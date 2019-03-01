We've gone a few months now without having to deal with any of the planets messing things up for us, but that might just change in the near future. Mercury goes retrograde for the first time in 2019 on Mar. 5, and it's going to bring about a lot of confusion, frustration, and communication breakdowns.

When Mercury goes retrograde, that means that it appears to be moving backwards in its orbit around Earth. Even though it isn't actually moving backwards, it might as well be — the change in speed affects the things the planet Mercury rules, like communication, travel, and technology. It can be a bumpy time, and we'll all be affected. There are some zodiac signs that Mercury retrograde will affect more than others, though.

Bustle spoke with astrologer Lisa Stardust, who said, "Mercury retrograde will be backstroking through the mystical sign of Pisces, creating confusion and uncertainty in communications." Mercury retrograde always creates confusion and uncertainty when it comes to communication, but the fact that it's happening in Pisces season is going to make that particular "side effect" even worse. Your head is already going to be in the clouds because of this season, and Mercury retrograde is going to make that even more intense. Mercury retrograde can lead to a breakdown in communication, often causing misunderstandings, so this is just not the best combination ever.

Still, things aren't going to be all bad. This should be a time of reflection, when you think about the way your life has been going rather than making moves to start something new. Big decisions and signing new contracts are discouraged during Mercury retrograde, and actually, that's pretty perfect for Pisces season, which is a time to relax, re-evaluate, and indulge in some self-care.

If you're wondering which zodiac signs are going to feel the effects of Mercury retrograde the most, we've got answers. Stardust explains who can expect to feel these changes more.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20) Tina Gong/Bustle Mercury retrograde is going to leave you feeling zapped of energy, and that will translate to your feelings about your job. Stardust says, "Mercury retrograde will cause uncertainty about the direction of your career, causing professional setbacks to occur." Use this time to really think about what you want out of work rather than making spontaneous decisions.

Virgo (August 23 - September 23) Tina Gong/Bustle This isn't a great time for you, Virgo, relationship-wise. Stardust says, "Mercury retrograde will cause confusion in relationships, even causing breakups and makeups to occur several times during the transit." Try to take everything slow!

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21) Tina Gong/Bustle Mercury retrograde is a bad time for travel, which you love, so that's frustrating. But the retrograde and Pisces season will make things odd at home too. Stardust says, "Mercury retrograde will bring up old family drama. Be sure to create boundaries with your fam!"