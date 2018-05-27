It's Gemini season, and that means it's time to embrace all things twinning. Gemini season highlights duality, quick wit, and symbiotic communication, which means that mutable signs will have the best Gemini season ever. Each sign in the zodiac is either a cardinal, fixed, or mutable sign, and mutable signs include Gemini, Virgo, Sagittarius, and Pisces.

"If you are a mutable sign, your sign is the third (and final) month within each season," Astrologer Susan Miller explained on Astrology Zone. "The role for these signs is to prepare for the transition to the next season and their traits are communication, flexibility, and destruction."

Because Gemini season is all about transition, other signs that are able to go with the flow can more easily harness the twins' changeable energy and use it to their advantage. "[Gemini] is mutable, meaning this sign is symbolized by being more adaptable and changeable to situations," the website Numerology Sign noted. "This star sign is associated with quick mental energy and ease in socialization."

If you're a mutable sign, and you've been feeling stifled by the stubborn energy of fixed sign Taurus, Gemini season will remove that proverbial brick wall you've been banging your head against for the last month. Fixed signs like to maintain the status quo whereas mutable signs embrace change, this means you can expect everything that's been stalled to speed up. Buckle up my friendlies — it's going to be a wild ride.

For Geminis, your birthday season ushers in a new solar new year, and you can expect to break out of your cozy winter cocoon because it's your job to celebrate the coming of summer. It's also an ideal time to up your love game.

"If you want to attract love into your life, then this is the month to do so! You are wearing Venus like a silky second skin, while at the same time it is oozing charm out of every pore of your body," Darkstar Astrology reported. "You really won’t have to do anything to get the object of your desire as the Venusian energy magnetizes everyone to you."

For Virgo, in the words of David Bowie, it's time for ch-ch-ch-ch-changes. You're going to want to turn and face the strange by stepping out of your comfort zone. After June 12, you can expect an increase in "creative thinking and mental activity, energizing all communications and social activity. While this will be a very busy time, it should also be productive," Astrology King predicted. "You can project yourself strongly and clearly without upsetting anyone. Buy and sell, send off your résumé or apply for a new job in person," like the boss you are.

Wild and whimsical Sagittarius, you will have the opportunity to use the twinning energy of Gemini season to heal your inner child. While your first instinct might be to run, use this gift to rid yourself of long suppressed dark and twisty energy. "You will be greatly receptive to counseling. This could be for help in your intimate relationship or simply for problem-solving," Darkstar Astrology revealed.

Once your cleanse your soul, you can expect to feel happy and free, which is your true nature. "This is a great time for intimacy with your partner or for starting a new love relationship," Astrology King noted. "You should feel beautiful and affectionate and will be more attractive than usual."

Pensive Pisces, for you Gemini season is all about going home. Whether it's a metaphorical, relationship-based, or physical home, Gemini's twinning energy will have you yearning to return to your roots. "Your home and personal territory become really important and the tendency to look inward while spending time in your home sanctuary is something your soul is crying out for at this time," Darkstar Astrology explained.

After you get your house in order, it's time to welcome the energy of summer. "Enjoy feeding your roots, because after Jun 21 it’s party time and you will feel more like being the social butterfly while the sun is lighting up your fun zone." Overall, it's time to temporarily squash everything serious and lighten your cosmic load. This means that all signs should focus on embracing silliness during Gemini season.

"Let your humorous side out and don’t be afraid of a little wit and sarcasm! This star sign loves to communicate with some punchy comments," Numerology Sign noted. "Now might be a good time to watch a comedy movie, attend a theater performance, or something else in the spirit of fun." Don't feel guilty for allowing yourself a little bit of fun. The secret to not getting burnt out to make sure your life is in balance, and this means it's important to take time to live, love, and laugh.