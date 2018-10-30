This Is The Most Complicated Thing About You, Based On Your Zodiac Sign

Astrology is complicated. But even the most simple form of astrological analysis — the Sun Sign — can contain multitudes. If you're curious about going beyond the surface of astrology, understanding the most complicated thing about your zodiac sign's personality can be a good start.

One of the most complicated things about people is that they often behave contradictorily to what they say. Astrology can help you analyze people's true feelings behind this type of behavior.

"Sometimes what you see is what you get with a person," astrologer Cindy Mckean, tells Bustle. "They are straightforward, quick to put their cards on the table, and clear with their expectations. But then there are some people that do all that, yet do things that are seemingly contradictory or confusing, leaving you feel like they're giving you mixed signals or like they were misrepresenting themselves all along. If you learn their motivations, it could simplify things to a logical outcome though. Astrology can help you with seeing someone's motivations based on their zodiac sign." Sun Signs can tell you what complicated thoughts are underneath the actions a person does.

And if you're curious about what confuses other people about you, then there's probably more to explore on a personal side as well. Your astrological birth chart can create all sorts of complexities.

Here is the most complicated thing about you, according to your zodiac sign.

1 Aries (March 21 - April 19): You're Tough But Sensitive Tina Gong/Bustle Aries is known for being tough. If this is your sign, however, there's a lot more to you — even if it's not easily apparent from the outside. "Aries might seem mean on the surface with how impatient they are known to be, but they are actually very sensitive," Mckean says. "[...] Often they don't realize how they've come across, being so focused on their goal, but once they realize, they feel horrible." When you brush someone off because you're busy, you may not be realizing the way it comes across. And they may not realize how stressed you are about what you're working on.

2 Taurus (April 20 - May 20): You're Generous But Territorial Tina Gong/Bustle If you're a Taurus, you know that you're willing to give — but perhaps only up to a point. From the outside, this can seem confusing. "Taureans tend to be very generous when they have the means to be liberal with sharing," Mckean says. "[...] That said, Taureans are also very territorial. This is because they are a fixed earth sign, where they prefer little to no disruption of their style or way of doing things." It can take others a while to understand your complicated perspective on when and why you lend a helping hand.

3 Gemini (May 21 - June 20): You Can Have Multiple Perspectives At Once Tina Gong/Bustle The way Geminis relay information is the most complicated thing about them, because they have so many opinions at once. Because they're a mutable air sign that is dualistic, Geminis can barely contain their complex points of view. "Sometimes [Geminis] are contradictory within the same sentence, which undoubtedly can confuse the person listening to them," Mckean says. "What they are really doing is relaying multiple perspectives of the same situation." Geminis, however, are receptive to adjusting to new communication styles. If you're a Gemini and your friend asks you to communicate in a way that works better for them, listen.

4 Cancer (June 21 - July 22): Your Unpredictable Moods Tina Gong/Bustle Cancer can seem complicated because their moods seem so unpredictable. Know the stages of the moon, however, and you'll know a lot about Cancer's moods. "Cancer's moodiness can be a very complex and confusing thing to people that aren't close to them," Mckean says "[...] What may have come across as unpredictable mood changes is something you can expect to come like clockwork if you know the celestial pattern of our nocturnal luminary." If you're a Cancer, being honest to your friends about your feelings can help avoid some of the confusion.

5 Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22): You Are Loyal But Sometimes Self-Centered Tina Gong/Bustle Leos are like flowers that need water and sunshine to blossom, but their water and sunshine is human attention. That can be draining and confusing for non-Leos, who generally see this sign as being so giving. "As fixed signs, Leos are loyal and will make you feel like the center of their world, but the confusing part is that sometimes they can also be self-centered," Mckean says. "Leos need a regular dose of compliments and adoration, and if they don't get it, they focus on themselves more." If you're able to strike a good balance with someone, you'll seem less complicated, because the quid-pro-quo will even things out.

6 Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22): You're Overworked But Still Want To Help Tina Gong/Bustle If you're a Virgo, you probably want to help even when you're busy. But to others, it can be confusing that you'll even offer it if you can't really make the time. "[Virgos] can come across as rigid and cranky when someone or something knocks them off their routine," Mckean says. "Understandable as this can be, the confusing part is how they still might offer to help out here and there, even when the priority is their schedule. You might get the impression that they really don't want to help, but the truth is that their crankiness lasts only as long as their schedule is off-kilter." If someone needs your help, suggesting alternative ways for it to work with your schedules can help it be less intimidating, and keep your sometimes stressed-out energy from being too off-putting.

7 Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22): You Take A Ton Of Time To Make A Seemingly-Impulsive Decision Tina Gong/Bustle If you're a Libra, of course you want to weigh your options. It can be confusing to people around you, however, if the final decision you come up with seems like the most impulsive one. "What may appear as [Libras] hemming and hawing about a simple choice between two alternates becomes a democratic process because they want everyone to be pleased," Mckean says. "Often, the decision they arrive at is what they would have ended up choosing as a gut reaction if their backs were against the wall, but someone else might see their decision-making process as a time-waster." Really, it's because you're not just seeking the right decision, but the one that will bring you the most harmony as well.

8 Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21): You Seem Mysterious, But Aren't Tina Gong/Bustle Scorpios can seem mysterious and confusing to everyone. For you, however, it may simply be because you're trying to keep a low-profile. "When you have known someone for months but still barely know much about their background, private life, or their preferences, this can be a red flag to some people," Mckean says. "Scorpios prefer keeping a low profile. As water signs ruled by Pluto, the planet of transformation, they are sensitive, and as such, knowledge is power to them. Though they might seem detached and distant sometimes, it's often their way of keeping things professional and in order." If you're looking to seem less complicated, you can let someone in on your perspective a bit. If not, they can wait and see how sensitive and open-hearted you can be once you're really ready.

9 Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21): You Love Connecting With Others, But Are Wary Of Committing Tina Gong/Bustle Sagittarius is a social sign. You're also probably naturally optimistic. It can be confusing for others, then, that you can be so wary to commit. "Full of energy, zeal, openness, and a natural curiosity for people, it may be confusing that a Sagittarius [...] doesn't want to commit after a jolly time together," Mckean says. "[...] They are mutable signs, being autonomous weighs heavily in their self-identity. They sometimes see any kind of commitment, even being asked to arrive at a specific at a specific time, as getting in the way of autonomy." You can seem contradictory, but with patience, people will find you're just looking for other ways to fit moments of freedom into your life with a new person.

10 Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19): You Don't Seem Happy Working Hard, But You Are Tina Gong/Bustle Capricorns are hard workers. For other people, this non-stop energy can seem very draining, because you don't show evidence of feeling rewarded. It's complicated to outsiders that you view an impending reward as a definite thing, and feel motivated by that. "They don't tend to seek it out, but [Capricorns] often end up on the steepest incline towards their goals because they firmly believe in rewards for merit," Mckean says. "They are happiest working towards their goals, but they are not known for whistling while they work." They know how much work is involved on the way there, but feel exhilarated when a goal gets closer. This can be confusing to those only motivated by goals that have already been achieved.

11 Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18): You Love Being Around People, But Can Be Emotionally Detached Tina Gong/Bustle Your Aquarian curiosity about people might make them feel they've grown attached to you before you've grown attached to them. From the outside, this can be complicated and confusing. "Aquarians enjoy being around people, getting to know them, exchanging ideas, and helping spread equality, but they're also quite detached emotionally," Mckean says. "When they put you under the microscope to find out every bit about who you are, it can be flattering, and it may make you feel special, but after they get to the bottom of the info they sought, they quickly move on to the next mystery with an aloofness that can be one of the most confusing and seemingly about-faces that has happened to you." Working on genuine connection can help Aquarius not hurt people with your emotional distance