is still retrograde, Pisces, so you don’t make any major purchases you may regret later." A little retail therapy never hurt anyone, but don't get too washed out to sea.