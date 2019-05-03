Happy May! Spring is in full swing, and the May 2019 new moon is coming through to offer us a sweet lil' moment of reflection and gentleness as we check ourselves and make sure we're on track with our springtime goals. This new moon will rise on May 4 in the earthy, sensual sign of Taurus, alongside the sun — and given the new moon marks the beginning of a brand new lunar cycle, it’s a great time to start new projects and reset your trajectory to make sure you're taking care of yourself and following the path you want to be on.

Taurus is an earth sign, and it’s known for being hardworking, grounded, a lover of the earthly pleasures, and of course, stubborn as a bull. "This new moon marks a dark and quiet time that is perfect for planting the seeds of new beginnings in down-to-earth matters like better time management, healthy eating, doing work you love, and making sound financial decisions," explained astrologer Pam Ciampi in Llewellyn's 2019 Daily Planetary Guide. Taurus is a master of self-care and grounding, and when you pair this energy with the introspective vibe of the new moon, it marks an excellent opportunity to take care of your personal affairs and maximize your ability to feel comfortable and secure. After all, how can you fully enjoy the pleasurable things in life if you haven't gotten your basic, day-to-day matters together?

And pleasure is important under a Taurus moon. As a sign ruled by beauty-lovin' planet Venus, the Taurus moon wants you to embrace your aesthetic side and let your inner creative shine. Bustle spoke with astrologer Lisa Stardust, who shares her astrological insights on this full moon. "This lovely luminary will serve as your wake-up call to shoot for the stars and creative pursuits," she tells Bustle. "Also, it’s a time to plant new seeds that will grow in the upcoming seasons." Summer's coming up: What projects and plans should you be setting in place now in order to make the most of it?

Everyone will feel the effects of this inspiring and energizing new moon, but a few signs will be particularly swayed by its energy to put some things into action. The zodiac signs most affected by the May 2019 new moon should prepare for some shifts and get ready to maximize on the fresh-start energy of this luminary.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Happy Taurus season to you! Between your birthday and a sweet new moon in your sign, this luminary marks a new beginning for you. "The New Moon will serve as a fresh start for projects and relationships," shares Stardust. "Enjoy this lovely time and embrace the new phase of your life." Grab hold of the energy and make it work for you.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

You've been pouring virtually all your energy into your creative work, and this new moon marks a positive, active shift in the energy. "A passion project from work takes a fast turn that will boost your social standing," explains Stardust. "Give your professional dreams all the gusto imaginable to excel." Shoot for those stars.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Love is in the air! This very-Venusian new moon is lighting up your love life, so expect the unexpected when it comes to romance. "A new relationship is on the horizon for you," says Stardust. "Be prepared to have your world and heart rocked under this luminary." Open yourself up a little bit and allow the sweetness of a new connection to flourish.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

The framework of who you are is being rebuilt, and you're definitely growing, like a lil' springtime flower on a sunny day after a storm, "You are embracing new fundamental visions that will act as a catalyst for personal growth," explains Stardust. Under this moon, explore the new parts of yourself that have begun to emerge.