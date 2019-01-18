January's full "wolf" moon is the first full moon of the new year, which means it's a very special starting place for early reflection and resolution. What's more, this month's full moon is a super moon which will undergo a total lunar eclipse, making it triply spectacular. While this truly epic celestial event will affect us all to some degree, the effects won't be evenly felt. You'll want to know the zodiac signs that the January 2019 full moon will affect the most so that you can gauge your super full moon lunar eclipse experience ahead of time.

To learn more about January's full moon, aka, the wolf moon, and its astrological implications, Bustle talked to astrologer Lisa Stardust. According to Stardust, this full moon in Leo "will bring inner truths to light, elevating our desire for autonomy and independence," for all of us, not matter what are sign is. Meaning, we all might want to schedule some alone time ASAP, or plan on enjoying the lunar events solo for an optimal experience. Yes, here is your official excuse to go full witch and get out there and howl to the wolf moon on your own.

The triple-whammy moon show will be visible from all of North, Central, and South America, starting at 9:35 p.m. ET on Jan. 20, and will end at 2:50 a.m. ET on January 21. During this time, we'll see the moon pass into the shadow of the Earth, which will give it a perfectly spoopy red glow. Though all full moons are worth getting outside for, the wolf moon has a lot more going for it, visually, than other full moons, so make sure you set your alarm to see it. These are the signs that Stardust predicts will feel the full moon's effects most profoundly:

Taurus Giphy This is going to be a transformative time for you, so make sure you spend a lot of time meditating and reflecting on your values. According to Stardust, "this eclipse will change your inner beliefs, bringing personal truths to light." Don't be scared of the changes, just ready yourself for transformation, and make sure that you're being as patient, kind and honest with yourself as you can be.

Leo Giphy If you've been looking for the motivation to become more independent and active, Stardust predicts that January's full moon will finally help you get there. Sometimes you need a boost to go off on your own, and that's OK. "The eclipse will being a new beginning to you, allowing you to assert yourself and find your own independence," Stardust tells Bustle, so look forward to doing you.

Scorpio Giphy Get ready to finally get some sh*t done in the office, but also get ready to block out some hate. According to Stardust, "the eclipse will bring new opportunities your way, making you the object of professional jealousy by others." Try to be as humble as possible and offer help where you can.