The 2018 summer solstice falls on Jun. 21. In case the phrase "summer solstice" isn't jogging your memory, allow me to give you a quick refresher. Per Time and Date, the June solstice marks the first day of the astronomical summer (different from the first day of the meteorological summer), as it's the day that the sun's zenith is at its northernmost point. As a result of this positioning, we experience the longest stretch of daylight of the whole year on the summer solstice. We can all enjoy the added sunshine, but some of us will feel the astrological effects of this phenomenon more than others. There are four zodiac signs that the 2018 summer solstice will affect the most.

We turned to NYC-based astrologer Lisa Stardust for all the details on which signs can expect to feel the solstice the most, and for her advice on how to deal. The very good news for the Aries, Cancer, Libra, and Capricorn babies out there is that, while you might be most affected by the solstice, it doesn't seem like there's anything ahead that you can't handle. Plus, I mean, you're dealing with an awesomely long day of beautiful sunshine. Things can only be so terrible!

Giphy Aries, the summer solstice is the prime time for you to take steps toward making your living space cleaner, more organized, cozier, and generally more appealing than ever before. If you've been feeling off your game as we head into the summer months, consider a deep clean, a decor refresh, or a closet purge. The relationships that exist in your home are equally important, so be sure that the dynamics between you and your roommates or partner feel healthy and positive. "You will shine from your home and your pad will be your personal temple," Stardust says. "Give your throne some extra love, as this new season, you will be spending lots of time at home."

Giphy "The sun shines on you today, marking the beginning of your solar return," Stardust says. Well, that sounds promising! You're in the spotlight and even more popular than usual. Be prepared for lots of calls, texts, and even the occasional random Instagram DM, but don't jump at every opportunity to commit to fun summer plans. No matter how sunny you might feel with the solstice, you can still burn out if you spread yourself too thin.

Giphy You recently scored a promotion at work (congratulations!), and suddenly, it feels like everyone is paying more attention to what you're doing. The added spotlight has its perks, of course, but it's also probably forcing you to put in a lot more work in order to fulfill your new responsibilities. Take a deep breath and commit to working as long as necessary on Jun. 21. It is, after all, the longest day of the year! If you put your best time management skills to work for those extra daylight hours, you can expect to feel a lot less stressed out so you can enjoy the summer ahead.