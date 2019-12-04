Though it might seem like it has been winter for ages, it's still fall, and we still have one more full moon before we officially transition into the winter luminaries. On Dec. 12, at 12:12 a.m. ET, the night sky will host the last fall full moon, which is also the last full moon of 2019, making it a pretty important moon. To some extent, we will collectively feel the powerful effects, but according to astrologers, the zodiac signs the December 2019 full moon will affect the least will actually be impervious to its strongest influences.

Some signs will be guided by the full moon to make changes in their personal lives, to put all of their energy into work, to end toxic relationships, or part with unhealthy or unproductive habits, but other signs will just keep living their lives, influenced only by Sagittarius, the astrological ruler of the season. According to astrologer Lisa Stardust, the people who are essentially unaffected by the moon's transformative suggestion will be more focused on chilling out and recharging. The following signs are not going to be swept up with heady philosophies or tense conflict with friends, lovers, or work, they're going to be laying low and saving their energy for Capricorn season which will be far more intense:

1. Aries (Mar. 21 - Apr. 19)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Aries can't be bothered with full moon rituals or putting too much energy into setting intentions. On Dec. 12, Stardust says that you're going to "give yourself permission to destress," only. "This means having a peaceful day without annoyances from others," aka, tell your friends you can't hang out and turn your phone off. You need this quiet time, so while it might feel inactive, it's actually progressive.

2. Cancer (Jun. 21- Jul. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

"Simply put: you’re physically drained," Stardust tells Bustle. "Take a hot bath to decompress and allow yourself to hit the snooze button on your clock a few times before getting out of bed in the morning," she goes on to suggest. Yes, you heard it here, this is your official prescription to take the morning off and do nothing. While others are scrambling to fix their personal relationships or meet deadlines for work, the full moon has you on full chill mode.

3. Libra (Sep. 23 - Oct. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

While the full moon won't be affecting you in an overwhelming sense, you might feel like it's harder to think positively then it usually is for you. "Taking the high road may be hard, but necessary. Don’t let the haters bring you down," Stardust says. If you find yourself getting prickly or heated in a conversation, just take a pause, go on a walk, take some deep breaths and remember that it's just the moon making things more tense than it needs to be. You don't need to give into anger right now, it's fleeting.

4. Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Capricorn will be cruising through the December full moon with no worries. Because they rely on the people around them to be functioning at their level, they might be frustrated by the ways in which others are affected by the full moon, so remaining calm and focused will be an indirect challenge. Stardust explains that while Caps might be annoyed with the absence of their colleagues at work, everyone will be up to speed again soon, and with Cap season so close, they're about to achieve an excellent state of being.

If you're disappointed that your sign isn't directly affected by the full moon, know that you can still partake in rituals and intention-setting ceremonies — you'll just need to muster the energy to motivate yourself to do so. Other months ignite a strong desire for your sign to interact with the full moon, but this month just leaves the door open for you to create your own transformative event if you want to. Otherwise, lean into the quiet and calm of the night and recharge while you can!