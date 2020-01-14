Cardigans: they're often something you associate with either your grandparents or your childhood. In short, they're not exactly synonymous with high fashion. However, the recent return of the cardigan has shown us that it can indeed be a piece that's cool, chic, and memorable. Cardis have had a revival, and they're better than ever. Easy to wear, versatile, and, of course, warm, these pretty yet practical styles are so 2020. I've found nine cool cardigans that'll spice up any outfit, and I've also put together a quick guide on the best ways to wear them.

The new cardigan is undeniably easier to wear than any of its predecessors from previous generations. In fact, the list of ways you can wear it is seemingly endless. From tucking it into denim and throwing it over a simple white t-shirt, to wearing it alongside a slip dress or even opting for a matching bralet, you can rock a modern cardi any way you desire. The key is getting the right fit, and the new cardi is slightly cropped and has a bit of an oversized feel. The length and fit of this new style is conducive to tucking in and throwing over any outfit.

How to style a cardigan:

With a bralet:

Tucked into denim:

Layered with more knitwear:

With satin slips or skirts:

The best cardigans: