4 Zodiac Signs That Are The Most Intuitive

Intuition is perhaps the emotion most tied to astrology and spirituality. Some zodiac signs, however, are more associated with that inexplicable quality than others. And because of that, the most intuitive zodiac signs are very tapped into their gut feelings.

"Beyond our five senses of taste, touch, smell, sight, and hearing, many of us have heard of a sixth sense," astrologer Cindy Mckean, tells Bustle. "This sixth sense is referred to as intuition, psychic ability, a hunch, or a gut feeling, among other things." Whatever your perspective is on why certain people share this trait, there are some people who display it more than others.

Intuition is also an important astrological concept. "According to astrology, intuition is an inherent part of all of us, but some signs have better intuition than others, and each sign has different intuitive gifts," Mckean says. "Although your personal horoscope can really tune-in on what your best intuitive abilities are, just knowing your zodiac sign will give you great insight to them. Of the four elements in astrology, Fire, Earth, Air, and Water, it's the Water signs that are known to be most intuitive, because they're always 'plugged in.'" Being "plugged in" means that the Water signs are most perceptive when energies or feelings change.

Here are the four zodiac signs that are the most intuitive.

1 Cancer (June 21 - July 22) Tina Gong/Bustle Cancers can feel incredibly deeply. Although they might not always know what to do, they can sense when things are off. "Ruled by the Moon, they are not only tuned-in to change, as the phases of the moon also affect them, but they are tuned-in with timing too," Mckean says. "[...] Sometimes they can't identify what the problem is, but they know that something is different." Being around a Cancer when you're down may help you feel the support you need, even without having to expressly say what's wrong.

2 Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21) Tina Gong/Bustle Being symbolized by the scorpion and ruled by the planet Pluto, (Hades, lord of the underworld in Greek mythology), means that Scorpio has a "nocturnal" sensibility — they can see through the dark when others can't. "They are aware of the dangers of darkness and things that go 'bump' in the night, thus, they have an ability to scan their surrounds while remaining undetected," Mckean says. "This takes a mighty amount of patience, but thank goodness Scorpios are also fixed signs, which helps them with that." Scorpio's intuition means they can scan a situation and figure out what the meaning is before others can.

3 Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18) Tina Gong/Bustle Aquarius' intuition, astrologically speaking, runs just as deep as the Water signs. Ruled by Uranus, the God of the "heavens," and the planet beyond the visible spectrum from earth, Aquarius has a far-reaching perspective. "Aquarians have their heads firmly planted in tomorrow," Mckean says. "With a head start being able to see past the horizon, they relay their insight in a way that is very futuristic. They are the true visionaries of the zodiac." Despite being an Air sign, Aquarius takes its place alongside the others as truly intuitive.