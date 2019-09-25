If you've been lacking joy in your life as of late, the Sept. 28, 2019 new moon in Libra is going to bring it on back. Astrologer Jamie Partridge noted on Astrology King that this is due, in part, to Venus being opposite Jupiter during the new moon. Everyone will be feeling a little more sociable and starry eyed than usual, but the zodiac signs the September new moon will affect the least — Taurus, Leo, Scorpio, and Aquarius — won't experience the same level of intensity as other signs.

"If you're a fixed-sign baby (Taurus, Leo, Scorpio, and Aquarius), you're least likely to feel the new moon directly, though anything that impacts your friends, crushes, and family, is ultimately going to have a ripple effect in your life," Jessica Lanyadoo, astrologer, psychic medium, and host of the show Ghost of a Podcast, tells Bustle.

And according to Partridge, some of the things that affect people adjacent to you could be a pretty big deal so be prepared to offer support. "This is a good new moon for dating, starting a new love relationship, or getting engaged or married. I am sure that making adjustments in other areas of life to such a wonderful new development would be no problem at all." Here's what Taurus, Leo, Scorpio, and Aquarius can expect during the September new moon in Libra.

Taurus, April 20 — May 21 Shutterstock Taurus, the September new moon isn't going to mess with your mojo, but it might encourage you to broaden your circle by adding some play to your work. "This moon falls in your sixth house of work," Astrologer Leslie Hale tells Bustle. "Your focus will fall here or you could socialize with co-workers."

Leo, July 23 — Aug. 22 Shutterstock Leo, Libra is bringing you nothing but good vibes, and your September 2019 new moon experience should be breezy and fun. "This moon falls in your third house of immediate family members, neighbors and co-workers," Hale says. "There is nothing negative here as Libra forms a positive sextile to Leo. You could have a pleasant conversation or encounter with family members or those in your neighborhood."

Scorpio, Oct. 23 — Nov. 22 Shutterstock Scorpio, the September new moon in Libra is going to encourage you to take it easy and spend some time in reflection. "This moon falls in your 12th house, which rules hospitals and places of seclusion," Hale says. "You could visit a sick friend, or just prefer to spend some time alone or on your own."