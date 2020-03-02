5 Zodiac Signs Most Likely To Judge Their Partners Like Judy

Call it opinionated, decisive, or critical, but there's something to be said for telling it like it is. In fact, for the five zodiac signs most likely to judge their partners, having a strong POV and backing it up may be the fastest way to their hearts. From having opinions about the crowd their partner hangs out with to weighing in on their SO's career goals, once these signs have made up their minds, they'll feel little shame in speaking it. Although they only want what's best for their partner, and are genuinely just trying to help, these signs' observations (and, at times, unasked for commentary) can come off as a little more critical than constructive.

In case you missed it: On March 2, Judge Judy (née Judy Sheindlin) announced that, after 25 seasons of starring on the Judge Judy show, she's finally hanging up her gavel. And while it may be difficult to visualize daytime TV without Sheindlin's scrupulous decision making, you can take comfort in knowing that her aptitude for the analytical lives on in Virgos, Libras, Capricorns, Geminis, and Aries.

If you really want to lay down the law in your relationship, here are the five most judgmental zodiac signs.

Aries (March 21–April 19) Passionate and persistent, this fire sign likes to be right and seldom admits to ever doing wrong. Known to be a little impulsive, while Aries may rush into big decisions, they stand firm in their beliefs and expect their partners to follow suit. If their boo doesn't agree with them, this ram is likely to have some serious thoughts about it (that they'll have no trouble voicing).

Gemini (May 21–June 20) The sign of communication, Gemini puts a lot of stock in friendships. They want to be with someone as outgoing and articulate as they are, so they're likely to keep an eye (and a running mental list) on who their boo is spending time with. Not one to judge the people they date by their job or school, Gemini is likely to have some serious opinions on their partner's friends and social circle.

Libra (Sept. 23–Oct. 22) Chatty Libra is no stranger to the gossip mill. They love to spill the tea with their besties and will have no problem disclosing personal info about their partners in the process. Drawn to beauty and aesthetics, they know what they want their relationship to look like or seem like, and if their boo isn't meeting their standards, they'll have no qualms about telling their friends all about it.

Virgo (Aug. 23–Sept. 22) In a surprise to no one, detail-oriented and deceive Virgo is likely to be a little judgmental about their boo's life choices. Perfectionists by nature, Virgo works hard to make sure everything in their life goes according to plan, and they want a partner who can keep up with their demands. It's not that they want to control their boo, but they sure as heck don't want to be surprised by giant life shifts or changes.