If you prefer to steer clear of any drama, the cosmos might overrule your natural disposition this week, causing surprising tension on the most romantic day of the year: Valentine's Day. And the signs most likely to have a dramatic Valentine's Day aren't your usual suspects. But with the moon hanging out in the passionate and intense constellation of Scorpio, extreme and erratic emotions are in the forecast for some of us.

The signs most emotionally affected by the moon's position tend to be even-keeled, but they might lose their ability to process their feelings responsibly with Scorpio energy influencing their Aquarius season. And because these signs don't usually find themselves in the middle of drama, they're not particularly great at navigating it.

Bustle talked to astrologer Lisa Stardust about what signs are most likely to unintentionally complicate their Valentine's Day with a petty argument or sour it with a dark and unshakable mood. The good news is that the signs most affected negatively by the cosmos can still enjoy a memorable Valentine's Day by closely examining their own feelings and taking time to have level-headed conversations with their partner before the moon inspires them to dive into the emotional abyss.

Aquarius

Tina Gong/Bustle

Aquarius is going to be damning their work life for getting in the way of their romantic plans for the night. "Frustrations at work may create conflicts within your personal life as you may be asked to stay late at the office," Stardust says. Instead of getting upset, try to focus on completing tasks and push your plans back a bit. Staying a little later to finish what you're working on is better for the longterm.

Taurus

Tina Gong/Bustle

Taureans usually have a pretty good hold on their feelings. However, "your emotions may be heightened [on Valentine's Day]," Stardust says. "This will cause you to lash out on others if you’re not being treated the way you deserve to be." To avoid drama, work out any unresolved issues or even slight annoyances with your partner now. Find a calm and straightforward way to communicate while your feelings are still manageable.

Leo

Tina Gong/Bustle

The cosmos are going to throw things off for you on Valentine's Day, so prepare for the storm, Leo. "You’re lost in your emotions, which is quite challenging for your straightforward personality," says Stardust, who suggests opting for a night at home instead of making big plans. Having a low pressure evening in which you don't have to be anywhere at a certain time or feel like you have to be "on" because you're in public will up your chances of having an enjoyable night sans the drama.

Scorpio

Tina Gong/Bustle

Scorpios can expect to feel a range of extreme emotions on Valentine's Day — they're up, they're down, they're hard on themselves, they're untrusting. "You should prepare yourself for some intense emotional challenges," Stardust says. "As long as you’re honest, you can avoid [drama]." Keep your partner posted on what's going on with you and try not to lean too much into any of your moods. The moon's position is firing you up, so to ride the waves as calmly as possible.

***

There's nothing the cosmos throw our way that we can't overcome. Check in with yourself and your partner, be honest, and think about how your words are going to affect your loved ones before you speak too freely this Valentine's Day.