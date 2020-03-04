4 Zodiac Signs Most Likely To Trash Talk Their Ex After A Breakup

There are many ways to heal after a breakup: watching '90s rom-coms in your pajamas, spending $30 on herbal chapsticks, repeating that this is going to be "your rear" to really "get in tune with yourself again" over and over. Of course, taking a moment (or a 49-minute Netflix special, à la Pete Davidson) to air out your grievances can be productive in some cases as well. While everyone loves a good heartbreak vent session if you're a Libra, Scorpio, Gemini, or Aries, aka the four zodiac signs most likely to trash talk their ex, your post-breakup self-expression may be a little extra salty.

There's no way around it: Breakups can be hard. You have to worry about avoiding your ex on social media, you have no idea how to take their address off of your Postmates account, and you're pretty sure they changed their Hulu password, and you obviously can't ask them about it. However, while venting can be healing and expressing your feelings is always valid, publicly bad mouthing your ex may not be the most considerate route — on Twitter or national TV.

Still, if meeting your besties for a bubble tea always seems to turn into spilling the breakup tea, you're probably one of these four signs.

Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Libra (Sept. 23–Oct. 22) An over-sharer by nature, when a relationship goes south, this air sign will have no problem coming clean on all their ex's dirt. Not one to censor or filter their thoughts, Libra will open the floodgates of trash talk in the wake of a breakup, feeling little shame or remorse about venting to whoever will listen. Good, bad, or indifferent, Libra loves to gossip. And spilling the tea with their besties after calling it quits with their love will be an important part of their healing process.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21) When Ariana Grande sang, "Your mama sent us horoscopes, had so much fun watching them unfold," she didn't know how her relationship (read: post-relationship) with Pete Davidson was going to unfold. Davidson is a big-time Scorpio, with all the anguish and broodiness to show for it. Though they're known for being deeply private, when this water sign gets their heart broken, they're likely to be feeling the pain of that split forever. Not one to naturally see the silver lining, Scorpio will have no problem pretending their ex doesn't exist. But once they start talking, they likely won't be able to stop.

Gemini (May 21–June 20) Symbolized by a set of twins, it's no wonder that Gemini is so good at talking from both sides. Although they like to keep things light and funny, when a Gemini is processing a breakup, they'll spill the not-so-cute tea on their ex. Not one to hold a grudge, Gemini will gossip to process their feelings or make their friends crack a smile. This air sign knows how to walk the line between salty and silly, and will love to make their friends and family laugh over stories of their relationships past.