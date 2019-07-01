The dynamic duo of the July 2, 2019 new moon and Great South American Total Solar Eclipse in Cancer are here to start your summer off on the right foot. All signs will have opportunities to start new chapters in their lives, but the four zodiac signs the July 2019 new moon will affect the least ⁠— Gemini, Virgo, Sagittarius, and Pisces ⁠— will feel the effects of the first new moon of the summer less than other signs.

Gemini, Virgo, Sagittarius, and Pisces are what's known as mutable signs. "They know that all good things come to an end, and their role is to prepare everyone for the changing of seasons. Mutable signs are the adapters of the zodiac, a little bit older and wiser. More flexible and comfortable with change than other signs, they can 'chameleon' themselves to fit into a variety of situations," the AstroTwins, Tali and Ophira Edut, said on AstroStyle.

Since summer is just beginning, these signs get a reprieve from chaos. However, this means they also might have to work harder to initiate positive change. Overall, the July 2019 new moon offers myriad opportunities for socializing and self discovery. However, Gemini, Virgo, Sagittarius, and Pisces might not feel the pull as strongly. But that doesn't mean there won't be some hidden gems.

Gemini Aleksandra Belinskaya / Shutterstock Gemini, the powerful energy of the July 2019 new moon and total solar eclipse is going to have other people creating opportunities for you. Take advantage of as many as possible. "Great chances might be upon you, dear Gemini, this July, especially when it comes to opportunities that are brought by other people. So by any means, enjoy the time you spend with others and try to meet as many people as possible," the website The Horoscope noted. "You seem to start this month in a very confident tone and it seems that the stars are obliging to put in front of you, all sort of opportunities, perhaps even a chance to capitalize on your savings."

Virgo GaudiLab / Shutterstock Over scheduled, perfection-drive Virgo, it's time to loosen the reigns. The July 2019 new moon and total solar eclipse in Cancer are going to have you feeling more free than you have in years. "It is, therefore, an excellent exercise to envision the world a better place; to recognize the excellent work of others; to imagine what is possible; to look all the way out to the horizon and be curious what’s beyond it," Astrologer Eric Francis noted on their website Planet Waves. "I would remind you that thanks to those little pocket computers, we tend to live hideously myopic lives. Stretch yourself out of this like it’s all that matters."

Sagittarius Mladen Zivkovic / Shutterstock Sagittarius, while everyone else is out and about during the July 2019 new moon, you're going to be inspired to take a summer nap. Go with it. "This July is time to rest and enjoy yourself, dear Sagittarius. Take time off, spend it wisely with people you love and don’t let any clouds, physical or imaginary, dampen the mood," The Horoscope advised.