4 Taco Bell Hacks All Super Fans Should Know About

What's better than a midnight Taco Bell run? Nothing. The answer is nothing. If, for some odd reason, you're growing tired of their traditional offerings, I've got four handy Taco Bell hacks you may not know you could make to your order, so you can request your burrito with a unique twist.

If you thought that the iconic Doritos Locos tacos and Chalupas are where it starts and ends, you thought wrong. Actually, you can customize just about any item on Taco Bell's menu, which, I'm guessing, just opened the door to a whole new world of possibilities for you.

I'm not trying to knock their regular offerings. Each Taco Bell menu item is perfect and beautiful the way it is. Truthfully, it's what's on the inside that counts. And tacos and burritos are already amazing on the inside.

But, I mean, if Taco Bell gives you the opportunity to add extra guac for just $0.50, wouldn't you take it?

Sure, there are some things on the menu that you can't customize. Take the Cinnabon Delights, for instance. You need to just appreciate them for what they are. Same with the hash browns. They won't change for anyone, nor should they have to.

Here are some hacks you can make to your order, however.

Add Some Fritos To It

Seasoned beef, sour cream, tomatoes, nacho cheese sauce, and lettuce. That's what comes on the Crunchwrap Supreme. However, if you want to upgrade your dish, Taco Bell has all kinds of exciting add-ons.

Yes, you can *always* jazz up your Bell order.

I know, I know. What's so special about onions and more beans? As if we needed more beans. But please direct your attention to more exhilarating options like the red tortilla strips, Fritos (Fritos!), and potatoes, because extra carbs are always a good idea.

Sometimes, their beans and rice burrito just doesn't cut it, and you want something exciting and new. That would be a good time for add-ons like steak or jalapeño peppers.

Make Everything Avocado Ranch Flavored

Taco Bell

Who doesn't love sauce? Thankfully, Taco Bell has plenty to choose from. Allow me to draw your attention, if I may, to Taco Bell's not one, but two types of ranch dressing: spicy ranch and avocado ranch sauce. If you're guessing that the cool sensation of ranch will pair perfectly with the seasoned beef in the Bell's soft tacos, you would be correct.

If you've got a stomach made of steel, you might consider the creamy jalapeño sauce, because who cares about heartburn? If you don't mind severe onion breath, there's the pico de gallo.

Never Go Out Of ~Style~

Variety is the spice of life, so you can also customize your order with different "styles."

Make It Supreme will add reduced fat sour cream and tomatoes. Make It Fresco replaces dairy, mayo-based sauces, and guac with pico de gallo. Make It Meatless will replace meat with refried beans. Even vegetarians can get down at Taco Bell.

Personalize It

Taco Bell

Don't forget, too, that you can change the ingredients that the menu item comes with, making the customization personal to you. For instance, this is what comes in the Power Menu Veggie Burrito — you can request no black beans, easy beans, or extra beans, and the same with all of the other ingredients. Extra cheese? Yes please.

If you've already blown through Taco Bell's rather extensive menu, worry not. There's basically an infinite number of variations to try, thanks to their customization options. Book a room in the Taco Bell Hotel and Resort, get comfortable, and chow down.