These 3 Zodiac Signs Think They're The Leader Of The Friend Group

Many friend groups have one: that self-appointed leader who calls all the shots, makes all the plans, and always finds their way to the middle of the group selfie. They have a lot of sway when it comes to where you’ll go for dinner or which cafe you’ll choose for brunch, and they secretly love it.

While many members of the zodiac bring a low-key, go-with-the-flow energy to the friend group, the zodiac signs who are in charge have strong class president vibes. They’re often the loudest, the ones with all the big ideas, and sometimes they even straight-up tell people what to do.

That said, not everyone who leads their friend group is OTT about it. Some zodiac signs have a quieter approach to taking charge. On a night out, they’re the ones planning the next move while everyone else drinks and laughs. They’ve already looked up the next bar, called the Uber, and sent out Venmo requests.

Some friend groups have a lot of big personalities, others are more low-key, but many need that one “leader” who maintains order amongst the chaos. Without them, everyone would be lost. Here, the three zodiac signs who are always happy to step up and be in control.

Leo (July 22 - Aug. 21)

Leos take control of any situation, even if no one asked. As a fire sign ruled by the sun, they’re born leaders who are good at stepping up. On a bar crawl? Trying to decide where to go for dinner? A Leo will assign themselves the role of tour director and make sure everyone gets where they need to go.

Leos are one of the most confident members of the zodiac, which is why they won’t think twice before barking orders or telling people what to do. Big friend groups tend to let the Leos take charge because they know it makes them happy to be front and center.

Over time, it’s also not uncommon for a group of friends to start deferring to the Leo. Thanks to their excess energy and desire to create a fun atmosphere, they really are the best at making sure everyone has a good time.

Virgo (Aug. 22 - Sept. 21)

People with Virgo placements are always the mom of the friend group. This earth sign is organized, hardworking, and good at problem-solving. If something goes awry, they always know exactly how to fix it. It’s why in times of stress — like when you’re all lost on a road trip — the Virgo will immediately step up.

As a sign ruled by Mercury, the Virgo brain is always thinking ten steps ahead. While everyone else is laughing and relaxing, they’re running numbers in their head and thinking about the important things, like how everyone will split the bar tab. Think of them as the Type A friend.

Virgos might complain about being the leader, but they secretly hate it when anyone else tries to share their opinions or go off-plan. If you’re going to meet up for a night out, go on a trip, or plan a party, it’s best to let the Virgo take the reins.

Libra (Sept. 22 - Oct. 21)

While Leos and Virgos aren’t shy about being in charge, Venus-ruled Libras tend to hold a group together in subtler ways. They’ll plan a party and then scurry around in the background, making sure everyone’s having a good time, sort of like the secret puppeteer of the get-together.

That said, many Libras aren’t afraid to speak up when no one else is. As an air sign represented by the scales, they pick up on a lack of balance in any group situation. If they sense that their friends are flailing, they’ll step in and take control. And it’s a good thing, too. No one can mediate a tense or confusing situation quite like them.

Many Libras are also the glue of their friend group. They keep everyone connected, they message first in the group chat, and they keep following up until the plans come to fruition. It’s why so many Libras are convinced everything would fall apart without them — and they’re probably right.