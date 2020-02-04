If Valentine's Day isn't your jam, you might actually have the stars to blame for your feelings, or lack thereof. According to astrologer Lisa Stardust, the zodiac signs most likely to be anti-Valentine's Day are fundamentally and cosmologically adversed to the holiday. Turns out, it's really not a matter of opposing romance, it's more about taking that romance seriously and personally. These signs love so much, so celebrating it publicly doesn't feel authentic to them.

Some signs are predestined to feel more protective of and private about their romantic feelings, so they couldn't care less about a holiday that celebrates ostentatious or grand declarations of love — subtle or secret gestures are their mode of operation. Stardust says signs that would rather skip over the holiday are naturally more reserved and find that celebrating it is not inline with their romantic needs or desires. And to be honest, if you're already familiar with each sign's astrological personality traits, you might not be that surprised by the list.

Keep reading to find out the signs that are least likely to create a big fuss and show up on Valentine's Day armed with or expecting a greeting card and a box of chocolates.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 – Jan. 19)

Tina Gong/ Bustle

"The sea goat doesn’t like over the top declarations. [Simple is better] when it comes to how they receive love," says Stardust. While Caps are romantic by nature and put a lot into their relationships, they're going to be far more appreciative of a small act of service or sweet card than by an over-planned night of events. Caps can only get down with Valentine's Day if the plan is very low key and authentic to the relationship, so skip the reservation and opt for something more meaningful and private.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 – Feb. 18)

Tina Gong/ Bustle

Valentine's Day goes against everything that Aquarians covet when it comes to romance: meaningful and genuine interactions between two people. "The water-bearer doesn’t like to receive candy hearts and teddy bears. They want intellectual certainty that they are their partner's one and only," says Stardust. Giving an Aquarius a book on a subject they mentioned they're interested in will go farther than a bouquet, so learn their love language if you want to romance them properly.

Aries (Mar. 21 – Apr. 19)

Tina Gong/ Bustle

"Aries know they are number one and don’t need a parade to feel that. They would rather have a great evening out at a dive bar than looking googly-eyed into their [partner's] soul," says Stardust. So if you are an Aries, let your partner know ahead of time that something low-key is ideal for you. And if you're in a new relationship with one, don't overwhelm an Aries with affection in public. It won't change the way they feel about Valentine's Day and it'll only create tension.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 – Dec. 21)

Tina Gong/ Bustle

Sags are very straightforward about their feelings, so Valentine's Day is unappealing. They tell their partners how they feel all the time, and according to Stardust, they "don’t love mushy and romantic sentiments," so don't waste your money on sappy cards or pricey roses. "What you see is what you get, when it comes to Sags," says Stardust. Don't expect a surprise romantic gesture from a Sag on Valentine's Day, because you're more likely to get that on a random Tuesday.

***

While some signs find Valentine's Day cringe-worthy by nature, it's important to have an open conversation with your partner about each of your expectations and feelings about the holiday, so you're on the same page. If your partner is one of the signs that is unimpressed with Valentine's Day, respect their feelings and don't put pressure on them to change. But if the holiday is important to you, your partner should respect that and meet you in the middle.