4 Ways To Wear A Cardigan That'll Totally Change Your Mind About This Controversial Look

Everlane

Cardigans: they're often something you associate with either your grandparents or your childhood. In short, they're not exactly synonymous with high fashion. However, the recent return of the cardigan has shown us that it can indeed be a piece that's cool, chic, and memorable. Cardis have had a revival, and they're better than ever. Easy to wear, versatile, and, of course, warm, these pretty yet practical styles are so 2020. I've found nine cool cardigans that'll spice up any outfit, and I've also put together a quick guide on the best ways to wear them.

The new cardigan is undeniably easier to wear than any of its predecessors from previous generations. In fact, the list of ways you can wear it is seemingly endless. From tucking it into denim and throwing it over a simple white t-shirt, to wearing it alongside a slip dress or even opting for a matching bralet, you can rock a modern cardi any way you desire. The key is getting the right fit, and the new cardi is slightly cropped and has a bit of an oversized feel. The length and fit of this new style is conducive to tucking in and throwing over any outfit.

How to style a cardigan:

With a bralet:

Tucked into denim:

Layered with more knitwear:

With satin slips or skirts:

The best cardigans:

Dinosaur Button Knit Cardigan
£75
|
& other stories
What could make a cool cardi even cooler? Dinosaur buttons, of course. This design also comes in grey and tan.
Fine-knit cardigan
£24.99
|
H&M
After something super cosy and fluffy? Give this snuggly number a go.
Wool Neat Cardigan
£115
|
Toast
This classic deep tan design is super classy and can be dressed up and down.
Knit Cardigan with buttons
£25.99
|
Zara
Cardigans certainly don't have to be boring; just take a look at this one for example. This bold and vibrant hot pink is the coolest and most youthful number of the lot.
Pearl Button Puff Sleeve Cardigan
£95
£57
|
& other stories
A gorgeously chic and cute design, which will look perfect with bright blue jeans and boots.
The Cropped Alpaca Cardigan
£78
|
Everlane
This classic charcoal cropped number will suit everyone and go with everything.
Wool Blend Cardigan
£25.99
|
Zara
You may recognise this cardigan, which is one half of the bralet and cardi combo Zara created in honour of Katie Holmes. A modern twist on how to wear the humble cardi.
Shrimps P Mccoy Bobbles Embroid Cardigan
£395
|
Harrods
Yes, this is super pricey. But it was too beautiful not to be included!
Warehouse Leopard Print Cardigan
£25
|
John Lewis
A fine knit design that'll look amazing tucked into denim.